South 9th Street Italian Market Festival returns, with international cuisine, shopping, and greased pole climbing

South Philadelphia’s finest restaurateurs, pastry chefs, cheesemongers, and more will line the streets of the Italian Market for its annual festival this weekend.

On Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival will see more than a hundred vendors sharing their food, drinks, and crafts, plus live music, DeerPark’s hoagie competition, and time-honored traditions like the Procession of Saints and greased pole competition. It’s all for the glory.

The seven-block takeover of South Philly’s famous open-air market is a celebration of the culture and small business cultivated over the past 150 years by the city’s rich and diverse immigrant communities.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Italian Market Festival?

The Italian Market Festival is this Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., along South Ninth Street between Wharton and Fitzwater Streets in South Philadelphia. Prepare for warm weather in the 70s with hints of rain (64% chance as of publication) on Saturday and wind (up to 15 mph wind gusts) on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.

Food and drinks

Almost the entirety of the South 9th Street Italian Market will be open for business, but expect streetside vending from more than 100 vendors.

According to local hoagie aficionado Hoagie Dom, some Italian Market must-visits are Esposito’s, Sarcone’s Bakery, Claudio’s, Fante’s, Anthony’s Coffee, Angelo’s Pizza, Di Bruno Bros., Isgros Pastries, and Villa di Roma. Don’t overlook spots like Alma del Mar, Blue Corn, South Philly Barbacoa, Mole Poblano, and Taqueria La Prima.

Festival events

St. Paul Parish Procession of Saints: Watch the annual procession on Sunday, May 19 at 11 a.m. as it strolls along the market starting at Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church at 712 Montrose Street. The procession will proceed to Ninth Street and Washington Avenue for the Blessing of the Market, ending at Saint Paul Catholic Church (corner of South Hutchinson and Christian Streets). This year, the patron saint of the impossible, Saint Rita of Cascia, will feature in the procession. Live Entertainment: Washington Avenue stage: Sat., May 18, Variable Elements (noon-2 p.m.), DJ Eric Bartello (2 p.m.-3 p.m.), Amanda and Teddy (3 p.m.-5 p.m.). Sun., May 19, Juliano Brothers (noon-2 p.m.) and Philly Heart and Soul (3 p.m.-5 p.m.). Ninth & Christian Street Stage: DJ Timmy DeSimone (all weekend). Tavolo Zone at 9th and Montrose Street: Sunday, May 19, DJ Eric Bartello (all day).

John Marzano Half Ball Tournament: This annual fundraiser supports the John Marzano Wood Bat Scout League. Teams can register on site the morning of the event which takes place at Christopher Columbus Charter Schoolyard at 916 Christian Street on Sat., May 18 at 10am. Greased Pole Climbing Competition: A tradition brought over from Italy, the Greased Pole Climbing Competition, known as a Albero Della Cuccagna in Italian, pits groups of people together in racing up a 30-foot lard-greased pole for cash prizes, meats, and cheeses. Competition takes place both festival days, all day long at 9th & Montrose Streets. Vendors: More than 100 vendors will be on-site, including the Italian Market’s famous shops and restaurants. DeerPark’s Hoagie Competition: The city’s top sandwich makers, nominated by Philadelphians, will duke it out to see who can create the best hoagie with the winner earning bragging rights, a trophy, and a $5,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Street closures

Ninth Street from Wharton to Fitzwater will be closed during festival hours. This includes all adjacent intersecting streets including Catherine St., Christian St., Carpenter St., Washington Ave., Ellsworth St., and Federal St.

SEPTA

You can take bus routes 47 or 47M, which run along the Market’s blocks, or you can take the Broad Street line, get off at Ellsworth-Federal, and walk about 10-15 minutes until you reach Ninth St. and Washington Ave. Find other routes that will get you close to the festival at iseptaphilly.com/plan-your-trip.

Parking near the Italian Market Festival