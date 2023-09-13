FDR Park Brings movies in Spanish, salsa dancing, and more for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sept. 15 with events taking place around the city. Over in FDR Park, the Fairmount Park Conservancy will host free events worth leaving the house for through Oct. 15.

Philadelphians can head to FDR Park Boathouse, at 1500 Pattison Ave. (enter and exit at Pattison Ave. and 20th St.), for salsa and bachata lessons, a women-led market, a sugar skulls workshop, and outdoor movies entirely in Spanish.

If you’re looking to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with your kids and family, or are just looking for activities that help you learn and immerse yourselves in the local community, we’ve got you covered with our picks below.

Things to do during Hispanic Heritage Month

Philly’s summer outdoor movie programs are a blast if you’re English-proficient — but Hispanic Heritage Month will help make things more inclusive. For the first time, Spanish-language films will screen at FDR Park with English subtitles. Bring the family for a night out to catch Maya and the Three (Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.), Vivo (Oct.8 at 6:30 p.m.), and Coco (Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m.). Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. There will also be live music, lawn games, prizes, and food trucks. All shows are free, but you can RSVP online in advance and donate between $5 and $ 15 for the park.

While you get ready to enjoy the movies in Spanish, check out a market full of Latina entrepreneurs. Founded by a group of community members who set their hearts on bringing the diversity of the Latino community to Philly, the Latinas Market offers unique art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, and food made by local Latina artisans or imported from Latin America. The market opens at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 (until the end of Maya and the Three) and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.

Ever imagine dancing to Hector Lavoe or Juan Luis Guerra in the middle of a Philly park? Time to make sure your salsa and bachata moves are ready. On Sept. 22, Oct. 13, and Oct. 27, DJ Valentin Flores brings these Caribbean rhythms to FDR Park’s boathouse. Philadelphians can enjoy an open dance floor from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. or come by at 7:30 p.m. to take an hour-long dance lesson with Philly Outdoor Bachata & Salsa dance academy. Folks of all dancing levels, or lack thereof, are welcome, and you don’t need a dancing partner to come. Both activities are free and open to walk-ins, but you can choose to RSVP in advance to secure a spot and pay a $10 online donation fee towards the park’s conservancy.

Muralist Cesar Viveros transports FDR Park to the world of the dead for a celebration of life. On Oct. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m., Viveros’ Huey Mikailhuitl (The Great Celebration of the Dead) program invites folks to learn how the Mexican community commemorates the Day of the Dead through a free sugar skull-making workshop and other festivities, including the performance of an Aztec dance group and an altar-building demonstration. If you attend, don’t miss the parade of artistically illuminated bicycles, and don’t forget to sign up for the workshop because space is limited.