Spring is a great time for family adventure. On the calendar this year, there are lots of trusty standbys: great kids’ theater at the Walnut and Arden, an epic Children’s Festival at the Annenberg. But there’s also a lot of new traditions: enjoying warmer weather at the Getaway at the Greenhouse, taking art lessons at Taller Puertorriqueño, dancing hip hop among ancient armor at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and more.