Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) We are still in a pandemic, and variants are a concern. Make a plan to get vaccinated or your booster shot; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (MARCH 10)

Film Screenings at The Rotunda 🎬

(Movie / in-person / community / free) The Rotunda at Penn hosts a movie night that honors the lives and legacies of Betty Mabry and Sidney Poitier. First, you’ll watch Betty Davis, which tells the story of model and songwriter Mabry. Then, watch Buck And The Preacher, which launched Poitier’s directing career. (Free, March 10, 8-11 p.m., 4014 Walnut St., universitycity.org)

The Real Housewives of Ancient Egypt Parts 1-3 ♀️

(Women’s History Month / virtual / history) This series of three classes digs deep into the roles of women in Ancient Egypt. Led by Penn graduate students and professors, you’ll uncover the economic, social, and political positions of women during this period. ($125-175, March 3, 10, 17, & 24, 6:30-8 p.m., penn.museum)

Red Baraat Festival of Colors 🎶

(Music / in-person) Led by dhol player Sunny Jain, Brooklyn ensemble Red Baraat mixes hip-hop, jazz, and funk into their North Indian bhangra and brass mix. The band’s Festival of Colors shows celebrate Holi, and for this show, they will be joined by Rini, the Berklee College of Music educated Indian electronica artist Harini Raghavan. ($20, March 10, 8 p.m., 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia)

FRIDAY (MARCH 11)

Geese 🎶

(Music / in-person) Are they the new Strokes? Geese, the five-piece outfit from Brooklyn who are the most buzzed-about rock band to emerge from New York City in quite some time, play their first-ever Philly show in Fishtown in support of their debut album Projector, which is worthy of the attention it has received. Water From Your Eyes opens. ($13, March 11, 8 p.m., 1201 N. Frankford St., johnnybrendas.com)

Goose 🎶

(Music / in-person) While Geese are up the street at Johnny Brenda’s, Goose kick off a two-night stand in Fishtown at the Filmore. Tickets for the Connecticut prog-rock jam band are sold out for Saturday but are still available for Friday. ($55-$177, March 11, 8 p.m. 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com)

Peeps in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🐰

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) They’re back, those loveable, Day-Glo marshmallow bunnies and rabbits, displayed gathering around dinner tables, in courtyard gardens, at rock concerts, or formed into blossoms, transforming Peddler’s Village into a creative, walk-through Easter basket. Ages 2+. (Free, March 11-April 24, 2400 State Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Humans 2.0, Annenberg Center 🎪

(Theater / in-person) Circa, a 10-person contemporary circus troupe from Australia, presents a spectacular acrobatic play where performers use their own and each others’ bodies to symbolize a vulnerable journey toward hope. Ages 9+. ($29-$62, March 11, 8 p.m., March 12, 2 p.m., 3680 Walnut St., pennlivearts.org)

(Movie / virtual) Disney-Pixar animation tells the story of a young teenage girl who turns into a giant, red panda when she feels the overwhelming emotions of a young, teenage girl. It’s a family curse kind of thing. Directed by Domee Shi in her Pixar feature debut. (Rated PG. Premieres March 11 on Disney+)

SATURDAY (MARCH 12)

Opening of the Museum of Illusions 🖼️

(Museum / in-person / multiday) Like a bigger, sophisticated, selfie-oriented funhouse, Old City’s newest museum opens March 12 with dozens of holograms, rotated realities (including an upside-down rendition of a piece of Elfreth’s Alley), and enough magic eyes to transport observers back to the 90s. Ages 3+. ($20-$22 ages 13 and up, $18-$20 military and senior, $15-$17 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and under, opens March 12, 401 Market St., moiphilly.com)

Women’s History Mural Tour at Historic Fair Hill 🖌️

(Women’s History Month / in-person / free) Celebrate Women’s History Month with a tour of the grounds and murals of Historic Fair Hill where you’ll see murals of history-making women, and stop at the graves of Lucretia Mott and Mary Ann M’Clintock, who were organizers of the Seneca Falls Convention. Tours are given at noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. (Free, March 12, noon-3 p.m., 2910 Germantown Ave., eventbrite.com)

Story Explorers Bookfest 📚️

(Community / in-person / kid-friendly) Celebrate the diversity of children’s books with readings, workshops and more at this all-day book fair. Kids and their families have the chance to meet authors, attend bookish workshops, explore new titles, and spend a day getting lost in books. ($10, March 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 219 S. Sixth St., oldcitydistrict.org)

Pigs in Space 🐷

(Music / in-person / community) Get ready for a night of bumping beats and good vibes. Resident DJ Night Owl is joined at Bar X by guest DJ Brando Calrissian to spin house music sets to keep you moving. ($5-$10, March 12, 9 p.m., 255 S. Camac St., eventbrite.com)

The Golden Girls Murder Mystery: The Curse of Jessica Fletcher 🔍️

(Theater / in-person / comedy) Follow along as the beloved Golden Girls, along with some friends, work together to solve a murder mystery all while bringing you into the action. You can snap photos with the girls and even get a mugshot during this evening of dinner theater. Your ticket to this Craft Hall-hosted event also includes a tasty three-course meal, complete with cocktails. ($64, Select dates from March 12-April 3, 901 N. Delaware Ave., eventbrite.com)

