Hook up your outdoor dining area. While indoor restaurants are still closed, your backyard can fill the void. Set up whatever table and chairs you have space for. If you can, make it fancy: Find a beautiful gingham table cloth and matching napkins. Put all of your disposable serving utensils, dishes, silverware and cups in a storage bin that you can keep outside for easy access. Try battery-operated candles and string lights for ambiance: “This can quickly transform the look and feel of the yard,” Crescenzo said.