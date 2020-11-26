📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar. Submit an event to our calendar here.

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) We are still in a pandemic, and variants are a concern. Make a plan to get vaccinated or your booster shot; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (MARCH 17)

McGillin’s St. Patrick’s Day Party ☘️

(St. Patrick’s Day / in-person) Philadelphia’s oldest bar is coming through with an all-day St. Paddy’s Day party. The bar opens early at 10 a.m. and a $5 cover gets you in. Don’t miss out on green beer, food specials and more. ($5 cover, March 17, 10 a.m.-2 a.m., 1310 Drury St., mcgillins.com)

A Very St. Paddy’s Day Cocktail Workshop ☘️

(St. Patrick’s Day / in-person) Whip up some delicious cocktails all centered around an Irish drinking staple — Guinness. Your ticket includes a seat at the workshop bar, a hands-on lesson where you’ll create two themed cocktails, a swag bag, and 10% off anything in Art in the Age. ($45, March. 17, 7 p.m., 116 N. Third St., shop.artintheage.com)

PARROT Premiere Screening 📽️

(Movies / in-person / community) This short film about a drag queen who steps in to protect a child from prejudice and harassment premieres at PhilaMOCA. After the film, stick around for remarks and a Q&A session with the filmmaker. ($12, March 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 531 N. 12th St., eventbrite.com)

Shamrock Crawl ☘️

(St. Patrick’s Day / in-person) The Shamrock Crawl gives you access to 30 different bars where you can enjoy drink specials, food, and music. Your wristband gets you in cover-free at locations through Center City and into Manayunk. If you upgrade to VIP, you also get five drink tickets. ($8-$20, March 17, noon, various locations, shamrockcrawl.com)

Kiss Me, I’m Irish: Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl ☘️

(St. Patrick’s Day / in-person) Kick off your day at Howl at the Moon and make your way to 10 bars on this Center City bar crawl. You’ll get drink specials and cover-free access to every bar on the crawl. ($20, March 17, 4 p.m., various locations, feverup.com)

FRIDAY (MARCH 18)

Art, Beats & Lyrics 🎶

(Music / in-person / community / free) Support Philly’s thriving music and creative culture at this celebration of emerging musicians at Cherry Street Pier. You’ll get to hear live performances and discover some great local talent. (Free, March 18, 6-11 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

Renee Harris: Lifted 🎵

(Dance / in-person / theater) Harris, touted as one of the country’s best hip-hop choreographers, is back with a new moving stage production. Lifted combines house music and the dynamic sounds of a gospel choir to explore community and spirituality through dance. Loosely based on Oliver Twist, the show follows a young Black man as he makes his way out of trouble with help from the church. ($40-$50, March 18-20, 3680 Walnut St., pennlivearts.org)

Philly Home Show 🏠️

(Community / in-person / kid-friendly) Home renovation and design lovers, this one’s for you. More than 300 vendors will be at the Convention Center alongside DIY workshops, demos, and pop-up shops. Can’t make it this weekend? The show is back from March 25 to 27. Get your tickets online and save $3 with an online-only discount. ($3-$10, March 18-20 and 25-27, 1101 Arch St., phillyhomeshow.com)

Penn Museum & Barnes Joint Ticketing 🎟️

(Museum / in-person / kid-friendly) From now through the end of May, get $5 off tickets to the Barnes Foundation and the Penn Museum. Start your day exploring work by Native artists at The Barnes’ Water, Wind, Breath exhibit, then make your way to the Penn Museum to check out the Native American Voices exhibition. ($5 off admission to both museums, through May 2022, 3260 South St. and 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., penn.museum)

Sounds of Guts and Steel 🎻

(Music / in-person) The National Landmark Library at the Athenaeum of Philadelphia transforms for a magical night of music this week. Violinist Katie Hyun performs on both the modern and baroque-style violins in a concert starting promptly at 6 p.m. Arrive by 5:30 to enjoy a complimentary glass of wine before the show starts. ($30-$40, March 18, 5:30-7 p.m., 219 S. Sixth St., eventbrite.com)

The Smithereens / Marshall Crenshaw 🎶

(Music / in-person) Crenshaw is a superb song craftsman and guitarist and has recently re-issued an unheralded gem in his 1996 album Miracle of Science. And he also has a sideline singing other people’s songs, playing John Lennon in Beatlemania, Buddy Holly in La Bamba and guesting with the MC5. Lately, he’s been playing with New Jersey neo-classicists The Smithereens, filling the shoes of the late Pat DiNizio. Pawnshop Roses open. ($30-$65, March 18, 8 p.m., 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com)

