It’s been nearly 15 years since Ali Wong broke into stand-up, and since then, she’s starred in films like Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe and The Angry Birds Movie, TV shows like Inside Amy Schumer and Fresh Off the Boat, and in her own comedy specials Ali Wong: Baby Cobra and Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife. This fall, Wong brings her decidedly blue act to Philly, but cell phone addicts be warned: You’ll be locking your device in a Yondr pouch, as has become popular among shows for major comics in recent years.