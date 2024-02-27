Xfinity Live! is getting a major upgrade — but will remain open

The party at the sports complex is about to get even bigger. Comcast Spectacor and the Cordish Companies announced plans to enhance Xfinity Live!’s indoor and outdoor spaces in a new renovation set to be complete by 2026.

According to a release, the upgrades will include enhancements to the outdoor plaza for game days, festivals, and community events, as well as upgrades to the existing interior and exterior. With the entertainment venue within walking distance of Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field, and the Wells Fargo Center, there’s no time of the year when there aren’t games going on.

That’s why Xfinity Live! will be renovated in stages, allowing parts of it to remain open throughout the process, until the estimated $12 million project is complete in 2025 or early 2026.

“Xfinity Live! has become the living room for the community over the past 12 years and these enhancements will allow us to continue providing first-class hospitality to our millions of guests,” Erin Seifert, director of operations for Xfinity Live! said in the release.

The news comes amid the Sixers’ quest to move out of the Wells Fargo Center in the sports complex to Market East in Center City. The new arena, if approved, would not be complete until at least 2031.

“We are proud to continue investing in South Philadelphia to create a new community plaza experience for Philadelphians to celebrate and enjoy,” Blake Cordish, principal of The Cordish Companies, said in the release. “Comcast Spectacor is the premier operator of venues in Philadelphia and is steadfastly committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for Philadelphia fans.”