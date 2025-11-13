The best Philly-area holiday markets and Christmas villages to visit this season

A surefire way to get in the holiday spirit is to be whisked away to a place filled with twinkling lights, towering spruce trees, mugs of hot cider and cocoa, and, depending on the weather, a dusting of real or fake snow.

The Philadelphia region’s holiday markets and Christmas villages offer the kind of festive charm that makes you feel like a kid again. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and local craftspeople come out in full force to share their handmade goods and seasonal treats.

Here are several holiday markets and Christmas villages around Philly to get a head start on your shopping.

About an hour north of Philadelphia on Route 202 sits one of the season’s must-visit destinations: Peddler’s Village. The colonial-style open-air shopping center, tucked among the fields and forests of Bucks County, is charming year-round — but it truly shines during the holidays.

More than 60 shops, a dozen restaurants, and brick pathways transform into a festive wonderland with twinkling lights, live music, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and weekly holiday events. This year’s celebration runs Nov. 14 through Dec. 30.

📅 Nov. 14-Dec. 30, Daily, Check website for hours, 💵 Free,📍100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, PA 18931, 🌐 peddlersvillage.com

Bethlehem, a former steel town a little more than an hour north of Philadelphia, is one of the country’s most charming holiday destinations, according to Travel + Leisure. The city goes all in on Christmas, transforming the old SteelStacks plaza into a weeks-long celebration filled with craft markets, live music, and family-friendly activities.

📅 Nov. 14-Dec. 21, Weekends, Check website for hours, 💵 $12-$15.50,📍645 E. First St., Bethlehem, PA 18015, 🌐 steelstacks.org

With the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park — just across 15th Street from LOVE Park’s market — Center City becomes a true hub of holiday cheer. The market features dozens of local artisans and makers in a setting reminiscent of a German-style town square.

📅 Nov. 14-Jan. 1, Sunday-Thursday noon-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon-9 p.m., 💵 Free,📍1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 🌐 madeinphila.com

The centerpiece of Philadelphia’s holiday gatherings is LOVE Park’s Christmas Village. This year, a 30-foot German Christmas pyramid will tower over the market, spreading holiday cheer. Since 2008, the Christmas market has welcomed locals and visitors to LOVE Park to peruse dozens of decorated wooden vendor booths, snack on holiday treats, and listen to live music. Bring the family for Christmas tree displays, carnival rides, and to meet Santa.

📅 Nov. 22-Dec. 24, Sunday-Thursday noon-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon-9 p.m., 💵 Free,📍1501 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 🌐 philachristmas.com

The centuries-old village at the Red Mill Museum in Clinton, N.J., makes for a perfect holiday day trip. Visitors can stroll the festive grounds, breathe in the crisp air, and browse the work of local craftspeople. The outdoor market features more than 50 artisans, food trucks, and family activities spread across 12 historic buildings and the decorated museum grounds. After market weekends wrap up on Dec. 7, the Festival of Trees displays will remain open for the following two weekends.

📅 Nov. 28-30 & Dec. 6 -7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free,📍56 Main St., Clinton, N.J. 08809, 🌐 theredmill.org

Cherry Street Pier has built a loyal community and glowing reputation as one of the city’s premier exhibition spaces and marketplaces. There will be one holiday market this year, Dec. 5, to shop among the region’s finest purveyors of antiques, art, jewelry, clothing, and more. There’s also the month-long holiday art market running through Dec. 5-21 that’s available during the pier’s regular hours.

📅 Dec. 5, 4 p.m.-9 p.m., 💵 Free,📍121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 cherrystreetpier.com

You don’t need an excuse to visit Kennett Square — the quintessential Philly suburb known for its historic, tree-lined streets, restaurants, and boutiques. But if you do, its annual Holiday Village Market is reason enough. Held at the Creamery of Kennett Square, the market features a mix of vintage, antique, craft, and art vendors, along with food trucks serving up local bites. It’s a perfect way to explore the borough beyond its famed Mushroom Festival.

📅 Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 Free,📍401 Birch St., Kennett Square, Pa. 19348, 🌐 kennettholidaymarket.com

Take a time machine back to the 19th century with a visit to historic Sugartown for its annual holiday craft market. Locust Lane Craft Brewery and Chaddsford Winery are building a biergarten for mid-shopping drinks, plus food trucks and a hot cocoa bar. Among the dozens of local makers selling their wares, Santa will be greeting shoppers. The $10 admission for adults helps the preservation efforts of Sugartown.

📅 Dec. 6, noon-4 p.m., 💵 $10,📍273 Boot Rd., Malvern, Pa. 19355, 🌐 historicsugartown.org

Callowhill’s Asian Arts Initiative has the perfect holiday afternoon planned for families: an all-ages arts and crafts market featuring AAI’s youth programs alongside local artists and makers. Visitors can browse the market and join in on hands-on activities throughout the day. The market is free, with the opportunity to donate what you wish. RSVP at asianartsinitiative.org.

