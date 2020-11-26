📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar. Submit an event to our calendar here.

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) We are still in a pandemic, and variants are a major concern. Make a plan to get vaccinated or your booster shot; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (MARCH 3)

The Philadelphia Ballet Presents Swan Lake 🩰

(Dance / in-person / multiday) Get lost in the mesmerizing music and graceful moves of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake as performed by the Philadelphia Ballet. The performance tells the story of lovers Odette and Prince Siegfried trying to overcome the will of a sorcerer and fight for their romance. ($25-$199, March 3-13, 240 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

FRIDAY (MARCH 4)

First Friday at The Barnes 🍷

(Art / in-person / community) If you love cocktails, art, and live music, this event is for you. Singer and songwriter Laura Lizcano performs while you browse the museum’s collections and galleries and enjoy a drink or two. This event also includes access to The Barnes’ newest exhibit Water, Wind, Breath, which features work by the Pueblo and Diné (Navajo) peoples of present-day New Mexico and Arizona. ($28, March 4, 6-9 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour 🎤

(Theater / in-person) The beloved musical makes a stop in Philly for a weekend of performances at the Merriam Theater. The show follows a year in the lives of a group of friends trying to achieve their dreams while struggling in New York City during the AIDS epidemic. Whether you’ve seen the show before or want to experience RENT for the first time, don’t miss out: This is the final leg of this production’s tour. ($45-$149, March 4-6, 250 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

Lucy Dacus 🎶

(Music / virtual and in-person / free) Richmond, VA-raised and now Philadelphia-based indie songwriter Dacus’ diaristic album Home Video was a 2021 standout. Last month, she earned punk-rock points when pain from two herniated discs made it impossible for her to perform standing up, so she did her entire show in Detroit while lying on a couch. She’ll be upright for her hometown Free at Noon at the World Cafe Live on Friday, which will also be broadcast on WXPN-FM (88.5) and live streamed at xpn.org. (Free, March 4, noon, 3025 Walnut St., xpn.org)

Son Volt 🎶

(Music / in-person) Jay Farrar’s career spans three decades, going back to his time with Jeff Tweedy in the alt-country defining band Uncle Tupelo through 10 albums with Son Volt (plus a couple of solo efforts along the way). The new Son Volt album, Electro Melodier, is named after two brands of vintage amplifiers, and it digs deeper into soul music and hard rock for inspiration, conveying a sense of renewed purpose and passion. Jay’s nephew Jesse Farrar opens. ($27, March 4, 8 p.m., 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com)

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives 🎶

(Music / in-person) What makes Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives the greatest live country band in the land? It’s not just their Manuel Cuevas rhinestone-studded suits, but has more to do with range of repertoire, harmony singing, and stellar musicianship. With musical historian Stuart backed by guitarist Kenny Vaughn, Chris Scruggs on bass and Harry Stinson on drums, they’re a honky tonk, country-rock, surf-rock and bluegrass band all rolled into one. ($29.50-$55, March 4, 8 p.m., 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, colonialtheatre.com)

(Movie / in-person) In this go-around Gotham, Robert Pattinson (Twilight) is the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman, Colin Farrell is the Penguin, and Paul Dano has the city Riddled with murder. Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) directs. (Rated PG-13. Premieres March 4 in theaters)

(Movie / virtual) Dating/horror movie starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as a young woman having issues with her boyfriend’s dining choices. With Sebastian Stan. Directorial debut of Mimi Cave. (Rated R. Premieres March 4 on Hulu)

(Movie / virtual) An Amazon Prime follow-up to Being the Ricardos, comes this documentary about the relationship of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and how they revolutionized the sitcom. Directed by Amy Poehler. (Rated PG. Premieres March 4 on Amazon Prime)

SATURDAY (MARCH 5)

5th Annual Philly Unknown Chili Cook Off 🍽️

(Food / in-person / fundraiser) Test your chili making (or eating) skills at this fifth-annual chili showdown. Come with an empty stomach and ready to win raffle prizes, bid at a silent auction and, of course, eat some chili. All proceeds benefit the Philly Unknown Project, a group dedicated to supporting those experiencing homelessness. ($20, March 5, 1-4 p.m., 923 N. Watts St., eventbrite.com)

