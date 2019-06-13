Father’s Day doesn’t always generate the same buzz Mother’s Day does. Maybe it gets lost in the summer vacation shuffle, or it’s just that high tea, flowers, and cards don’t do it for dad.
Instead of giving yet another wallet, try the gift of quality time. Here are nine options, whether he likes Miller High Life or the highbrow things in life.
Treat him to a chopper ride in West Chester, where the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center throws an annual festival for dads. Besides lots of autogyros, expect classic cars and motorcycles, birds of prey on display (including a falcon), local beer, and food trucks.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 1220 American Blvd., West Chester, $10, $60 for helicopter rides, 610-436-9600, americanhelicopter.museum
Toast him while learning about rye, bourbon, and single-malt whiskey, then mix up Sazeracs, derby mules, and Rob Roys. The Lansdale-based distiller will discount purchases of Northbound Bourbon and Rye by 20 percent, in case you want to buy dad a bottle afterward.
6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 575 W. Third St., Lansdale, $43, 267-642-9961, boardroomspirits.com
If you’re down the Shore, head to Pine Park in Lakewood for an all-afternoon Saturday of games and activities. Stuff yourself into an inflatable soccer ball, or sign up for relay races and obstacle courses. If you prefer to compete via food, eating contests are on the afternoon lineup, too. Sign-ups are first come, first served.
Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Lakewood Pine Park, 500 Country Club Dr., Lakewood, free, 732-644-1480, njpartywithme.com
This year’s Bloomsday — the celebration of all things James Joyce — happens to fall on Father’s Day, making it the perfect occasion for literature-loving dads. The Rosenbach will set up chairs on Delancey Place for its marathon reading of Ulysses. Visitors can also tour the 19th-century townhouse for free, enjoy a drink in the beer garden, and nosh on food truck fare.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 2008-2010 Delancey Place, free, 215-732-1600, rosenbach.org
Don your chef’s hat with dad while you put together pot stickers. Chinatown’s Dumpling Academy will walk you through the process for making dumplings — rolling out dough, cooking fillings, steaming and frying, and everything in between — as well as bubble tea.
11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, 928 Race St., $75-$80, 215-352-4324, fivespicephilly.com
If dad likes beer, billiards, and dive bars, Tattooed Mom is just the place. The South Street bar is restyling itself as Tattooed Dad for Father’s Day and serving up the Champagne of Beers to all fathers who stop in. Dad’s first Miller High Life will be free.
Noon to 2 a.m., Sunday, 530 South St., pay as you go (first Miller High Life beer free for dads), 215-238-9880, tattooedmomphilly.com
The country’s oldest natural science museum offers free entrance to fathers (and father figures) this Sunday. Check out dinosaur fossils, tropical butterflies, and mythical creatures. Visitors can also come face-to-face with the furry, feathered, and scaly residents of the museum’s Live Animal Center.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., free for children under 2 and one adult, $15.95 for ages 2-12, $19.95 for age 13 and up, ansp.org
Formerly known as the Gary Papa Run, this annual race raises funds for the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center. Run or walk the route, starting at Paine’s Park and trailing up and down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Encourage dad to wear his best bow tie or necktie; the jogger with the flashiest will win a prize.
8:30 a.m. Sunday, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, $30, runtheday.com
For its one-year anniversary and for Father’s Day, Midtown Village’s Libertine offers dad diners a free steak (by request) during brunch or dinner. In exchange for a grilled beef rib eye, Libertine will encourage patrons to give a donation to the William Way LGBT Community Center at the meal’s end.
10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, 261 S. 13th St., free steak for dads, libertinephilly.com