Jazmine Sullivan 🎶

(Music / in-person) Strawberry Mansion-raised singer Sullivan’s 2021 Heaux Tales is the most acclaimed effort of the R&B and soul songwriters’ career. It landed on the Inquirer’s Top Ten albums list and topped those of NPR, Pitchfork, and BET. This January, she released an expanded version called Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales. She plays a sold-out show at the Met this week, but resale tickets are available. ($234-$600, March 18, 8 p.m., 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com)

(Movie / in-person) Period piece crime drama starring Mark Rylance as a mob-employed tailor with a particular set of skills who must use his wits to survive a gangster problem. With Zoey Deutch. The feature directorial debut of Graham Moore. (Rated R. Premieres March 18 in theaters)

(Movie / in-person) A new horror from writer-director Ti West set in rural Texas in the 1970s. A porn film shoot turns bloody when the property owners object to the type of movie being made. Starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi. (Rated R. Premieres March 18 in theaters.)

(Movie / virtual and in-person) Two Black women discuss troubling experiences at a posh New England college in a new entry into the genre of sociological horror. Written and directed Mariama Diallo. Regina Hall and Zoe Renee star. (Rated R. PremieresMarch 18 at the PFS Bourse and on Amazon Prime)

SATURDAY (MARCH 19)

Almost Famous Pop-Up Shop 🛍️

(Community / in-person) Support local makers and shop one-of-a-kind handmade art and apparel at Counter Culture on South Street. Dozens of artists and small businesses will be together in one space for the ultimate local arts shopping experience. One $10 ticket gets you in all weekend long. ($10, March 19-20, 514 South St., eventbrite.com)

Screen Printing Indigo, Fabric Workshop and Museum 🎨

(Art / in-person) The city’s textile museum makes its contribution to “Near Time,” a semester of citywide makers’ workshops for teen (and tween)-adult pairs. Learn to use indigo to overdye and create patterns on unwanted fabric, and go home with a newly blue throw pillowcase. Ages 11-18. ($40 pair, Mar. 19, 2-4 p.m., 1214 Arch St., fabricworkshopandmuseum.org)

Have You Been Living Under a Rock?, Academy of Natural Sciences 💧

(Science / in-person / kid-friendly) This Junior Scientist workshop gives kids a lesson on microscopic life in and on the spring puddles, muck and more around us. Plus, it delves into the role water and waterborne creatures play in our planet’s health. Ages 8-11. ($35 first child, $10 additional child, Mar. 19, 10 a.m.-noon, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Nowruz, Penn Museum 🎉

(Culture / in-person / kid-friendly) The Penn Museum resumes its seasonal CultureFest with Nowruz, an Iranian springtime New Year — literally, “new day” — celebration. Neighbors from Drexel’s Persian Student Association contribute to a robust lineup of live dancing, drumming, singing, storytelling, crafting, shopping, touring, and fire jumping. Ages 2+. ($18 adult, $16 senior, $13 ages 6-17, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free 5 & under, Mar. 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 3260 South St., penn.museum)

Da Vinci Pond Grand Opening, Da Vinci Science Center 💧

(Science / in-person / kid-friendly) In a renewed exhibit, a 500-gallon marine tank hosts freshwater pumpkinseed sunfish (which are native to Lehigh Valley) and a painted turtle. There are tadpoles and salamanders to see with magnifying lenses, a magnet wall for kids to manipulate, and this weekend only, frogs and other local animals to meet from Wildlands Conservancy. Ages 2+. ($14.95 for general admission, March 19-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Khruangbin 🎶

(Music / in-person) The band name, taken from a Thai word for “airplane” is pronounced “krung-bin.” The Houston trio of bassist Laura Lee, guitarist Mark Speer, and drummer Donald “DJ” Johnson, are an unexpected success story, making mostly instrumental music that draws on Southeast Asian funk and Jamaican dub to create a stylish blend that is now filling theaters the size of the Met. British jazz sax player Nubya Garcia opens. The show is sold out, but resale tickets are available. ($95-$220, March 19, 8 p.m., 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com)

Tame Impala 🎶

(Music / in-person) Kevin Parker, the Australian psych-rock wiz with a Todd Rundgren fixation, finally delivered The Slow Rush just before the pandemic began, and five years after 2015′s breakout Lonerism. The multi-instrumentalist is bringing his trippy, transporting show to town for what should be a lengthy evening with no opening act. ($76.50-$116.50, March 19, 8 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