📅 Dec. 6, noon-4 p.m., 💵 Pay what you wish,📍1219 Vine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 🌐 asianartsinitiative.org

Bartram’s Garden opens its gates to Philadelphia’s natural oasis for a yearly holiday market and celebration. Families can get some shopping done at the local makers market, gather around campfires to listen to story time, and take part in tours, activities, and games for all ages. In between live music and free snacks, cast a vote in the garden staff’s gingerbread house competition.

📅 Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 💵 Free,📍5400 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143, 🌐 bartramsgarden.org

The Philadelphia Society of Free Letts hosts its annual Latvian Winter Holiday Market, immersing visitors in Latvian culture through traditional music, food, and crafts from local vendors. The event also features raffles, prizes, a children’s corner, and live performances.

📅 Dec. 6, noon-5 p.m., 💵 Free,📍531 N. 7th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 🌐 latviansociety.com

Explore Swedish heritage and holiday traditions at the annual Luciafest and Christmas Market at the American Swedish Historical Museum in FDR Park. Browse holiday deli items, Christmas decorations, gifts, and SWEA bakery treats, along with new vendors at the marketplace — plus enjoy traditional Swedish Lucia performances. Admission is $10 for nonmember adults, $8 for members, and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children under 5 are free.

📅 Dec. 6-7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 $5-$10,📍1900 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145, 🌐 americanswedish.org

Trans Art Mart, the seasonal market that highlights the city’s trans artisans, is hosting its annual holiday market inside the West Gym of the Bok Building with dozens of vendors. Guests can find jewelry, apparel, art, accessories, and more. There is a $5 entry fee, with the opportunity to pay less or more, and COVID-19 protocols are in place for the event, including mask requirements and a negative COVID test.

📅 Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 $5,📍821 Dudley St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19148, 🌐 transartmart.weebly.com

Join Awbury Arboretum’s staff and community for a year-end open house with a greens sale and family activity day. Cozy up around campfires, make arts and crafts, and shop for new plants and holiday decor, including wreaths. Check the arboretum’s website for additional activities as they’re announced.

📅 Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free,📍1 Awbury Rd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19138, 🌐 awbury.org

Now+Then Marketplace is a curated marketplace showcasing the region’s best artisans, makers, and resellers. Find them throughout the year at some of the coolest spots in the city, but during the holiday season, you’ll have three chances to score some of the city’s hottest gifts. The first three Sundays of November will bring the “Holiday Market on Martha” to 2418 Martha Street in Kensington, from noon to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 29, Now+Then vendors will take over the Academy of Natural Sciences for another holiday market. The final chance is on Saturday, Dec. 13, when Now+Then will host its last marketplace of the year. Check for all the times and locations for the markets as they’re announced on Instagram and their website.

📅 Various dates and times,📍Various locations 💵 Free, 🌐 nowandthenmarketplace.com

The 127-year-old Fleisher Art Memorial holds the Handmade holiday market every year. Here, shoppers will find a wide range of craft and artisanal wares from local artists and see the Fleisher students’ work on display. These markets are for more than just shopping; they bring guests an inside look at Fleisher’s expansive art community.

📅 Dec. 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 Free,📍719 Catherine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 fleisher.org

Ring in the winter season with West Philly’s craft fest at Black Hound Clay Studio West, a two-day vendor event with dozens of local makers and artisans. Here, guests can find eclectic jewelry, vintage clothing, artwork, and much more for the holiday shopping sprees.

📅 Dec. 13-14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free,📍715 S. 50th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143, 🌐 westcraftfest.wixsite.com

Stroll through Northern Liberties and explore its dozens of independent shops and vendor pop-ups during the neighborhood’s two-day holiday celebration. The event turns the area into one big street party, with festive window displays, open-air shopping, and plenty of holiday cheer.

📅 Dec. 13-14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free,📍914 N. Second St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 🌐 explorenorthernliberties.org

Philly’s punk rock vintage, craft, and reseller entrepreneurs will be selling wares for three straight days at the 23rd Street Armory for the Punk Rock Flea Holiday market. There are different vendors for each day; tour through several aisles of vendor tables. Admission to the market gets you access all weekend. Advance tickets are $10, tickets at the door are $12. For $6, you can go on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

📅 Dec. 19-21, Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 $6-$12,📍22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 phillyprfm.com

Mount Airy’s holiday market, nestled into one of Philly’s beautiful tree-lined neighborhoods, is already a must-visit, only a few years in. Gather at the makers market, with food and drink, firepits, live holiday music, and a visit from Santa Claus. Plus, Germantown Avenue’s restaurants will be open for added dining options.

📅 Dec. 20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free,📍6600 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 🌐 mtairycdc.org