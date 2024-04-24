Center City SIPS, Philly’s summer-long happy hour, kicks off its 20th year anniversary in June
These are bars and restaurants offering happy hour discounts in Center City SIPS for summer 2024, kicking off in June.
When the glow from summer sunsets blankets William Penn atop City Hall, a rush of nine-to-fivers flock to the streets of Center City for one thing; Center City SIPS, the city’s most expansive and hotly debated happy hour.
This year marks two decades since the summer-long Wednesday night happy hour began, bringing thousands to Center City District over the years. For its 20th anniversary, SIPS is delivering discounts from more than 70 businesses, a social area in Dilworth Park with a roller rink, and the creation of its own craft beer in partnership with Broad Street Brewing.
Every Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., from June 5 through Aug. 28, many venues will be offering $7 cocktails, $6 wine, $5 beers, and half-off appetizers. Some restaurants will take 15% off your dinner bill after 7 p.m.
The official kick off of SIPS will take place June 5 at Dilworth Park, where SIPS patrons will have exclusive access to the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink and enjoy the reveal of Broad Street Brewing’s SIPS Summer Splash, a Mexican-style lager with lime, available throughout the summer at Dilworth Park’s Air Grille.
What bars and restaurants participate in Center City SIPS?
*Offering 15% off dinner after 7 p.m.
13 Patio*
1518 Bar & Grill
Amuse Restaurant*
ArtBar*
Attico Rooftop
Bar Bombon*
Bar Lesieur
Barbuzzo Restaurant
Bar-ly Chinatown
Barra Rossa*
Barstool Sansom Street
Bodega Bar & Kitchen
Bru Craft and Wurst*
Bud & Marilyn’s
Butcher Bar
Capriccio Cafe and Bar*
Caribou Café
Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse
Chris’ Jazz Café*
City Tap House Logan Square*
Con Murphy’s
Continental Midtown
Darling Jack’s Tavern
DBG
Devil’s Alley
Devon Seafood Grill
Dim Sum House by Jane G’s
Dolce Italian*
Double Knot
Drinker’s Pub
Elephant*
Finn McCools Ale House*
Flambo Caribbean Restaurant*
Giuseppe & Sons
Gran Caffe L’Aquila
Hard Rock Café*
Harp & Crown
High Street
Hi-Lo Taco Co.
Howl at the Moon*
Independence Beer Garden
Iron Hill Brewery
Kook Burger & Bar
Ladder 15
Libertine*
Lucy’s Bar
Marathon Grill Restaurants
Misconduct Tavern
Miss Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant and Lounge*
Morea
Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse
Patchwork
Pearl & Mary
Pizzeria Vetri
Prunella
Sampan
Strangeloves*
Sueno*
Sura Bistro*
Taste Cheesesteak Bar
Thanal Indian Tavern*
The Air Grille
The Black Sheep*
The Cauldron*
The Franklin Mortgage & Investment Company*
The Goat Rittenhouse*
The Hayes*
The Morris
The Mulberry*
Time
Top Tomato Bar & Pizza
Tradesmans*
Uptown Beer Garden*
Veda Modern Indian Bistro*
Via Locusta
Village Whiskey
Walnut Garden
Wicked Wolf Philadelphia
Wrap Shack