The Donuts 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Philly rock band fronted by Jon Houlon — who is also the leader of the country-folk group John Train, currently holding down a Friday night happy hour residency at Fergie’s Pub — are on this four-band bill at the Fire that also features Nixon’s Head, Manayunk Homeboys, and the Cowpunks. The Donuts set will preview their upcoming album The Pleasure of Seconds, which features answer songs to the 1980 Rockpile album Seconds of Pleasure. ($10, March 19, 8 p.m., 412 W. Girard Ave., facebook.com)

SUNDAY (MARCH 20)

The Good Raised Up 🎤

(Community / virtual / kid-friendly / free) Germantown’s Johnson House and the Commonwealth Youth Choirs have teamed up to present this vocal story performance. The Good Raised Up recounts the night at the Johnson House Historic Site where a Quaker family protected enslaved Black people who were hiding from federal marshals. (Free, March 20, 4 p.m., creativephl.org)

Spring Equinox Celebration 🌸

(Community / in-person) The days are longer and the weather is finally warmer. Celebrate the start of spring with a shopping celebration at Moon + Arrow. Big Top Vintage and MVP Ceramics Studio will also have pop-ups on site. (March 20, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 742 S. Fourth St., southstreet.com)

Tank & the Bangas 🎶

(Music / in-person) Since winning the inaugural NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest in 2017, the crowd-pleasing band fronted by slam poet-singer-rapper Tarriona “Tank” Ball have released Green Balloon, the 2019 album they showcased at that year’s Roots Picnic, and will follow it with a sequel, Red Balloon, this May. Cory Henry, a standout at last year’s Xponential Festival, is the opener. ($27.50, March 20, 7:30 p.m., 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com)

TUESDAY (MARCH 22)

Women in Birding: A Force Beyond Feathers 🐦️

(Community / in-person / science / free) Hosted by avid birder Debbie Beer, this talk sheds light on the women whose work have made huge strides in birding. From taxidermists to conservationists and authors, these women’s efforts have more than made a difference. (Free, March 22, 7-9 p.m., 1 Awbury Rd., awbury.org)

Breaking Trail, The Discovery Center 🌲

(Film / in-person / free) Philly’s Outward Bound screens a documentary about the first woman and person of color to complete a winter thru-hike of Wisconsin’s 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail. Emily Ford made the trek with a sled dog named Diggins amid frigid temps, COVID spikes, and national turmoil. After the film, stay for a discussion on diversity, equity, and the outdoors. Refreshments served. Ages 8+. (Free, Mar. 22, 7-8:30 p.m., 3401 Reservoir Dr., outwardboundphiladelphia.org)

Shamir 🎶

(Music / in-person) Philly songwriter Shamir Bailey was supposed to open for Courtney Barnett at the Met last month in advance of his new album Heterosexuality, but that show was nixed due to a positive COVID-19 test in Barnett’s camp. Instead, he’ll celebrate the release of his seventh album since moving to Philly from Las Vegas in 2015 with a headlining date at Milkboy Philly. Riverby opens. ($17, March 22, 8 p.m., 1100 Chestnut St., milkboy.tv)

WEDNESDAY (MARCH 23)

Perfume Genius 🎶

(Music / in-person) Indie pop songwriter Mike Hadreas is finally on tour for his shimmery, superb and often delicately beautiful 2020 collection Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, his fifth (and best) album, which was released in 2020. Hand Habits, the songwriting project of Meg Duffy, opens the show. ($28, March 23, 8 p.m., 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com)

Preserving & Adapting Their World: The Women of Cliveden 📜

(History / in-person) Many women — Black and white, enslaved and free — lived and worked at the historic Cliveden House. On this tour, explore the exhibit that looks into the lives and histories of these women, and go behind the scenes of how the exhibit came together. ($25, March 23 & 26, 10 a.m.-noon, 6401 Germantown Ave., cliveden.org)

THURSDAY (MARCH 24)

French Macarons with Chef Monica Glass 🍪

(Community / in-person) These elegant treats are easy to snack on, but making them is an art. Head to the kitchen and learn what it takes to bake these classic French cookies. Free tickets are available to SNAP-eligible families. Proceeds benefit the Free Library’s Culinary Literacy Center programs. ($20, March 24, 6 p.m., 1901 Vine St., eventbrite.com)

Empath 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Catherine Elicson-fronted Philadelphia noise-pop band Empath celebrates the release of Visitor, which came out last month on Fat Possum Records and was produced by Jake Portrait of Unknown Mortal Orchestra. Enchanted Forest and Primal Rat Screw open up the show. The show is promoted by the 4333 Collective at the Dolphin Tavern in South Philly, which has been putting on a mix of live band and DJ nights. ($15, March 24, 8 p.m., 1539 S. Broad St., etix.com)

