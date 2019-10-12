Touted as America’s biggest National Coming Out Day event, this fest shuts down a dozen blocks of the Gayborhood every fall with drag shows, high-heel races, and bar crawls. The party is pay-as-you-go.
12 to 7 p.m. 13th and Locust Streets, free, 215-875-9288, phillygaypride.org
Ever wonder why there seems to be so few women’s stories in science? National Mechanics hosts a talk by science historian Roger Turner about recovering the history of women in science, and why it’s important to do so now.
6 to 7 p.m. National Mechanics, 22 South 3rd St., free, 215-701-4883, nationalmechanics.com
Love, horror, power, and unholy experimentation from Chicago’s Lookingglass Theatre Co.
7:30 p.m. with additional performances through Nov. 3, McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Place, Princeton, $25 and up (though Oct. 15’s performance is pay-what-you-can), 609-258-2787, mccarter.org
The Institute of Contemporary Art hosts an exploration of how artists with Filipinx ancestry have made waves in contemporary art in recent years without centering their identities in their art. Artists will be in discussion with Joselina Cruz, the director and curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde in Manila.
6:30 to 8 p.m. Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St., free, 215-898-5911, icaphila.org
It’s been nearly 15 years since Ali Wong broke into stand-up, and since then, she’s starred in films like Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe and The Angry Birds Movie, TV shows like Inside Amy Schumer and Fresh Off the Boat, and in her own comedy specials Ali Wong: Baby Cobra and Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife. This fall, Wong brings her decidedly blue act to Philly, but cell phone addicts be warned: You’ll be locking your device in a Yondr pouch, as has become popular among shows for major comics in recent years.
7 and 9:30 p.m. the Met Philadelphia, 858 North Broad St., 7 p.m. show sold out, tickets range from $69.50 to $199.00 for 9:30 p.m. show, 1-800-745-3000, themetphilly.com
A certain lightning-scarred boy wizard and his coterie inspired this annual festival on the northwest outskirts of the city. Look forward to butterscotch soda, a costumed 5K, a mystery room, and the Brotherly Love Cup Quidditch Tournament on the sports field of Chestnut Hill College — whose turreted towers and leafy surroundings might remind you of Hogwarts.
Pub crawl from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, rest of event 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Chestnut Hill, pay as you go, free to attend with ticketed activities, 215-247-6696, chestnuthillpa.com
The last time Charlie XCX played Philadelphia she opened for Taylor Swift at the Linc. This time, the British singer with a flair for big pop hooks — she co-wrote Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy,” Icona Pop’s “I Love It,” and Shawn Mendes and Camilo Cabello’s current hit “Senorita” — is playing to her own people in a cozier setting, supporting her new Charli.
8 p.m. Saturday, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden Rd., sold out but resale tickets available, 215-232-2100, utphilly.com