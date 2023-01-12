The best Free Library events for kids in Philadelphia
A list of fifteen free events, for kids 0 to 18 years of age, at your local library.
Looking for ways to have some fun with your kids this winter but not break the budget?
Look no further than your local library. It offers activities for your babies, toddlers, children, and teens too.
Here are fifteen free events happening at Free Library of Philadelphia branches through the winter:
Events for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers
Library Playgroup
Looking for a place where your child can socialize indoors? Charles Santore Library in Bella Vista has a playgroup with activities for both kids and caregivers. You can drop by every Friday or call ahead to set up a separate appointment if you are coming with a big group.
📅 Friday, from January 13 to February 24, ⌚ 10 a.m.,📍 932 South 7th St. at Charles Santore Library, 📞 215-686-1766, 🌐freelibrary.org
Canticuentos: Spanish Storytime with Ana
Ana Atach is a bilingual teacher, language coach and local storyteller. At Parkway Central Library in the Franklintown area she runs Canticuentos, a space for children younger than 6 years old to learn Spanish songs and stories about animals. There is a new critter to discover each week and little ones are welcome to bring toys that go along with the theme. Cats, dinosaurs, and birds are the chosen animals for January’s Canticuentos.
📅 Tuesday, from January 17 to February 28, ⌚ 10:30 a.m.,📍1901 Vine St. at Parkway Central Library (Montgomery Auditorium), 📞215-686-5369, 🌐 freelibrary.org
Play Palooza
Each week Parkway Central Library turns the Story Hour room into a play zone. From crafts to lego games and STEM activities, children of all ages can use this space to develop their creativity.
📅 Tuesday, from January 17 to March 28, ⌚ 3:30 p.m.,📍1901 Vine St. at Parkway Central Library ( Story Hour room), 📞215-686-5369, 🌐freelibrary.org
Creative constructing
Also at the Parkway Central branch, this space is for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers to learn arts and crafts, games, and role-playing. Each Thursday there will be a new project for your child to work on developing their skills.
📅 Thursday, from January 12 to March 30, ⌚ 3:30 p.m.,📍1901 Vine St. at Parkway Central Library (Story Hour room), 📞215-686-5369, 🌐freelibrary.org
Storytime
There are multiple Storytime events scheduled across the city’s free libraries:
Charles Santore Library ( Bella Vista): 📚 Babies to preschool age, 📅 Wednesday, from January 11 to February 22,⌚ 10:15 a.m. (toddlers and preschoolers), 11 a.m. (babies), 📍932 South 7th St., 📞215-686-1766.
Fishtown Community Library (Fishtown) : 📚 Babies and toddlers up to 2-years-old, 📅 Friday, from January 13 to February 24, ⌚ 10:30 a.m.,📍1217 East Montgomery Ave.,📞215-685-9990
Joseph E. Coleman Northwest Regional Library (Penn-Knox) :📚 Babies and toddlers younger than 3 years old, 📅 Tuesdays, from January 17 to February 28, ⌚ 11 a.m.📍68 West Chelten Ave., 📞215-685-2151
Lillian Marrero Library (West Kensington) : 📚 Babies and toddlers, 📅 Tuesday, from January 24 to March 21, ⌚ 10:15 a.m. (toddlers and preschoolers), 11 a.m. (babies),📍601 West Lehigh Ave., 📞215-685-9794
Lovett Memorial Library (Mt. Airy) : 📚 Babies up to 23 months, 📅 Thursday, Jan.19, ⌚ 11 a.m.,📍6945 Germantown Ave., 📞215-685-2095
Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library (West Philadelphia) : 📚Babies and toddlers up to 2-years-old,📅Friday, from January 20 to March 3, ⌚ 11 a.m.,📍125 South 52nd St.,📞215-685-7431
Northeast Regional Library (Northeast Philadelphia) : 📚Babies up to 18 months,📅 Tuesday, from March 7-28,⌚ 11 a.m.,📍2228 Cottman Ave.,📞215-685-0509
Parkway Central Library (Franklintown) : 📚Babies and toddlers younger than 3 years old, 📅 Monday, from January 23 to March 27, ⌚ 10:30 p.m.,📍1901 Vine St.,📞215-686-5369
Philadelphia City Institute (Rittenhouse) : 📚Babies and toddlers up to 2-years-old, 📅 Wednesday, from January 11 to February 22, ⌚ 2 p.m.,📍1905 Locust St.,📞215-685-6621
Queen Memorial Library (Point Breze):📚Babies to 5- years-old, 📅 Friday, from January 13-27, ⌚ 10 a.m.,📍1201 South 23rd St.,📞215-685-1899
Richmond Library (Port Richmond): 📚Babies, 📅 Thursday, from January 12 to February 23, ⌚ 10:30 a.m.,📍2987 Almond St.,📞215-685-9992
Roxborough Library (Roxborough-Manayunk) : 📚 Babies, 📅 Tuesdays and Thursday, from January 17-31. ⌚ 10:30 a.m.📍6245 Ridge Ave., 📞215-685-2550
Thomas F. Donatucci, Sr. Library (Melrose): 📚 Babies and toddlers, 📅 Wednesday, from January 11 to March 29, ⌚ 11 a.m.,📍1935 Shunk St., 📞215-685-1755.
