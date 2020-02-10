Dressed in her finest sweatpants, Sam Little, 36, washes buffalo sauce from her hands after a dinner of wings and chili, and then plops down on her couch in front of a TV. She waits for Stephen King’s It to spread across its 65-inch screen. Jeremy, Little’s husband, sits at the other end of the couch, too far to embrace if evil clown Pennywise spawns any fear. But Little’s not concerned. She has friends scooted up close on both sides, and another dozen companions taking over a three-tiered, stadium-style seating arrangement set up in the Little’s living room.