Build a Terrarium at Cherry Street Pier 🌻

(Seasonal / in-person / community) Need a pop of green in your life? Pop by this workshop to build your own terrarium complete with succulents and fun decor. You’ll also learn tips and tricks to keep your plant healthy and thriving. ($45, March 5, 11 a.m. -1 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., eventbrite.com)

I Spy with Binoculars, Pleasant Hill Park 👀

(Nature / free / kid-friendly) The game we use to keep them at the dinner table takes a scientific turn when nature educators along the Delaware River point out all sorts of spy-able sights. Ages 4-10. (Free, March 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 8900 N. Delaware Ave., letsgooutdoors.net)

Teatime with Turtles, Independence Seaport Museum 🐢

(Science / in-person / kid-friendly) The Seaport Museum’s River Alive exhibit hosts turtles from across the river (Adventure Aquarium’s Center for Aquatic Sciences) to inspire conversation around habitat and clean water. There will be upcycled crafts, but no Earl Grey. Ages 3-8. ($18 adult, $14 senior, college student, military, ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free 2 & under, March 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 211 S. Columbus Blvd., phillyseaport.org)

Rooftop 305 Fitness at Cira Green 🏋️

(Fitness / in-person / community / outdoors) Add this rooftop cardio party to your weekend plans. Led by a 305 Fitness instructor, this 45-minute outdoor workout at Cira Green will get your heart rate and energy up. The class is open to all fitness levels. ($25, March 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 129 S. 30th St., eventbrite.com)

Philadelphia Auto Show 🚗

(Festival / in-person / multiday) Philly’s favorite car event is back, recharged and in-person at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This year’s show features 500,000-square-feet of cars and gear, an indoor test track and Camp Jeep, an off-road car experience. Whether you’re looking for a new car or a way to connect with other car enthusiasts, you’ll find something to love at this show. ($13-$16, March 5-13, 1101 Arch St., phillyautoshow.com)

Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration, Parkway Central Library 🐯

(Seasonal / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Martial arts demos, folk dancing, Chinese opera, and water ink calligraphy comprise an all-afternoon celebration of the tail end of the celebration of the Lunar New Year, celebrating the Year of the Tiger. Ages 2 and up. (Free, March 5, noon-4 p.m., 1901 Vine St., libwww.freelibrary.org)

Xfinity Live! presents the Ultimate Brunch Party 🍾

(Food / in-person) Get ready for brunch like you’ve never had it before. First, fill up on brunch cocktails and delicious bites from Federal Donuts and food trucks on site. Then, document the moment in the 360 photo booth and enjoy the vendors and activities (including axe throwing) on site. ($10, March 6, 11 a.m., 1101 Pattison Ave., axs.com)

The Connells / Wesley Stace 🎶

(Music / in-person) North Carolina jangle-pop veterans The Connells have returned with the fine Steadman’s Wake, their first album in 20 years. Philadelphia Englishman Stace, who brings supper club sophistication to his 2021 album Late Style, opens. ($20-$25, March 5, 8 p.m., 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia)

SUNDAY (MARCH 6)

PECO Free First Sunday Family Day: The Art of Math 🎨

(Museum / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Celebrate the first Sunday of the month with free admission to the Barnes. This month, guests can explore the connections between math and art as they browse the museums galleries and join in family-friendly activities. Register in advance for your free ticket. (Free, March 6, 10 a.m-5 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

Free First Sunday at Brandywine, Brandywine River Museum of Art 🏛️

(Art / free / kid-friendly) Thiebaud’s famed impastos of plated desserts and dizzying perspectives of urban streets provide inspiration for half-hour workshops in collage and cityscape creation (10 a.m.-1 p.m.). Just for the exhibition, the cafe serves pie too. Pre-registration is highly recommended. Ages 2 and up. (Free, March 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1 Hoffman’s Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, brandywine.org)

