Re-materialize. Among the works worth seeing in this exhibit: wall-hanging sculptures fashioned from bottle caps and other aluminum items, by the Ghanaian-Nigerian artist El Anatsui. Vessels by Brooklyn sculptor Shari Mendelson, which resemble ancient glass artifacts but are made from discarded plastic bottles. From Baltimore artist Jackie Milad: collages on paper and hand-dyed canvas that incorporate parts of her own earlier artworks and found graphics. And woodcut and intaglio prints on vintage textile fragments that are meditations on the neglected history of Southern Black communities, by the California-based artist Alison Saar. (Through Dec. 20, Arthur Ross Gallery at the University of Pennsylvania, by appointment only, 215-898-2083, arthurrossgallery.org)