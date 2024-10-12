Spooky (not scary) Halloween events for kids and families in the Philly region

It’s already a spooky enough October with the Phillies’ heartbreaking playoff exit, so why not enjoy the season without a blood pressure spike? Philadelphia offers plenty of family-friendly Halloween events that are more fun than fright.

Dress up and explore the city’s famous museums in costumes, trick-or-treat with horses, or cast your vote for the winner of a local pet costume content. Plus, most of these events have beer gardens and other installations for parents.

Here are some of the best spooky (not scary) family-friendly Halloween events in Philadelphia.

Every weekend in October, the Franklin Institute will host Franklin Fright for kids to trick-or-treat through the exhibits and participate in spooky science experiments.

🕒 Weekends in October, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 💵 $7-$15, 📍222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 fi.edu, 📞 215-448-1200

Bring the costumed kiddos to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for pumpkin carving, riddle solving, and lounge areas with teen-made short horror films and DJs spinning a fun, spooky mix.

🕒 Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m., 💵 $7-$15, 📍2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 🌐 philamuseum.org, 📞 215-763-8100

At Dinos After Dark at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences, guests can enjoy pay-what-you-wish ($10 donation encouraged) admission to family-friendly festivities inside the museum, including a Dino Drafts Beer Garden for the adults.

🕒 Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m., 💵 Pay what you wish, 📍1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 ansp.org, 📞 215-299-1000

Dress up in Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat throughout Camden’s Adventure Aquarium on Wednesday, Oct. 30 for a day of learning about boo-tiful aquatic creatures.

🕒 Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 $27.99-$47.99, 📍1 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J. 08103, 🌐 adventureaquarium.com, 📞 1-844-474-3474

Fairmount Park’s kid-favorite museum is hosting its annual Halloween celebration and Pumpkinpalooza in October. On Saturday, Oct. 12 enjoy harvest crafts and pumpkin carving. Then, Saturday, Oct. 26, join the museum of a not-so-spooky day with costumed characters, crafts, and surprises.

🕒 Oct. 12 & Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 💵 $22, 📍4231 Ave. of the Republic, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131, 🌐 pleasetouchmuseum.org, 📞 215-581-3181

Watch gravity-defying stunts, fire-twirling, and more with two family-friendly performances by the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts' youth and adult troupes.

🕒 Oct. 25, 6 p.m., Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m., 💵 $10-$20, 📍6452 Greene St., Philadelphia Pa. 19119, 🌐 phillycircus.comcircus.com, 📞 215-849-1991

The Philadelphia Zoo’s annual Halloween extravaganza is back again for three weekends in October with seasonal decor, Halloween-themed animal enrichment, and plenty of activities for the little ones in costume.

🕒 Oct. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 $24-$29, 📍3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 🌐 philadelphiazoo.org, 📞 215-243-1100

Explore the Morris Arboretum & Gardens among villainous scarecrows like Maleficient for the 17th annual Scarecrow Walk, listen to October storytimes, and check out the 100-square-foot Pumpkin Cottage exhibition throughout October.

🕒 Oct. 1-31, 💵 $10-$20, 📍100 E Northwestern Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19118, 🌐 morrisarboretum.org, 📞 (215)-247-5777

Trick-or-treat at this Philadelphia horse stable where costumed riders on horseback will hand out treats with guests voting on their favorite rider-horse duo.

🕒 Oct. 26, 4:30-7 p.m., 💵 $7.50, 📍120 W. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 🌐 northwesternstables.com, ✉️ execdir.nws@gmail.com

Throughout October, Franklin Square’s mini-golf course goes spooky and opens at night. On Oct. 26, from noon the square will play host to trick-or-treating with fun activities provided by Go with YoYo.

🕒 Oct. 1-31, Oct. 26, noon-2 p.m., 💵 $11-$13 (mini-golf), 📍200 N. 6th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 historicphiladelphia.org

Chestnut Hill’s annual Halloween block party and celebration is taking place on Oct. 27 with trick-or-treating, scavenger hunts, and a costumed pet parade.

🕒 Oct. 27, noon-4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍Germantown Ave. & E. Hartwell Ln., Philadelphia, PA 19118, 🌐 chestnuthillpa.com, 📞 215-247-6696

Halloween parade, costume contests, kid activities and a fun-filled afternoon in East Falls, hosted by the Rutabaga Toy Library.

🕒 Oct. 26, 3-6 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍Conrad St. & Sunnyside Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19129, 🌐 rutabagatoylibrary.com, 📞 267-297-5293

East Passyunk Avenue is pulling out all the stops for the Halloween and fall festival including dozens of local businesses, trick-or-treating, and live music.

🕒 Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍E. Passyunk Ave. & Dickinson St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 visiteastpassyunk.com, 📞 215-336-1455

Street Tales Animal Rescue is throwing its 10th annual Halloween festival and pet costume contest, with a $500 grand prize sponsored by Wilson’s Estate Jewelry, plus local food and drinks all at Liberty Lands.

🕒 Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍913 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19123, 🌐 streettails.org, 📞 267-761-9434

Bring the family to South Street’s bustling strip for “South Street is Dead” including a Candy Crawl for trick-or-treating followed by an adults Boos-or-Brews happy hour pub crawl.

🕒 Oct. 26, Noon-4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍6th St. & South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, 🌐 southstreet.com, 📞 215-413-3713

Manayunk has a stacked line up of Halloween activities from trick-or-trolley to The Haunting at Lincoln Mill haunted house. On Oct. 26-27, a neighborhood trick-or-treating will take place among local businesses.

🕒 Oct. 26, 6-10 p.m., Oct. 27, noon-10 p.m., 💵 Free/Pay as you go, 📍4100 Main St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127, 🌐 manayunk.com, 📞 215-482-9565

Mt. Airy’s annual fall and Halloween event is back with three blocks worth of fun for the family including dozens of local businesses, trick-or-treating, and the Tired Hands Mt. Airy Beer Garden for adults.

🕒 Oct. 24, 3:30-6 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍6600 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 🌐 mtairycdc.org, 📞 215-844-6021

Every day exhibits at Philadelphia’s Museum of Illusions will transform into spooky spectacles for October. From Monday, Oct. 28, to Thursday, Oct. 31, kids can enjoy trick-or-treating, children’s crafts, and costumed Halloween characters.

🕒 Oct. 28-Oct. 31, 💵 $20-$25, 📍401 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 moiphilly.com, 📞 267-703-2270