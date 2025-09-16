22 can’t-miss fall festivals and markets to visit around Philadelphia

This fall, festivals and markets across the region will showcase everything from vintage fashion to local food and handmade art.

Long-running art fairs, outdoor events in wildlife refuges, and The Inquirer’s first-ever food festival are among the season’s can’t-miss highlights.

A half-day festival celebrating the region’s Muslim-owned businesses, vendors, and halal restaurants, where thousands of guests can enjoy cuisines from across the world, plus halal hot chicken.

📅 Sept. 27, noon-10 p.m., $8, 💵 Free for kids under 3,📍1079 Egypt Rd., Phoenixville, Pa. 19460, 🌐 phillyhalalfoodfest.com

Philly and Camden’s section of the Delaware is a waterfront destination, lined with nightlife venues, educational experiences, and relaxing parks. Enjoy a full day of family-friendly fun, learning about the waterways, watching boat regattas, and taking free ferry rides across the river.

📅 Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 delawareriverfest.org

In its third year, the Mt. Airy Arts Festival is in full swing with artists displaying their eclectic wares and beautiful artworks, alongside a bevy of food, drink and bar vendors.

📅 Sept. 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍601 W. Allens Ln., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 🌐 allenslane.org

Cherry Street Pier, the waterfront art and recreation space known for markets, concerts, and art shows, is hosting its monthly First Fridays throughout the fall. A great event to take friends, a date, or meet others over drinks and art markets.

📅 Oct. 3, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5, 4 p.m.-9 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 cherrystreetpier.com

Korean food, culture, and K-pop music will be taking over West Philadelphia’s Emmanuel Church for its annual Korean Festival, which also helps raise funds for the church’s programming.

📅 Oct. 4th, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍4723 Spruce St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19139, 🌐 kfestphilly.com

A free nature festival and market immersed in the greenery of Pennypack Environmental Center, including more than 40 local artists and crafters, apple pressing and tasting, games, and crafts for kids.

📅 Oct. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍8602 Verree Rd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19115, 🌐 facebook.com/ExplorePEC/events

For nearly 40 years, St. Nick’s Italian Festival has been a “feast for all the senses,” offering live music, wine tastings, and food vendors in South Philadelphia.

📅 Oct. 5, noon-8 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍1700 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 stnicksitalianfestival.com

Hundreds of regional vendors will take over Media’s State Street District to sell art, food, home decor, handcrafted gifts, and jewelry in a fall celebration that includes a kids zone.

📅 Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍550 W. State St., Media, Pa. 19063, 🌐 visitmediapa.com

Center City District’s beloved markets are a perfect place to get holiday gifts, find emerging local artists, and enjoy an afternoon perusing the creations of crafters.

📅 Oct. 10–12, Fri./Sat., noon–8 p.m., Sun., noon–6 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 🌐 madeinphila.com

Reading Terminal Market is home to authentic Pennsylvania Dutch scrapple, and come October, its annual celebration of scrapple returns with dozens of vendors offering a special scrapple menu item. The day before the festival, RTM will also host a scrapple sculpting contest.

📅 Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍1136 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 🌐 readingterminalmarket.org

Wallingford’s annual fine arts festival and market will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with 30 art exhibitors, live music, art demonstrations, and a pumpkin painting contest.

📅 Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍414 Plush Mill Rd., Wallingford, Pa. 19086, 🌐 communityartscenter.org

Celebrate National Coming Out Day at OURfest, an outdoor festival bringing the region’s LGBTQ+ businesses, artists, and organizations together for a parade, live entertainment, food, and arts in the Gayborhood.

📅 Oct. 12, noon-6 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍13th St. & Locust St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 🌐 phillypride365.org

A million bike rides are taken on Indego bikes each year alone. In a city of cyclists, the Philly Bike Ride is Philly’s largest car-free social ride that also raises awareness of road safety and improvements — all while riding past the city’s iconic landmarks with friends and family. Register to ride at phillybikeride.com.

📅 Oct 18, 7:30 a.m., 💵 Free with premium options,📍2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 🌐 phillybikeride.com

Manayunk’s first-ever Fall Festival is coming to Main Street with all the familiar festivities, like artisan markets, food vendors, family activities, and live music, but also a mac and cheese crawl across several restaurants.

📅 Oct. 18, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍Main St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127, 🌐 manayunk.com

Cherry Hill’s Harvest Festival pulls out all the stops with 75 art and craft vendors for shopping, learning, and connecting with local organizations. Plus, pony rides, a petting zoo, live music, and more for the family at Croft Farm.

📅 Oct. 19, noon- 4 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍100 Bortons Mill Rd., Cherry Hill, N.J. 08034, 🌐 chnj.gov

The 23rd Street Armory has played host to multiple festivals from Craft Hospitality, like Philly Beer Fest and Philly Wine Fest. Now, comes Philly Coffee Festival, bringing more than 20 local roasters to Center City for the best coffees, teas, eats, and coffee house music vibes.

📅 Oct. 25-26, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 💵 $31+,📍22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 phillycoffeefestival.com

Watch costumed contestants pedal quirky, homemade bikes through a mud course. At the finish line, you’ll find laughs, live music, art markets, and food and drink vendors.

📅 Oct. 25, noon-8 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍Frankford Ave. & York St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 🌐 kensingtonkineticarts.org

In the picturesque neighborhood of East Passyunk, stroll down the avenue to take advantage of specials at local shops and restaurants, bring the family for pumpkin carving, and enjoy the cutest Halloween costume contest featuring dogs.

📅 Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free entry, Pay as you go,📍1904 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19148, 🌐 visiteastpassyunk.com

Philadelphia’s National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a Halloween event that will not only deliver on some nature-filled trick or treating (costumes encouraged), but also offer free archery to adults and children 8 years and older.

📅 Oct 30, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., 💵 Free,📍8601 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19153, 🌐 fws.gov/event/

What better way to get into the fall spirit than don a flannel button-up, sip on some warm drinks, and listen to live music outdoors? At the Braid Mill, Philly Flannel Fest will be the quintessential fall festival with food, music, and markets, but with an additional goal to officially break the Guinness World Record for “largest gathering of people wearing flannel.” The record currently sits at 1,359.

📅 Nov. 2, noon-5 p.m., 💵 $23 for entry, Pay as you go,📍346 E. Walnut Ln., Philadelphia, PA 19144, 🌐 phillyflannelfest.com

Philadelphia’s hottest chefs and bakeries are gathering at the Fillmore to share their best dishes with Inquirer readers, from James Beard award-winners, Friday Saturday Sunday and Mawn, to exciting bakers from Majdal Bakery and Party Girl Bake Club. Don’t forget about the star-studded performances from Joshua Lang and DJ Sylo of BWC Sounds and funk soul band, Snacktime. All food is included, with two free drinks and a free six-month subscription to The Inquirer, with the price of admission.

📅 Nov. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 💵 $149+,📍29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 🌐 foodfest.inquirer.com

A new food festival is coming to town with the Philly Cookie Festival, featuring more than 30 vendors whipping up the region’s best cookies, bubble tea, and arts and crafts. Plus, enter the cookie decorating contest at the festival for the chance to win prizes.

📅 Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 💵 $10-$15 for entry,📍1901 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 eventbrite.com