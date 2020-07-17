Route: Head southeast on the Schuylkill River Trail for 0.3 miles until you reach the intersection of Kelly Drive and Fairmount Avenue. Take a slight left on Fairmount Avenue. Follow Fairmount Avenue across the city until you reach the Delaware River (about 2 miles). Make a right on Delaware Avenue. Run for about 1.5 miles until you reach South Street. Make a right, following South Street until you hit the Schuylkill River. Take the South Street Bridge over the river, and then turn right when you reach 34th Street. Follow 34th Street for about two miles until you reach Girard Avenue. Make a right, crossing over the Girard Bridge, and then immediately taking a right onto Sedgley Drive. Veer off to the right when Sedgley Drive hits Lemon Hill Drive. Follow Lemon Hill Drive until it intersects again with Sedgley Drive; make a right. Take Sedgley Drive to Kelly Drive. Cross the street to end at Lloyd Hall.