Lisa O'Rourke decorates her minivan for a drive-by parade for her niece's fifth birthday April 22, 2020. Last year Mackenzie Sahm went bowling with dozens of her best friends to celebrate her fourth birthday. As she turned five on Wednesday, her grandfather, aunts uncles and cousins met in the parking lot of the old K-Mart on Street Road to decorate their cars before heading to her house for a drive-by parade, the way birthdays are celebrated now during the shelter-in-place order and social distancing due to the coronavirus.