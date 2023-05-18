From trash pickup to grocery stores: Here’s what is open and closed on Memorial Day 2023

Several offices and businesses will close their doors Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. Many people will spend the day honoring the men and women who died while serving in the United States military.

Here is what will be open and closed on Memorial Day in the Philadelphia region.

GROCERY STORES

✅ Acme will be open for regular hours. Find your store hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will open as normal.

✅ Sprouts will be open during normal business hours. To see hours of operation for your local store, check sprouts.com.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open for their regular hours. Find your local store at traderjoes.com/home/store-search.

✅ Aldi will be open for its normal hours. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed.

LIQUOR STORES

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅Locations will be open but with modified hours. If you are planning on getting booze for Memorial Day, visit your local store between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check the FWGS store locator online.

MAIL AND PACKAGES

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed on May 29. USPS will not deliver regular mail, but you can still get online services.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ UPS will be closed. Only UPS Express Critical service will be available.

❌ Most FedEx services will be closed. FedEx Custom Critical will operate as normal, and FedEx Office will have modified hours.

Advertisement

❌ DHL will be closed.

BANKS

❌Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, banks are closed. But, you can still access your money online or at the closest ATM.

TRANSIT

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, the Norristown High-Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on the Sunday schedule. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org.

PHARMACIES

CVS

✅ CVS will operate at normal hours. Check the store locator to find your local CVS at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid will open on its regular schedule. Find your local store hours at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be operating as normal. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

TRASH COLLECTION

❌ Philadelphia doesn’t collect trash or recycling on Memorial Day. All trash pickups will take place a day later than scheduled. Find your trash and recycling collection day at phila.gov. Remember, you can only take out your trash after 7 p.m. the night before collection day.

BIG BOX RETAIL

Target

✅ Target will open during normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open on regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open, but hours of operation can vary depending on the branch. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

SHOPPING MALLS

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed.

✅ Philadelphia Mills, Cherry Hill Mall, Fashion District Philadelphia, and King of Prussia Mall will be open regular hours.