Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2024: Start time, route, road closures, and everything else you need to know

The Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a tradition celebrating Irish heritage for more than two centuries, returns this Sunday. Be prepared for windy conditions and welcoming crowds. (More on that below.)

The parade, set for March 10 at 11 a.m., is expected to attract thousands from the region to see marching bands, Irish step dancers, and cultural groups honor the Emerald Isle and St. Patrick. The nonprofit St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association organizes the event annually on the Sunday before March 17, the day St. Patrick’s Day is observed.

“St. Patrick, Bless Philadelphia with a New Dawn of Hope” is this year’s parade theme and a focal point of the 9 a.m. Catholic mass held each year in celebration at St. Patrick’s Church in Rittenhouse.

Also, don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on March 10, when clocks are set forward by one hour. Arriving an hour early to the parade might not be the worst, considering the festivities that await.

Parade route

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard (JFK) with a staging area that spans to 20th Street.

The route winds around City Hall, running eastbound on Market Street through Independence Mall where the performing stage is located until the parade turns south on Front Street and finally eastbound on Dock Street where it is scheduled to wrap up around 3 p.m.

If you’re looking for the big performances, camp out near Market Street between 5th and 6th Street.

Parade weather

Bring a windbreaker or warmer jacket this year. So far, AccuWeather estimates that Sunday will be windy and partly cloudy, with a high of 55 degrees and a low of 34 at night. Currently, rain is not in the forecast.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade road closures

St. Patrick’s Day parking restrictions

How to get to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Watch from home

CBS Philadelphia affiliate Philly 57 will broadcast the parade live from noon to 3 p.m. It will be rebroadcast on Friday, March 15, on CBS Philadelphia from 9 a.m. to noon and on Sunday, March 17, on Philly 57 from noon to 3 p.m. On TV, those are channels 13 on Comcast Xfinity and 16 on Verizon FIOS.