Fatoumata Diawara 🎶

(Music / in-person) Diawara is a Malian guitarist, singer, and actress who was born in the Ivory Coast, lives in France and played an NPR Tiny Desk Concert last month. On Friday, she plays Carnegie Hall in New York as part of the Afrofuturism Festival that was co-curated by Philadelphia DJ King Britt, and on Sunday she headlines the City Winery in Philadelphia. ($22-$32, March 6, 8 p.m, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia)

Tyler, the Creator 🎶

(Music / in-person) Odd Future mastermind Tyler, the Creator continued to evolve as a producer and a rapper with Call Me If You Get Lost, his 2021 album that is nominated for (and deserves) a rap album of the year Grammy. This arena tour headlining date includes Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. ($55.50, March 6, 7 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

Deafheaven 🎶

(Music / in-person) San Francisco band Deafheaven attract a broader audience than many of their black metal peers because their songs alternate high intensity aggression with softer, more melodic shoegaze stylings. Their latest album, Infinite Granite, leans to the latter. With Holy Fawn and Midwife. ($22, March 6, 8 p.m., 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com)

Ceramic Animal 🎶

(Music / in-person) This Doylestown quintet is a band of brothers with a creative core that includes siblings Chris, Erik, and Elliott Regan. They put out three self-released albums before graduating to the bigger time with the brand-new Sweet Unknown. The album was recorded in Nashville with Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys (who they’ll tour with later this year) and is out this week on Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label. Echo Kid, which includes four members of long-lost Philly band The RFA, are openers. ($20, March 6, 8 p.m., 1201 Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com)

WEDNESDAY (MARCH 9)

Ministry / Melvins / Corrosion of Conformity 🎶

(Music / in-person) This three-band Industrial Strength tour is highlighted by the Al Jourgenson-led industrial metal mavens Ministry, who are touring behind their 2021 album Moral Hygiene, with a new single Sabotage is Sex featuring a rare guest appearance by Dead Kennedys vocalist Jello Biafra. ($35, March 9, 7 p.m., 421 N. Seventh St., bowerypresents.com)

THURSDAY (MARCH 10)

Film Screenings at The Rotunda 🎬

(Movie / in-person / community / free) The Rotunda at Penn hosts a movie night that honors the lives and legacies of Betty Mabry and Sidney Poitier. First, you’ll watch Betty Davis which tells the story of model and songwriter Betty Mabry. Then, watch Buck And The Preacher, which launched actor Sidney Poitier’s directing career. (Free, March 10, 8-11 p.m., 4014 Walnut St., universitycity.org)

The Real Housewives of Ancient Egypt Parts 1-3 ♀️

(Women’s History Month / virtual / history) This series of three classes digs deep into the roles of women in Ancient Egypt. Led by Penn graduate students and professors, you’ll uncover the economic, social, and political positions of women during this period. ($125-175, March 3, 10, 17, & 24, 6:30-8 p.m., penn.museum)

Red Baraat Festival of Colors 🎶

(Music / in-person) Led by dhol player Sunny Jain, Brooklyn ensemble Red Baraat mixes hip-hop, jazz, and funk into their North Indian bhangra and brass mix. The band’s Festival of Colors shows celebrate Holi, and for this show they will be joined by Rini, the Berklee College of Music educated Indian electronica artist Harini Raghavan. ($20, March 10, 8 p.m., 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia)

ONGOING

Main Line Today Restaurant Week 🍴

(Community / in-person / multiday) Get a taste of what the Main Line dining scene has to offer at the week-plus long event, with more than 30 participating restaurants including the new Pizzeria Vetri, Terrain Cafe, and more. ($39.95 for dinner, $26.95 for lunch, through March 6, mainlinetoday.com)

Haddonfield Restaurant Week 🍽️

(Food / in-person / multiday) Get a taste of the Haddonfield dining scene during this multiday event. Participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch or dinner specials while spots like William Heritage Winery offer bottles of discounted wine for those who stop into the shop. ($20-$40, through March 6, downtownhaddonfield.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Winterfest reopens for gliding (and wobbling) around the outdoor ice skating rink, playing carnival games, and spending time fireside. Ages 4+. (RiverRink: $5 admission, $10 skate rental, through March 6, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

