“There’s an earlier book by Toni Morrison and her son, Slade, that’s one of my all-time favorites ... I like the sub messages — that you sometimes find yourself in a box, and you should fight for your right to dream and be free — that set me on a path to deliver those messages to kids as well. It’s one of those lifelong lessons that we need to give our children, that we need to carry them through the journey.” — illustrator Floyd Cooper (latest book: Ride to Remember: A Civil Rights Story, by Sharon Langley and Amy Nathan)