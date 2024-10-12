Skip to content
Spooky (not scary) Halloween events for kids and families in the Philly region

Dozens of family-friendly Halloween events are popping up all over Philadelphia. Here's a guide to the best ones.

The Philadelphia Zoo hosts "Boo at the Zoo" over three weekends in October, featuring penguins eating pumpkins, children in costume eating candy, and a trio of new baby animals.
It’s already a spooky enough October with the Phillies’ heartbreaking playoff exit, so why not enjoy the season without a blood pressure spike? Philadelphia offers plenty of family-friendly Halloween events that are more fun than fright.

Dress up and explore the city’s famous museums in costumes, trick-or-treat with horses, or cast your vote for the winner of a local pet costume content. Plus, most of these events have beer gardens and other installations for parents.

Here are some of the best spooky (not scary) family-friendly Halloween events in Philadelphia.

Franklin Fright at Franklin Institute

Every weekend in October, the Franklin Institute will host Franklin Fright for kids to trick-or-treat through the exhibits and participate in spooky science experiments.

🕒 Weekends in October, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 💵 $7-$15, 📍222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 fi.edu, 📞 215-448-1200

Trick or Treat at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Bring the costumed kiddos to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for pumpkin carving, riddle solving, and lounge areas with teen-made short horror films and DJs spinning a fun, spooky mix.

🕒 Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m., 💵 $7-$15, 📍2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 🌐 philamuseum.org, 📞 215-763-8100

Dinos After Dark at the Academy of Natural Sciences

At Dinos After Dark at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences, guests can enjoy pay-what-you-wish ($10 donation encouraged) admission to family-friendly festivities inside the museum, including a Dino Drafts Beer Garden for the adults.

🕒 Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m., 💵 Pay what you wish, 📍1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 ansp.org, 📞 215-299-1000

Trick, Treat, and Tour the Adventure Aquarium

Dress up in Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat throughout Camden’s Adventure Aquarium on Wednesday, Oct. 30 for a day of learning about boo-tiful aquatic creatures.

🕒 Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 $27.99-$47.99, 📍1 Riverside Drive, Camden, N.J. 08103, 🌐 adventureaquarium.com, 📞 1-844-474-3474

Halloween at The Please Touch Museum

Fairmount Park’s kid-favorite museum is hosting its annual Halloween celebration and Pumpkinpalooza in October. On Saturday, Oct. 12 enjoy harvest crafts and pumpkin carving. Then, Saturday, Oct. 26, join the museum of a not-so-spooky day with costumed characters, crafts, and surprises.

🕒 Oct. 12 & Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 💵 $22, 📍4231 Ave. of the Republic, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131, 🌐 pleasetouchmuseum.org, 📞 215-581-3181

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts' Haunted Circus

Watch gravity-defying stunts, fire-twirling, and more with two family-friendly performances by the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts' youth and adult troupes.

🕒 Oct. 25, 6 p.m., Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m., 💵 $10-$20, 📍6452 Greene St., Philadelphia Pa. 19119, 🌐 phillycircus.comcircus.com, 📞 215-849-1991

Philadelphia Zoo's Boo at the Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo’s annual Halloween extravaganza is back again for three weekends in October with seasonal decor, Halloween-themed animal enrichment, and plenty of activities for the little ones in costume.

🕒 Oct. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 $24-$29, 📍3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 🌐 philadelphiazoo.org, 📞 215-243-1100

Morris ArBOOretum & Gardens

Explore the Morris Arboretum & Gardens among villainous scarecrows like Maleficient for the 17th annual Scarecrow Walk, listen to October storytimes, and check out the 100-square-foot Pumpkin Cottage exhibition throughout October.

🕒 Oct. 1-31, 💵 $10-$20, 📍100 E Northwestern Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19118, 🌐 morrisarboretum.org, 📞 (215)-247-5777

Haunted Horses at Northwestern Stables

Trick-or-treat at this Philadelphia horse stable where costumed riders on horseback will hand out treats with guests voting on their favorite rider-horse duo.

🕒 Oct. 26, 4:30-7 p.m., 💵 $7.50, 📍120 W. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19118, 🌐 northwesternstables.com, ✉️ execdir.nws@gmail.com

Halloween at Franklin Square

Throughout October, Franklin Square’s mini-golf course goes spooky and opens at night. On Oct. 26, from noon the square will play host to trick-or-treating with fun activities provided by Go with YoYo.

🕒 Oct. 1-31, Oct. 26, noon-2 p.m., 💵 $11-$13 (mini-golf), 📍200 N. 6th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 historicphiladelphia.org

Chestnut Hill’s Halloween on the Hill & Pet Parade

Chestnut Hill’s annual Halloween block party and celebration is taking place on Oct. 27 with trick-or-treating, scavenger hunts, and a costumed pet parade.

🕒 Oct. 27, noon-4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍Germantown Ave. & E. Hartwell Ln., Philadelphia, PA 19118, 🌐 chestnuthillpa.com, 📞 215-247-6696

East Falls Halloween Parade & Block Party

Halloween parade, costume contests, kid activities and a fun-filled afternoon in East Falls, hosted by the Rutabaga Toy Library.

🕒 Oct. 26, 3-6 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍Conrad St. & Sunnyside Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19129, 🌐 rutabagatoylibrary.com, 📞 267-297-5293

East Passyunk Fall Fest

East Passyunk Avenue is pulling out all the stops for the Halloween and fall festival including dozens of local businesses, trick-or-treating, and live music.

🕒 Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍E. Passyunk Ave. & Dickinson St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 visiteastpassyunk.com, 📞 215-336-1455

Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival and Pet Costume Contest

Street Tales Animal Rescue is throwing its 10th annual Halloween festival and pet costume contest, with a $500 grand prize sponsored by Wilson’s Estate Jewelry, plus local food and drinks all at Liberty Lands.

🕒 Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍913 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19123, 🌐 streettails.org, 📞 267-761-9434

South Street Candy Crawl

Bring the family to South Street’s bustling strip for “South Street is Dead” including a Candy Crawl for trick-or-treating followed by an adults Boos-or-Brews happy hour pub crawl.

🕒 Oct. 26, Noon-4 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍6th St. & South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, 🌐 southstreet.com, 📞 215-413-3713

Halloween in Manayunk

Manayunk has a stacked line up of Halloween activities from trick-or-trolley to The Haunting at Lincoln Mill haunted house. On Oct. 26-27, a neighborhood trick-or-treating will take place among local businesses.

🕒 Oct. 26, 6-10 p.m., Oct. 27, noon-10 p.m., 💵 Free/Pay as you go, 📍4100 Main St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127, 🌐 manayunk.com, 📞 215-482-9565

Autumn on the Avenue in Mt. Airy

Mt. Airy’s annual fall and Halloween event is back with three blocks worth of fun for the family including dozens of local businesses, trick-or-treating, and the Tired Hands Mt. Airy Beer Garden for adults.

🕒 Oct. 24, 3:30-6 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍6600 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 🌐 mtairycdc.org, 📞 215-844-6021

Halloween Twist and Trick or Treating at the Museum of Illusions

Every day exhibits at Philadelphia’s Museum of Illusions will transform into spooky spectacles for October. From Monday, Oct. 28, to Thursday, Oct. 31, kids can enjoy trick-or-treating, children’s crafts, and costumed Halloween characters.

🕒 Oct. 28-Oct. 31, 💵 $20-$25, 📍401 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 moiphilly.com, 📞 267-703-2270