Center City SIPS, Philly’s summer-long happy hour, kicks off its 20th year anniversary in June

The summertime afterwork Center City District SIPS is back with $7 cocktails, $6 wine, $5 beer and half-priced appetizers every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Dozens of local bars and restaurants will offer weekly discounts this summer, like this happy hour at the Air Grille Garden at Dilworth Park on the west side of City Hall. Read more

When the glow from summer sunsets blankets William Penn atop City Hall, a rush of nine-to-fivers flock to the streets of Center City for one thing; Center City SIPS, the city’s most expansive and hotly debated happy hour.

This year marks two decades since the summer-long Wednesday night happy hour began, bringing thousands to Center City District over the years. For its 20th anniversary, SIPS is delivering discounts from more than 70 businesses, a social area in Dilworth Park with a roller rink, and the creation of its own craft beer in partnership with Broad Street Brewing.

Every Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., from June 5 through Aug. 28, many venues will be offering $7 cocktails, $6 wine, $5 beers, and half-off appetizers. Some restaurants will take 15% off your dinner bill after 7 p.m.

The official kick off of SIPS will take place June 5 at Dilworth Park, where SIPS patrons will have exclusive access to the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink and enjoy the reveal of Broad Street Brewing’s SIPS Summer Splash, a Mexican-style lager with lime, available throughout the summer at Dilworth Park’s Air Grille.

What bars and restaurants participate in Center City SIPS?

*Offering 15% off dinner after 7 p.m.