» READ MORE: Find the best kids events in our weekly kids calendar

ONGOING

Sisterhood Sit-In Trolley 🚎

(Black History Month / in-person / kid-friendly) Explore some of the amazing Black-women-owned businesses Philly has to offer aboard a trolley tour that starts at Harriett’s Bookshop in Fishtown. The tour includes stops at Marsh + Mane, Yowie, Freedom Apothecary, Franny Lou’s Porch and tour starting point Harriett’s Bookshop. Come ready to shop, browse, and support these shops. ($50, Saturdays, through March 26, wearemuchdifferent.com)

Indoor Mini Golf at Linvilla Orchards ⛳

(Sports / in-person / kid-friendly / ongoing) Media’s favorite agritainment center has reopened its environmental-educational putt-putt for the winter. Created years ago by the Academy of Natural Sciences, Linvilla’s 18 holes are dedicated to dinosaurs, butterflies, rainforests, and such. Timed tickets suggested. Ages 4-14. ($7-$8, through March 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Winter Wonder at Longwood Gardens ❄️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Experience the colors, plants, and flowers of winter at Longwood Gardens. Wander through the garden’s conservatory and explore vibrant violets, bright coral, tall chains of glory and other colorful flowers. Outside, you’ll notice pops of yellow and orange witch hazel standing out against the dull colors of winter. ($25 for adults, $22 for seniors and college students, $18 for military and veterans, $13 for youth ages 5-18, $2 for SNAP/EBT/PA ACCESS cardholders, free for kids 0-4, through March 27, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, longwoodgardens.org)

Storytime and Family Saturdays in the Wintergarden, Dilworth Park 📚

(Books / multiday / kid-friendly / free) The rink is gone, the fountains aren’t quite ready for splashing, but the garden is open to littles and their loved ones for midweek storytimes with the Free Library and hour-long family fun on Saturdays, which, this week, means bubble magic. Ages 3-5. (Free, Storytime: Tuesdays through March 29, 11 a.m.-noon; Family Saturdays from March 5-April 2, 11 a.m.-noon, 1 S. 15th St.centercityphila.org)

Explore Archery at Callowhill Archery 🏹

(Fitness / in-person / multiday / archery / kid-friendly) Archery’s comeback hits Callowhill in the form of an Olympic-style range where Wednesday and Thursday mean family sessions hosted by the venue, and Let’s Go Outdoors brings its own beginner instruction to archers ages 8 and up on select days this winter and spring. (Let’s Go Outdoors: Ages 8+, $150 for six lessons, through April 2, 446 N. 12th St., letsgooutdoors.net; Callowhill Archery: Family session: $65 each, 446 N. 12th St., phillyarchery.com)

Wintergarden at Dilworth Park ❄️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) You can explore an all-outdoor festive wonderland as part of Dilworth Park’s holiday offerings, though this free garden is open way beyond just the holiday season — you can visit into the spring. Here, make your way through light installations, plant displays, a giant dome-shaped arbor, and more all within the backdrop of City Hall. (Free, through April 3, centercityphila.org, 1 S. 15th St.)

The Golden Girls Murder Mystery: The Curse of Jessica Fletcher 🔍️

(Theater / in-person / comedy) Follow along as the beloved Golden Girls, along with some friends, work together to solve a murder mystery all while bringing you into the action. You can snap photos with the girls and even get a mugshot during this evening of dinner theater. Your ticket to this Craft Hall-hosted event also includes a tasty three-course meal, complete with cocktails. ($64, Select dates through April 3, 901 N. Delaware Ave., eventbrite.com)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, Nov. 13-April 17, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Peeps in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🐰

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) They’re back, those loveable, Day-Glo marshmallow bunnies and rabbits, displayed gathering around dinner tables, in courtyard gardens, at rock concerts, or formed into blossoms, transforming Peddler’s Village into a creative, walk-through Easter basket. Ages 2+. (Free, through April 24, 2400 State Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Jan 19, 20, 21-May. 26, 27, 28, mightywriters.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

Magical Fantasy at The Navy Yard 🎪

(Art / in-person / outdoors / free) Magical Fantasy, a collection of bold and bright 3D art pieces by London-based artist Morag Myerscough, has transformed The Navy Yard into a colorful playground. Stop by to wander through the exhibit and escape into an abstract dreamland without leaving the city. (Free, through October, Broad St. and Constitution Ave., navyyard.org)

» READ MORE: How to do everything better right now: A collection of our most useful stories

Calendar contributors