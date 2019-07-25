The circular fountain set in the midst of Franklin Square’s brick pavement may not strike passersby as historic, but it’s actually over 180 years old and considered to be the oldest functioning public water fountain in the United States. Its new fountain show, two years in the making, incorporates LED lighting, synchronized pop music from various eras (Louis Armstrong, Boyz II Men, Katy Perry, to name a few), and water effects of all sorts (including geysers, swivels, and three-axis fan nozzles). The first performance kicks off at noon, followed by free carousel rides and cupcakes with Benjamin Franklin and the Phillie Phanatic. The show makes its evening debut at 8:30 p.m., with music, colonial-era lawn games, Quizzo, and more. — G.D.