East Passyunk Restaurant Week 🍽️

(Food / in-person / multiday) Take a bite of the avenue and celebrate the 10th year of East Passyunk Restaurant Week. Avenue restaurants offer meals ranging from $20 to $55, depending on the restaurant. Participants include Ember and Ash, Townsend, Bing Bing Dim Sum, Stogie Joe’s, and Perla. The deal is available whether you’re dining indoors or outdoors and includes takeout at some restaurants. ($20-$55, through March 11, eastpassyunkrestaurantweek.com)

Sisterhood Sit-In Trolley 🚎

(Black History Month / in-person / kid-friendly) Explore some of the amazing Black-women-owned businesses Philly has to offer aboard a trolley tour that starts at Harriett’s Bookshop in Fishtown. The tour includes stops at Marsh + Mane, Yowie, Freedom Apothecary, Franny Lou’s Porch and tour starting point Harriett’s Bookshop. Come ready to shop, browse, and support these shops. ($50, Saturdays, through March 26, wearemuchdifferent.com)

Indoor Mini Golf at Linvilla Orchards ⛳

(Sports / in-person / kid-friendly / ongoing) Media’s favorite agritainment center has reopened its environmental-educational putt-putt for the winter. Created years ago by the Academy of Natural Sciences, Linvilla’s 18 holes are dedicated to dinosaurs, butterflies, rainforests, and such. Timed tickets suggested. Ages 4-14. ($7-$8, through March 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Winter Wonder at Longwood Gardens ❄️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Experience the colors, plants, and flowers of winter at Longwood Gardens. Wander through the garden’s conservatory and explore vibrant violets, bright coral, tall chains of glory and other colorful flowers. Outside, you’ll notice pops of yellow and orange witch hazel standing out against the dull colors of winter. ($25 for adults, $22 for seniors and college students, $18 for military and veterans, $13 for youth ages 5-18, $2 for SNAP/EBT/PA ACCESS cardholders, free for kids 0-4, through March 27, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, longwoodgardens.org)

Storytime and Family Saturdays in the Wintergarden, Dilworth Park 📚

(Books / multiday / kid-friendly / free) The rink is gone, the fountains aren’t quite ready for splashing, but the garden is open to littles and their loved ones for midweek storytimes with the Free Library and hour-long family fun on Saturdays, which, this week, means bubble magic. Ages 3-5. (Free, Storytime: Tuesdays through March 29, 11 a.m.-noon; Family Saturdays from March 5-April 2, 11 a.m.-noon, 1 S. 15th St.centercityphila.org)

Explore Archery at Callowhill Archery 🏹

(Fitness / in-person / multiday / archery / kid-friendly) Archery’s comeback hits Callowhill in the form of an Olympic-style range where Wednesday and Thursday mean family sessions hosted by the venue, and Let’s Go Outdoors brings its own beginner instruction to archers ages 8 and up on select days this winter and spring. (Let’s Go Outdoors: Ages 8+, $150 for six lessons, through Apr. 2, 446 N. 12th St., letsgooutdoors.net; Callowhill Archery: Family session: $65 each, 446 N. 12th St., phillyarchery.com)

Wintergarden at Dilworth Park ❄️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) You can explore an all-outdoor festive wonderland as part of Dilworth Park’s holiday offerings, though this free garden is open way beyond just the holiday season — you can visit into the spring. Here, make your way through light installations, plant displays, a giant dome-shaped arbor, and more all within the backdrop of City Hall. (Free, through April 3, centercityphila.org, 1 S. 15th St.)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, Nov. 13-Apr. 17, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Jan 19, 20, 21-May. 26, 27, 28, mightywriters.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

Magical Fantasy at The Navy Yard 🎪

(Art / in-person / outdoors / free) Magical Fantasy, a collection of bold and bright 3D art pieces by London-based artist Morag Myerscough, has transformed The Navy Yard into a colorful playground. Stop by to wander through the exhibit and escape into an abstract dreamland without leaving the city. (Free, through October, Broad St. and Constitution Ave., navyyard.org)

