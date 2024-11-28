The region’s 20 best Christmas village and holiday markets

As the curtains fall on November, the year’s biggest season for holiday outings and shopping is here, and Philly fails to disappoint.

Across the area, dedicated holiday enthusiasts transform merchant villages, parks, and public squares into festive winter wonderlands brimming with nostalgia.

LOVE Park’s Christmas Village, Bethlehem’s Christkindlmarkt, and Peddler’s Village in Bucks County — celebrating more than 50 years — are among the region’s most cherished holiday destinations.

However, Tinseltown, once South Philadelphia’s largest holiday spectacle featuring a 2.5-million-LED light show and a nearly two-mile ice skating trail at FDR Park, is no longer in operation, park officials recently announced on social media.

Meanwhile, smaller-scale holiday markets featuring local craftspeople, designers, and merchants are popping up across Philadelphia neighborhoods and suburbs.

From dazzling displays to one-of-a-kind markets perfect for holiday shopping, here are the region’s best Christmas villages and holiday markets.

The centerpiece of Philadelphia’s holiday gatherings is LOVE Park’s Christmas Village. Since 2008, the German-style Christmas market has welcomed locals and visitors to Center City to peruse dozens of decorated wooden vendor booths, snack on holiday treats, and listen to live music. Bring the family for Christmas tree displays, carnival rides, weekly events, and to meet Santa.

🕒 Nov. 23-Dec. 24, Sun.-Thu. noon-8 p.m., Fri.-Sat. noon-9 p.m., 💵 Free, 📍 LOVE Park & City Hall, 🌐 philachristmas.com

An hour north of Philadelphia is the season’s must-visit Christmas destination, Peddler’s Village. This colonial-style open-air shopping mall, nestled in the green fields and forests of Bucks County, is a treat any time of year, but they pull out all the stops for the winter holidays. The more than 60 shops, a dozen-plus restaurants, and the quaint brick pathways linking it altogether transform into Santa’s North Pole with live music, weekly events, visits with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more.

🕒 Nov. 15-Jan. 18, Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.–9 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.–7 p.m., 💵 Free,📍100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, Pa. 18931, 🌐 peddlersvillage.com

Bethlehem, a former steel town more than an hour north of Philly, is one of the country’s most charming places to visit for the holidays, according to Travel + Leisure. It’s because the town goes all-in on Christmas, turning the city’s old steel stacks plaza into a weeks-long holiday celebration with craft markets, live music, and family activities.

🕒 Nov. 15-Dec. 22, Thurs. & Sun. 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10 a.m.–8 p.m., 💵 Free,📍711 E 1st St., Bethlehem, Pa. 18015, 🌐 steelstacks.org

With the addition of the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market in Dilworth Park, adjacent to LOVE Park’s market, Center City is a hub of holiday festivities every year. Dilworth’s holiday market features 45 artisan vendors settled in between decor reminiscent of German-style holiday town square celebrations. While there, take a quick walk over to LOVE Park for more shopping and splendor.

🕒 Nov. 15-Jan. 1, Sun.-Thurs. noon-8 p.m., Fri.-Sat. noon-9 p.m., 💵 Free,📍1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 🌐 madeinphila.com

You don’t need an excuse to visit Kennett Square, the quintessential Philly suburb known for its historic, townhome-lined streets filled with restaurants and boutiques. But if you do, its annual holiday village market is reason enough.

Held at The Creamery of Kennett Square, the market features a curated mix of vintage, antique, craft, and art vendors, along with food trucks serving up local bites. It’s a perfect way to explore the borough beyond its famed Mushroom Festival.

🕒 Dec. 7-8, Dec. 14-15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 Free,📍401 Birch St., Kennett Square, Pa. 19348, 🌐 kennettholidaymarket.com

The quaint centuries-old village at the Red Mill Museum in Clinton, N.J. is a perfect holiday day trip to breathe in the crisp air, listen to leaves crunch beneath your feet, and peruse the wares of local craftspeople. Throughout the six-day outdoor event, guests are invited to explore the 12 historic buildings and decorated museum grounds with more than 50 local artisans, activities, and food trucks.

🕒 Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 💵 Free,📍56 Main St., Clinton, N.J. 08809, 🌐 theredmill.org

Take a time machine back to the 19th Century with a visit to Historic Sugartown for its annual holiday craft market. Locust Lane Craft Brewery and Chaddsford Winery are building a Biergarten for mid-shopping drinks, plus food trucks and a hot cocoa bar to warm up. Between the dozens of local makers selling their wares, Santa will be greeting shoppers. The $10 admission for adults helps the preservation efforts of Sugartown.

🕒 Dec. 7, noon-4 p.m., 💵 $10 for adults, Free for children,📍273 Boot Rd., Malvern, Pa. 19355, 🌐 historicsugartown.org

The 126-year-old Fleisher Art Memorial holds the HANDMADE holiday market every year in collaboration with El Mercado Cultural, an organization that offers free services to new entrepreneurs. Here shoppers will find a wide range of craft and artisanal wares from local artists and see the Fleisher’s 126th Annual Adult Student Exhibition on display. These markets are for more than just shopping; they bring guests an inside look to Fleisher’s expansive art community.