Swag Soccer Clinic, Salvation Army KROC Center ⚽

(Sports / in-person / free) The Swag, a local org dedicated to getting more kids of color into soccer, brings pro coaches onto a field to teach and evaluate young talent, in hopes of enrolling them in free after-school programs throughout the city. Participants get a free soccer ball, too. Ages 4-8. (Free, March 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 4200 Wissahickon Ave., the-swag.org)

Celebrating Harriet Tubman’s 200th Birthday, Woodmere Museum 🖼️

(Museum / in-person / history / free) Child readers often first meet Tubman as a plucky, justice-minded, enslaved eight-year-old depicted by illustrator Jerry Pinkney in Minty: A Story of Young Harriet Tubman. This weekend, kids and their grownups can experience the book on a large screen set to music by the Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble. Ages 2-12. (Free, March 12, 3-4:30 p.m., 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

SUNDAY (MARCH 13)

St. Patrick’s Day Parade ☘️

(Community / in-person / seasonal / free) Philly’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the largest in the Delaware Valley and it’s slated to make its way down JFK Blvd. and the Parkway this Sunday. Join in the show of Irish pride and watch along the Ben Franklin Parkway as bands, dancers, and performers make their way along the route. (Free, March 13, 11 a.m., Parade starts at 16th and JFK Blvd., philadelphiastpatsparade.com)

PECO Family Jams: Scrap-Work Tapestries 🎨

(Community / in-person / kid-friendly) Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens and its creative mosaic indoor-outdoor gallery is a South Street staple. This weekend, you can recreate that mosaic magic in a tapestry, and take it home to show off. After getting crafty, you’ll get a tour of the Garden’s fully mosaicked basement. ($8-$15, March 13, noon-4 p.m., 1020 South St., phillymagicgardens.org)

We Live On: Benefits for Derek Dorsey 🎶

(Music / in-person) Ardmore Music Hall hosts two benefit shows for Dorsey, the booking agent, artist manager, and longtime mainstay on the Philadelphia music scene who’s been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. Sunday’s rock and folk line-up includes Hoots & Hellmouth, Ben Arnold, Kevin Hanson & Mike Brenner, Stargazer Lily, and more. Tuesday’s hip-hop show features Talib Kweli, Schooly D, and Karl “Dice Raw” Jenkins. All proceeds go to Dorsey’s medical bills and fund We Live On, his foundation which provides networking opportunities for people with rare diseases. ($25-$55, March 13, 5 p.m., March 15, 7:30 p.m., 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusiucalhall.com)

Family Second Sunday, Delaware Art Museum 🖼️

(Art / in-person / free) Sculpting with leaded glass pieces is out of the question, but kids can try their hands at building paper-based interpretations of the Louis Comfort Tiffany works on exhibit in the Delaware Art Museum during studio sessions. Reservations recommended. Ages 3-12. (Free, March 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 10, 11 a.m., noon, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy., Wilmington, Del., delart.org)

Family Arts Academy: Women’s History Month, PAFA 🖼️

(Art / virtual / free / Women’s History Month) PAFA presents four works in its collection (Mary Townsend Mason’s Still Life with Fruit, Laura Wheeler Waring’s The Study of a Student, Patience Wright’s Profile of George Washington, Cecilia Beaux’s Les derniers jours d’ enfance) then asks young artists to create a mixed-media still life featuring a history-making woman. Ages 5-12. (Free, March 13, 10:30 a.m.-noon, pafa.org)

TUESDAY (MARCH 15)

Our City, Your Orchestra: Johnson House 🎻

(Music / virtual / community / free) Our City, Your Orchestra connects the Philadelphia Orchestra with communities throughout the region via free, online performances. In this episode, you’ll hear from a descendant of the owners of the historic Johnson House in Germantown. Learn about the house’s history and the enslaved people who journeyed there in search of freedom. (Free, March 15, philorch.org)

WEDNESDAY (MARCH 16)

Women’s Power Hour ♀️

(Women’s History Month / in-person) This Women’s History Month, focus on growing your professional network at this panel on women in business. The panel will feature powerful women from Philly-based companies like Penn Medicine, CBS Philly, and more. Enjoy a night of great conversation and a glass of wine as you connect and learn from this encouraging community. ($25, March 16, 6-7 p.m., 3611 Walnut St., eventbrite.com)

West Philadelphia Orchestra’s Purim Party 🎶

(Music / in-person / community) The Jewish holiday of Purim is celebrated annually with music and parties. This year, the West Philadelphia Orchestra leads a raucous celebration at World Cafe Live. ($10-$15, March 16, 8 p.m., 3025 Walnut St., wl.seetickets.us)

Bad Bunny 🎶

(Music / in-person) The hugely popular Puerto Rican rapper and songwriter born Benito Ocasio brings his Ultimo Tour de Mundo 2022 to South Philly. Face value tickets are sold out, but re-sale seats are widely available on ticketmaster.com ($232 and up, March 16, 8 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

THURSDAY (MARCH 17)

