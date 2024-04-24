Center City SIPS, Philly’s summer-long happy hour, kicks off its 20th year anniversary in June

When the glow from summer sunsets blankets William Penn atop City Hall, a rush of nine-to-fivers flock to the streets of Center City for one thing; Center City SIPS, the city’s most expansive and hotly debated happy hour.

This year marks two decades since the summer-long Wednesday night happy hour began, bringing thousands to Center City District over the years. For its 20th anniversary, SIPS is delivering discounts from more than 70 businesses, a social area in Dilworth Park with a roller rink, and the creation of its own craft beer in partnership with Broad Street Brewing.

Every Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., from June 5 through Aug. 28, many venues will be offering $7 cocktails, $6 wine, $5 beers, and half-off appetizers. Some restaurants will take 15% off your dinner bill after 7 p.m.

The official kick off of SIPS will take place June 5 at Dilworth Park, where SIPS patrons will have exclusive access to the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink and enjoy the reveal of Broad Street Brewing’s SIPS Summer Splash, a Mexican-style lager with lime, available throughout the summer at Dilworth Park’s Air Grille.

What bars and restaurants participate in Center City SIPS?

*Offering 15% off dinner after 7 p.m.