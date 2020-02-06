Queen Nzinga of Ndongo and Matamba was the monarch of the Mbundu people, present-day Angola. She led the resistance to Portuguese colonization and their expanding slave trade in Central Africa in the 17th century. She was a fierce leader and a skilled negotiator. She was once sent to negotiate a peace treaty with the Portuguese, but, in an effort to undermine her authority, was not offered a chair, according to BBC News Africa. But she was so respected by her people, that her maid got on her hands and knees and offered to act as her chair.