Wynnefield Library (Wynnefield) : 📚 Babies, 📅 Thursday, between January 12-19, ⌚10:30 a.m.,📍5325 Overbrook Ave., 📞215-685-0298
Children ages 5 to 12
Sensory Storytime
If you have a child on the Autism spectrum, this activity at the Fishtown Community library is tailored to developing their skills. Kids younger than 11 years old can also visit Thomas F. Donatucci Sr. Library to sing, read stories, and be part of interactive exercises.
📅 Wednesday, January 11 to February 1, ⌚ 4 p.m.,📍1217 East Montgomery Ave. at Fishtown Community Library, 📞215-685-9990, 🌐freelibrary.org
📅 Thursday, January 12 to March 30,⌚ 11 a.m.,📍1935 Shunk St. at Thomas F. Donatucci, Sr. Library, 📞215-685-1755, 🌐freelibrary.org
Read to a therapy dog
Learning to read can be stressful, but having a fluffy four-legged audience can help ease kids into it. These certified pups from Comfort Caring Canines will be accompanied by their handlers. Each child will have time for one on one reading time, so space is limited and set on a first-come, first served basis.
📅 Wednesday, from January 18 to February 22,⌚3:30 p.m.,📍1901 Vine St. at Parkway Central Library, 📞 215-686-5369, 🌐freelibrary.org
Crafty Wednesday for kids
📅 Friday, from January 13 to February 24,⌚10 a.m.,📍932 South 7th St. at Charles Santore Library, 📞215-686-1766, 🌐freelibrary.org
📅 Friday, from January 13 to February 24,⌚10 a.m.,📍932 South 7th St. at Charles Santore Library, 📞215-686-1766, 🌐freelibrary.org
STEAM into Wednesday
For children interested in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM), Thomas F. Donatucci Sr. Library in the Melrose has an introductory program. Kids can learn through activities such as Buddha Boards, Bristlebot Kits, Gobox Pro with LED lighting, and more.
📅 Wednesday, from January 11 to March 29, ⌚4 p.m.,📍1935 Shunk St. at Thomas F. Donatucci Sr. Library, 📞215-685-1755, 🌐freelibrary.org
Animal Tales with the Philadelphia Zoo
In the Mantua neighborhood, Charles L. Durham Library is hosting a storytime for young animal lovers in partnership with the Philadelphia Zoo. Every Thursday, children hear an animal-based tale, followed by a visit from a zoo educator and an animal that was a character in the story, to help kids further their knowledge. Space is limited so registration is required, call the library to sign up.
📅 Thursday, from January 12 to May 18, ⌚4 p.m.,📍3320 Haverford Ave. at Charles L. Durham Library, 📞215-685-7436, 🌐freelibrary.org
Teenagers
Teen Thursday
At this Olney neighborhood branch, Games, art, crafts, cooking, and other activities are available for teens to socialize with people their age. There is something different each week.
📅 Thursday, from January 12 to May 25, ⌚4 p.m., 📍5501 North 5th St. at Greater Olney Library, 📞215-685-2846, 🌐freelibrary.org
Chat and Chew for Teens
Created as a space for children ages 12 to 18, Chat and Chew is designed to give teens a space to learn more about themselves through meaningful conversations. Food is available for free.
📅 Thursday, from January 19 to March 23, ⌚4:30p.m.,📍6742 Torresdale Ave. at Tacony Library, 📞215-685-8755, 🌐freelibrary.org
Teen Anime Club
Blanche A. Nixon/Cobbs Creek Library runs a monthly teen anime club for kids 12 to 17. It’s a space for anime fans to watch together, talk about episodes, favorite characters, and anything anime related.
📅Wednesday, January 11, February 8, and March 8,⌚3 p.m.,📍5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway at Blanche A. Nixon/Cobbs Creek Library, 📞215-685-1973, 🌐freelibrary.org
Scholarship Opportunities Workshop
Education can be expensive, and the scholarship process is overwhelming, especially without guidance. The library has two workshops for your child to learn how to identify the right scholarships for their specific case, complete applications, write powerful essays, tips for keeping up with scholarship deadlines, and packaging requirements. Teens must be registered to participate.
📅 Saturday, February 11 and May 6. ⌚ noon., 📍1901 Vine St. at Parkway Central Library (Field Teen Center), 📞215-686-5395, 🌐freelibrary.org, 📨 Register by calling or emailing TeenCenter@freelibrary.org
Monthly crafts for adults and teens
This is a crafting session for people ages 12 and up. Here folks can create seasonal-related handmade art for Martin Luther King Day, Valentine’s Day, and spring.
📅 Tuesday, January 17, February 14, and March 14, ⌚3 p.m.,📍5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway at Blanche A. Nixon/Cobbs Creek Library, 📞215-685-1973, 🌐freelibrary.org