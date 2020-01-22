Homemade Bath Bombs

Yields 4 (1/3-cup-sized) bath bombs

1 cup baking soda

1/2 cup citric acid

2 Tbsp. Epsom salt

3 Tbsp. coconut oil

10 drops essential oil

1 tsp. water or more if necessary

1/4 cup colored Himalayan salt, optional

Bath bomb molds or 1/3 cup measuring cup

In a large bowl combine baking soda, citric acid, and Epsom salt. Stir well.

Place coconut oil in a glass measuring cup or small bowl, and heat in the microwave for 45 to 60 seconds, or until completely melted.

Add essential oil to the coconut oil.

Slowly add wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Use a spatula to mix ingredients together, and then use your hands to further knead everything together. The mixture should reach a crumbly consistency. It’s ready when the mixture sticks without falling apart when pressed in your hands, like a slightly damp sand. If it’s too crumbly, add water, 1 tsp. at a time; mixture should be dry but able to hold a shape.

If using Himalayan salt, spread a thin layer of the salt into the bottom of a 1/3 cup measuring cup. Proceed to the next step if omitting the salt.

Pack the mixture into Bath Bomb Molds or into 1/3 cup measuring cup, pressing firmly to secure. Once packed, flip the cup over onto a clean counter, and tap the top of the measuring cup with your fingers to help loosen the mold. Let sit for an hour, and then transfer to a baking/cooling rack to dry for about 24 hours.

Use one bath bomb per bath, and enjoy.

— Franklin and Whitman founder Christopher Cieri