🕒 Dec. 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 Free,📍719 Catharine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 🌐 fleisher.org

Callowhill’s Asian Arts Initiative has the perfect holiday afternoon planned for families with an all-ages arts & crafts market highlighting AAI’s youth programs and local artists and makers. Not only can guests peruse the market, but they can take part in hands-on activities. The market is free, with the ability to donate what you wish. RSVP at asianartsinitiative.org.

🕒 Dec. 7, noon-4 p.m., 💵 Free-Pay what you wish,📍1219 Vine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 🌐 asianartsinitiative.org

Trans Art Mart, the seasonal market that highlight’s the city’s trans and nonbinary artists, is hosting its holiday market at The Bok Building with dozens of vendors ready to welcome shoppers. Guests can find craft and artisanal jewelry, apparel, art, accessories, and more. There is a $5 entry fee, with the ability to pay less or more, and COVID-19 protocols are in place for the event, including mask requirements, proof of vaccination, or negative rapid COVID test.

🕒 Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 $5,📍821 Dudley St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19148, 🌐 transartmart.weebly.com

Bartram’s Garden opens its gates to Philadelphia’s natural oasis for a yearly holiday market and celebration. Families can get some shopping done at the local makers market, gather around campfires to listen to storytime, and take part in tours, activities, and games for all ages. In between live music and free snacks, cast a vote in the garden staff’s gingerbread house competition.

🕒 Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 💵 Free,📍5400 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143, 🌐 bartramsgarden.org

Mt. Airy is one of the city’s newest additions to the holiday market season with the Decemberfest and the Made in Mt. Airy Market, and it’s already a must-visit. For the second annual event, a makers market will be set up at New Covenant church, with food and drink, fire pits, live holiday music from noon to 2:30 p.m., and a visit from Santa Claus.

🕒 Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free,📍7500 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119, 🌐 mtairycdc.org

Now + Then Marketplace is a curated marketplace showcasing the region’s best artisans, makers, and resellers. Find them throughout the year at some of the coolest spots in the city, but for the holiday market, they’ll be at the Brewerytown Food Hall, for all-day drink specials (free White Claw tasting from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.) and food and nonalcoholic drinks from local vendors. Plus, ping pong, foosball, shuffleboard, and darts to play.

🕒 Dec. 7, noon-5 p.m., 💵 Free,📍1363 N. 31st St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121, 🌐 nowandthenmarketplace.com

Explore Swedish heritage and culture at the annual Luciafest and Christmas Market at the award-winning American Swedish Historical Museum in FDR Park. Enjoy holiday deli items, Christmas decorations and gifts, SWEA bakery treats, and new vendors at the marketplace — plus traditional Swedish Lucia performances. This two-day event is free on Sunday for all, but on Saturday pay $10 admission for nonmember adults, $8 for members, and $5 for children 5-12.

🕒 Dec. 7-9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free-$10,📍1900 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145, 🌐 americanswedish.org

Join the Awbury Arboretum staff and community in closing out the year with a final open house, greens sale, and family activity day. Cozy around campfires, participate in arts and crafts, and shop for new plants and holiday decor including wreaths.

🕒 Dec. 8th, noon-4 p.m., 💵 Free,📍1 Awbury Rd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19138, 🌐 awbury.org

At Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, families can hit two birds with one stone by showing up on Sundays to shop the holiday market and enjoy winter fun on the skate rink, arcade, and carnival rides. The holiday market is on select Sundays — Dec. 1, Dec. 8, and Dec. 15 — where local craftspeople and artisans will be selling a variety of holiday goods.

🕒 Dec. 1, Dec. 6, and Dec. 15, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., 💵 Free,📍101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 delawareriverwaterfront.com

Cherry Street Pier has built a loyal community and glowing reputation as one of the city’s premier exhibition spaces and marketplaces. There will be three holiday markets this year — Dec. 7, Dec. 14, and Dec. 21 — to shop among the region’s finest purveyors of antiques, art, jewelry, clothing, and more.

🕒 Dec. 7, Dec. 14, and Dec. 21, noon-5 p.m., 💵 Free,📍121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 cherrystreetpier.com

Ring in the winter season with West Philly’s craft fest at The Rotunda on UPenn’s campus, a two-day vendor event with more than 60 local makers and artisans. Here guests can find eclectic jewelry, vintage clothing, artwork, and much more for the holiday shopping sprees.

🕒 Dec. 14-15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free,📍4014 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 🌐 westcraftfest.wixsite.com

Stroll through NoLibs and its dozens of independent shops and vendor market during its two-day holiday pop-up. This is when the neighborhood opens with a specific focus on foot traffic, street displays, and turning the neighborhood into one big party. This year, guests can pick up a punch card from the vendor market and visit neighborhood stores to get a punch and better their chances of winning grand prizes. Families can visit Laser Philly on 2nd St. to enjoy a Winter Wonderland packed with activities, including visits from Santa.

🕒 Dec. 14-15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 💵 Free,📍914 N. 2nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, 🌐 explorenorthernliberties.org

Philly’s punk rock vintage, craft, and reseller entrepreneurs will be hocking wares for three straight days at the 23rd Street Armory for the Punk Rock Flea Holiday market. Different vendors for each day, tour through several aisles of vendor tables. $10 for all weekend admission, $5 after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

🕒 Dec. 20, 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Dec. 21-22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 💵 $5-$10,📍22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 phillyprfm.com