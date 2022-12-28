Enjoy the last week of 2022 indoors with one of these family-friendly activities.

Winter Break at the Penn Museum

Winter activities have arrived at Penn Museum — free cookies included. Folks can enjoy storytelling in the Egypt Galleries at 11 a.m., get free cookies at noon, dig artifacts at 1 p.m., and make their own crafts at the museum’s Asian Galleries until 4 p.m. Children and teens 17 and under can get in for free this week.

💵 $18 📅 Dec. 27-30 ⌚10 a.m.- 5 p.m. 📍3260 South St., 🌐penn.museum.

Kwanzaa Celebration at Please Touch Museum

Kwanzaa is a time to celebrate family and Black culture. This year, the Please Touch Museum brings in artist Queen Nur to honor the holiday’s history with story time, songs, drumming, and performances for all ages. And to bid farewell to 2022 with your little ones, check out the museum’s Countdown2Noon on Dec. 31, at Hamilton Hall.

💵 $22 per child or adult 📅 Dec.30 ⌚9 a.m-4:30 p.m., 📍4231 Avenue of the Republic🌐pleasetouchmuseum.org.

New Year’s Eve with the West Philadelphia Orchestra

Let the sounds of trumpets, singing, and drums be your playlist for the last hours of 2022. The West Philadelphia Orchestra, known for their energetic live shows, will be performing at Underground Arts. To add a Psychedelic rock splash to the night, Johnny Showcase & the Mystic Ticket and Muscle Tough will also share the stage. This is a 21+ event. Doors open at 8 p.m.

💵 $35, but there is an added $7.52 service fee 📅 Dec.31 ⌚9 p.m., 📍1200 Callowhill St. 🌐seetickets.us.