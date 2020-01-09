Pianist Sid Simmons was my number one mentor. When I was a broke college kid at Temple, Ortlieb’s closed at 1 a.m. and SEPTA stopped running around midnight, so I stopped going for a while. Then I ran into Sid at the supermarket and he told me I needed to come back out to play. He said, “Just get there and I’ll make sure you get home every night.” I look back on the conversations we had in his car as some of the most amazing conversations that I ever had. A lot of it was just about surviving as a musician, being respectful of the cats around you and the elders. A lot of cats come out and their egos are so big. We’re playing music; we need everybody — which goes back to the whole idea of Reciprocity.