Philadelphia’s Italian Market Festival 2025: Everything you need to know

One of Philadelphia’s longest-running festivals takes over South Ninth Street this weekend, bringing food vendors, live music, and shopping to the heart of the Italian Market.

Now more than 150 years old, the Italian Market Festival celebrates the South Philly community that helped put the market on the map. This year’s block party runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18, along Ninth Street between Wharton and Fitzwater Streets.

More than 120 vendors will line the streets, and in true Philly fashion, the event features the traditional greased pole-climbing competition — where participants form human pyramids to reach meats and cheeses atop a lard-covered pole.

Here’s what to know before you go:

When is the Italian Market Festival?

The festival takes place Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

📍 Location: South Ninth Street between Wharton and Fitzwater Streets

☀️ Weather: Expect warm temperatures in the 80s with a 55% chance of rain showerson Saturday and Sunday, according to AccuWeather.

Street closures

South Ninth Street from Wharton to Fitzwater will be closed during festival hours. Intersecting streets — including Catherine, Christian, Carpenter, Washington, Ellsworth, and Federal Streets — will also be shut down.

Food and drinks

Most restaurants and shops will be open during the festival and will have expanded street-side displays to peruse through dozens of vendors from the neighborhood and beyond.

Some highlights include:

Anthony’s Coffee House DiBrunos Isgro Pastries Kyushu Ramen & Sushi Popcorn For the People Paul Carpenter Art Plaza Garibaldi Mezcaleria South Fellini Thirst Trap Lemonade Villa di Roma

A full list of vendors is available at italianmarketphilly.org/italian-market-festival/vendors.

Festival events

Live music

12 Steps Down Stage: DJ Timmy Desimone, Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Piazza DiBruno: DJ Eric Bartello, Saturday & Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Washington Ave Stage:

Michael James Band, Saturday, noon-2 p.m. SlayTownCity, Saturday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Juliano Brothers, Sunday, noon-2 p.m. 99 Reasons, Sunday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

John Marzano Half Ball Tournament: An annual fundraiser for the John Marzano Wood Bat Scout League, this tournament revives the old-school South Philly street game “half ball,” played at Christopher Columbus Charter School (916 Christian St.) on Saturday, May 17, starting at 10 a.m. Teams can register on-site.

Greased Pole Climbing Competition: A fan favorite, the Albero della cuccagna challenges teams to climb a 30-foot lard-slicked pole for a chance to win cash, meats, and cheeses. The contest takes place both days at Ninth and Montrose Streets.

Procession of Saints: The annual procession, hosted by St. Paul Parish, begins Sunday, May 18, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Magdalen Church (712 Montrose St.), proceeds to Ninth and Washington for a market blessing, and ends at Saint Paul Catholic Church (923 Christian St.).

How to get to the Italian Market Festival

The Italian Market is located at Ninth Street and Washington Avenue, which is accessible by walking, biking, taking public transportation or driving.

Bus: Routes 47, 47M, and 64 provide service near the market before detours begin. Subway: The Broad Street Line stops at Ellsworth-Federal, about a 10-15 minute walk away. 🗺️ Plan your trip: iseptaphilly.com/plan-your-trip.

Parking near the Italian Market Festival

While these are the available parking lot options, most of these lots will be packed on festival days. Prepare to find street parking if driving to the festival.