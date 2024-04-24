Skip to content
Center City SIPS, Philly’s summer-long happy hour, kicks off its 20th year anniversary in June

These are bars and restaurants offering happy hour discounts in Center City SIPS for summer 2024, kicking off in June.

The summertime afterwork Center City District SIPS is back with $7 cocktails, $6 wine, $5 beer and half-priced appetizers every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Dozens of local bars and restaurants will offer weekly discounts this summer, like this happy hour at the Air Grille Garden at Dilworth Park on the west side of City Hall.
When the glow from summer sunsets blankets William Penn atop City Hall, a rush of nine-to-fivers flock to the streets of Center City for one thing; Center City SIPS, the city’s most expansive and hotly debated happy hour.

This year marks two decades since the summer-long Wednesday night happy hour began, bringing thousands to Center City District over the years. For its 20th anniversary, SIPS is delivering discounts from more than 70 businesses, a social area in Dilworth Park with a roller rink, and the creation of its own craft beer in partnership with Broad Street Brewing.

Every Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., from June 5 through Aug. 28, many venues will be offering $7 cocktails, $6 wine, $5 beers, and half-off appetizers. Some restaurants will take 15% off your dinner bill after 7 p.m.

The official kick off of SIPS will take place June 5 at Dilworth Park, where SIPS patrons will have exclusive access to the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink and enjoy the reveal of Broad Street Brewing’s SIPS Summer Splash, a Mexican-style lager with lime, available throughout the summer at Dilworth Park’s Air Grille.

What bars and restaurants participate in Center City SIPS?

*Offering 15% off dinner after 7 p.m.

  1. 13 Patio*

  2. 1518 Bar & Grill

  3. Amuse Restaurant*

  4. ArtBar*

  5. Attico Rooftop

  6. Bar Bombon*

  7. Bar Lesieur

  8. Barbuzzo Restaurant

  9. Bar-ly Chinatown

  10. Barra Rossa*

  11. Barstool Sansom Street

  12. Bodega Bar & Kitchen

  13. Bru Craft and Wurst*

  14. Bud & Marilyn’s

  15. Butcher Bar

  16. Capriccio Cafe and Bar*

  17. Caribou Café

  18. Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse

  19. Chris’ Jazz Café*

  20. City Tap House Logan Square*

  21. Con Murphy’s

  22. Continental Midtown

  23. Darling Jack’s Tavern

  24. DBG

  25. Devil’s Alley

  26. Devon Seafood Grill

  27. Dim Sum House by Jane G’s

  28. Dolce Italian*

  29. Double Knot

  30. Drinker’s Pub

  31. Elephant*

  32. Finn McCools Ale House*

  33. Flambo Caribbean Restaurant*

  34. Giuseppe & Sons

  35. Gran Caffe L’Aquila

  36. Hard Rock Café*

  37. Harp & Crown

  38. High Street

  39. Hi-Lo Taco Co.

  40. Howl at the Moon*

  41. Independence Beer Garden

  42. Iron Hill Brewery

  43. Kook Burger & Bar

  44. Ladder 15

  45. Libertine*

  46. Lucy’s Bar

  47. Marathon Grill Restaurants

  48. Misconduct Tavern

  49. Miss Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant and Lounge*

  50. Morea

  51. Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse

  52. Patchwork

  53. Pearl & Mary

  54. Pizzeria Vetri

  55. Prunella

  56. Sampan

  57. Strangeloves*

  58. Sueno*

  59. Sura Bistro*

  60. Taste Cheesesteak Bar

  61. Thanal Indian Tavern*

  62. The Air Grille

  63. The Black Sheep*

  64. The Cauldron*

  65. The Franklin Mortgage & Investment Company*

  66. The Goat Rittenhouse*

  67. The Hayes*

  68. The Morris

  69. The Mulberry*

  70. Time

  71. Top Tomato Bar & Pizza

  72. Tradesmans*

  73. Uptown Beer Garden*

  74. Veda Modern Indian Bistro*

  75. Via Locusta

  76. Village Whiskey

  77. Walnut Garden

  78. Wicked Wolf Philadelphia

  79. Wrap Shack