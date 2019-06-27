Six weeks shy of Woodstock’s 50th, Margate throws its own all-day rendition. Nonstop music includes performances and dance lessons from both the South Pacific Island Dancers and Jersey country artist Nikki Briar. New this year: a BAGGO bag toss tournament. Returning: the fire department-sponsored beer and margarita garden. Free jitney service along Atlantic Avenue between Coolidge and Fredericksburg Avenues from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.