PARROT Premiere Screening 📽️

(Movies / in-person / community) This short film about a drag queen who steps in to protect a child from prejudice and harassment premieres on Thursday at PhilaMOCA. After the film, stick around for remarks and a Q&A session with the filmmaker. ($12, March 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 531 N. 12th St., eventbrite.com)

ONGOING

East Passyunk Restaurant Week 🍽️

(Food / in-person / multiday) Take a bite of the avenue and celebrate the 10th year of East Passyunk Restaurant Week. Avenue restaurants offer meals ranging from $20 to $55, depending on the restaurant. Participants include Ember and Ash, Townsend, Bing Bing Dim Sum, Stogie Joe’s, and Perla. The deal is available whether you’re dining indoors or outdoors and includes takeout at some restaurants. ($20-$55, through March 11, eastpassyunkrestaurantweek.com)

Philadelphia Auto Show 🚗

(Festival / in-person / multiday) Philly’s favorite car event is back, recharged and in-person at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This year’s show features 500,000-square-feet of cars and gear, an indoor test track and Camp Jeep, an off-road car experience. Whether you’re looking for a new car or a way to connect with other car enthusiasts, you’ll find something to love at this show. ($13-$16, through March 13, 1101 Arch St., phillyautoshow.com)

The Philadelphia Ballet Presents Swan Lake 🩰

(Dance / in-person / multiday) Get lost in the mesmerizing music and graceful moves of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake as performed by the Philadelphia Ballet. The performance tells the story of lovers Odette and Prince Siegfried trying to overcome the will of a sorcerer and fight for their romance. ($25-$199, through March 13, 240 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

Sisterhood Sit-In Trolley 🚎

(Black History Month / in-person / kid-friendly) Explore some of the amazing Black-women-owned businesses Philly has to offer aboard a trolley tour that starts at Harriett’s Bookshop in Fishtown. The tour includes stops at Marsh + Mane, Yowie, Freedom Apothecary, Franny Lou’s Porch and tour starting point Harriett’s Bookshop. Come ready to shop, browse, and support these shops. ($50, Saturdays, through March 26, wearemuchdifferent.com)

Indoor Mini Golf at Linvilla Orchards ⛳

(Sports / in-person / kid-friendly / ongoing) Media’s favorite agritainment center has reopened its environmental-educational putt-putt for the winter. Created years ago by the Academy of Natural Sciences, Linvilla’s 18 holes are dedicated to dinosaurs, butterflies, rainforests, and such. Timed tickets suggested. Ages 4-14. ($7-$8, through March 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Winter Wonder at Longwood Gardens ❄️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Experience the colors, plants, and flowers of winter at Longwood Gardens. Wander through the garden’s conservatory and explore vibrant violets, bright coral, tall chains of glory and other colorful flowers. Outside, you’ll notice pops of yellow and orange witch hazel standing out against the dull colors of winter. ($25 for adults, $22 for seniors and college students, $18 for military and veterans, $13 for youth ages 5-18, $2 for SNAP/EBT/PA ACCESS cardholders, free for kids 0-4, through March 27, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, longwoodgardens.org)

Storytime and Family Saturdays in the Wintergarden, Dilworth Park 📚

(Books / multiday / kid-friendly / free) The rink is gone, the fountains aren’t quite ready for splashing, but the garden is open to littles and their loved ones for midweek storytimes with the Free Library and hour-long family fun on Saturdays, which, this week, means bubble magic. Ages 3-5. (Free, Storytime: Tuesdays through March 29, 11 a.m.-noon; Family Saturdays from March 5-April 2, 11 a.m.-noon, 1 S. 15th St.centercityphila.org)

Explore Archery at Callowhill Archery 🏹

(Fitness / in-person / multiday / archery / kid-friendly) Archery’s comeback hits Callowhill in the form of an Olympic-style range where Wednesday and Thursday mean family sessions hosted by the venue, and Let’s Go Outdoors brings its own beginner instruction to archers ages 8 and up on select days this winter and spring. (Let’s Go Outdoors: Ages 8+, $150 for six lessons, through April 2, 446 N. 12th St., letsgooutdoors.net; Callowhill Archery: Family session: $65 each, 446 N. 12th St., phillyarchery.com)

Wintergarden at Dilworth Park ❄️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) You can explore an all-outdoor festive wonderland as part of Dilworth Park’s holiday offerings, though this free garden is open way beyond just the holiday season — you can visit into the spring. Here, make your way through light installations, plant displays, a giant dome-shaped arbor, and more all within the backdrop of City Hall. (Free, through April 3, centercityphila.org, 1 S. 15th St.)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, Nov. 13-April 17, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Jan 19, 20, 21-May. 26, 27, 28, mightywriters.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

Magical Fantasy at The Navy Yard 🎪

(Art / in-person / outdoors / free) Magical Fantasy, a collection of bold and bright 3D art pieces by London-based artist Morag Myerscough, has transformed The Navy Yard into a colorful playground. Stop by to wander through the exhibit and escape into an abstract dreamland without leaving the city. (Free, through October, Broad St. and Constitution Ave., navyyard.org)

