When a global pandemic hits, Harry Potter’s real mom is here for us. Every day since last Tuesday, J.K. Rowling has been online-publishing one to three chapters of The Ickabog, a bedtime story she told her children when they were little, and whose manuscript she’d been keeping in her attic. It’s a bit more fairytale than adventure, and likely a few grade levels above the suggested ages, 7 to 9. But it’s free, and Rowling’s invite to kids to submit illustrations that will go into the printed book, and her offer to donate that book’s proceeds, are enough to keep us reading. (Also, die-hard Potterheads are already busy following their celeb crushes, not just Daniel Radcliffe, but also Kate McKinnon, Jonathan Van Ness, and others reading a chapter apiece of the first book via WizardingWorld.com.)