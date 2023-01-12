The best Free Library events for kids in Philadelphia

Looking for ways to have some fun with your kids this winter but not break the budget?

Look no further than your local library. It offers activities for your babies, toddlers, children, and teens too.

Here are fifteen free events happening at Free Library of Philadelphia branches through the winter:

Advertisement

Events for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers

Library Playgroup

Looking for a place where your child can socialize indoors? Charles Santore Library in Bella Vista has a playgroup with activities for both kids and caregivers. You can drop by every Friday or call ahead to set up a separate appointment if you are coming with a big group.

📅 Friday, from January 13 to February 24, ⌚ 10 a.m.,📍 932 South 7th St. at Charles Santore Library, 📞 215-686-1766, 🌐freelibrary.org

Canticuentos: Spanish Storytime with Ana

Ana Atach is a bilingual teacher, language coach and local storyteller. At Parkway Central Library in the Franklintown area she runs Canticuentos, a space for children younger than 6 years old to learn Spanish songs and stories about animals. There is a new critter to discover each week and little ones are welcome to bring toys that go along with the theme. Cats, dinosaurs, and birds are the chosen animals for January’s Canticuentos.

📅 Tuesday, from January 17 to February 28, ⌚ 10:30 a.m.,📍1901 Vine St. at Parkway Central Library (Montgomery Auditorium), 📞215-686-5369, 🌐 freelibrary.org

Play Palooza

Each week Parkway Central Library turns the Story Hour room into a play zone. From crafts to lego games and STEM activities, children of all ages can use this space to develop their creativity.

📅 Tuesday, from January 17 to March 28, ⌚ 3:30 p.m.,📍1901 Vine St. at Parkway Central Library ( Story Hour room), 📞215-686-5369, 🌐freelibrary.org

Creative constructing

Also at the Parkway Central branch, this space is for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers to learn arts and crafts, games, and role-playing. Each Thursday there will be a new project for your child to work on developing their skills.

📅 Thursday, from January 12 to March 30, ⌚ 3:30 p.m.,📍1901 Vine St. at Parkway Central Library (Story Hour room), 📞215-686-5369, 🌐freelibrary.org

Storytime

There are multiple Storytime events scheduled across the city’s free libraries:

Children ages 5 to 12

Sensory Storytime

If you have a child on the Autism spectrum, this activity at the Fishtown Community library is tailored to developing their skills. Kids younger than 11 years old can also visit Thomas F. Donatucci Sr. Library to sing, read stories, and be part of interactive exercises.

📅 Wednesday, January 11 to February 1, ⌚ 4 p.m.,📍1217 East Montgomery Ave. at Fishtown Community Library, 📞215-685-9990, 🌐freelibrary.org

📅 Thursday, January 12 to March 30,⌚ 11 a.m.,📍1935 Shunk St. at Thomas F. Donatucci, Sr. Library, 📞215-685-1755, 🌐freelibrary.org

Read to a therapy dog

Learning to read can be stressful, but having a fluffy four-legged audience can help ease kids into it. These certified pups from Comfort Caring Canines will be accompanied by their handlers. Each child will have time for one on one reading time, so space is limited and set on a first-come, first served basis.

📅 Wednesday, from January 18 to February 22,⌚3:30 p.m.,📍1901 Vine St. at Parkway Central Library, 📞 215-686-5369, 🌐freelibrary.org

Crafty Wednesday for kids

Looking for a place where your child can socialize indoors? Charles Santore Library has a playgroup with activities for both kids and caregivers. You can drop by every Friday or call ahead to set up a separate appointment if you are coming in a big group.

📅 Friday, from January 13 to February 24,⌚10 a.m.,📍932 South 7th St. at Charles Santore Library, 📞215-686-1766, 🌐freelibrary.org

STEAM into Wednesday

For children interested in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM), Thomas F. Donatucci Sr. Library in the Melrose has an introductory program. Kids can learn through activities such as Buddha Boards, Bristlebot Kits, Gobox Pro with LED lighting, and more.

📅 Wednesday, from January 11 to March 29, ⌚4 p.m.,📍1935 Shunk St. at Thomas F. Donatucci Sr. Library, 📞215-685-1755, 🌐freelibrary.org

Animal Tales with the Philadelphia Zoo

In the Mantua neighborhood, Charles L. Durham Library is hosting a storytime for young animal lovers in partnership with the Philadelphia Zoo. Every Thursday, children hear an animal-based tale, followed by a visit from a zoo educator and an animal that was a character in the story, to help kids further their knowledge. Space is limited so registration is required, call the library to sign up.

📅 Thursday, from January 12 to May 18, ⌚4 p.m.,📍3320 Haverford Ave. at Charles L. Durham Library, 📞215-685-7436, 🌐freelibrary.org

Teenagers

Teen Thursday

At this Olney neighborhood branch, Games, art, crafts, cooking, and other activities are available for teens to socialize with people their age. There is something different each week.

📅 Thursday, from January 12 to May 25, ⌚4 p.m., 📍5501 North 5th St. at Greater Olney Library, 📞215-685-2846, 🌐freelibrary.org

Chat and Chew for Teens

Created as a space for children ages 12 to 18, Chat and Chew is designed to give teens a space to learn more about themselves through meaningful conversations. Food is available for free.

📅 Thursday, from January 19 to March 23, ⌚4:30p.m.,📍6742 Torresdale Ave. at Tacony Library, 📞215-685-8755, 🌐freelibrary.org

Teen Anime Club

Blanche A. Nixon/Cobbs Creek Library runs a monthly teen anime club for kids 12 to 17. It’s a space for anime fans to watch together, talk about episodes, favorite characters, and anything anime related.

📅Wednesday, January 11, February 8, and March 8,⌚3 p.m.,📍5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway at Blanche A. Nixon/Cobbs Creek Library, 📞215-685-1973, 🌐freelibrary.org

Scholarship Opportunities Workshop

Education can be expensive, and the scholarship process is overwhelming, especially without guidance. The library has two workshops for your child to learn how to identify the right scholarships for their specific case, complete applications, write powerful essays, tips for keeping up with scholarship deadlines, and packaging requirements. Teens must be registered to participate.

📅 Saturday, February 11 and May 6. ⌚ noon., 📍1901 Vine St. at Parkway Central Library (Field Teen Center), 📞215-686-5395, 🌐freelibrary.org, 📨 Register by calling or emailing TeenCenter@freelibrary.org

Monthly crafts for adults and teens

This is a crafting session for people ages 12 and up. Here folks can create seasonal-related handmade art for Martin Luther King Day, Valentine’s Day, and spring.

📅 Tuesday, January 17, February 14, and March 14, ⌚3 p.m.,📍5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway at Blanche A. Nixon/Cobbs Creek Library, 📞215-685-1973, 🌐freelibrary.org