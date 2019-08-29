Looking for something to do (other than veg) down the Shore this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Rich Reinhart Jr. Clamshell Pitching Tournament

In the longest-running contest of its kind, pros (who knew??) coach participants ages 6 to 11 and 12 to 17 to toss Atlantic surf-clam halves 25 feet into holes in the sand. Shells provided, but BYO welcome. Trophies abound.

Noon to 3 p.m. (11 a.m. registration), Friday, Windsor Beach, 238 Beach Ave., Cape May, free, 609-884-9565, discovercapemay.com

Tomato Festival

West Cape May begins each summer with a Strawberry Festival, and ends with tomatoes. Both fruit-filled celebrations are equally delicious — and adorable. The Lima Bean Festival is Oct. 12.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday (rain date: Sunday), Wilbraham Park, West Perry Street and Broadway, West Cape May, free, westcapemaytoday.com

TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Brigantine Art Walk

Last call for local art and live performances at Brigantine’s al fresco, all-day art fair.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, City Ball Field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th Streets, Brigantine, free, 609-800-2821, brigantinechamber.com

Ed’s Funcade World Championship Skee-Ball Tournament

Win the world championship of football, and you’re set for life. Win the same title in Skee-Ball, and you get $1,000. Not bad, considering Wildwood’s end-of-summer tradition is open to all, no gear or experience required.

6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 3700 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free, 609-729-3233, edsfuncade.com

Reba McEntire

Country’s longtime, one-name, many-hit, 33-studio-album wonder gives her heartfelt best singing to Atlantic City.

8 p.m., Saturday, Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $79 and $89, 800-653-8000, ticketmaster.com

Parx Casino
Wildwood Block Party & Music Festival

The green space at the center of the Wildwoods hosts 12 hours of live entertainment — The Trammps, Russell Thompson Jr. & the New Stylistics, and more — along with games, crafts, rides, food, and fun to rival the Boardwalk’s offerings.

11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, Fox Park, Ocean Avenue between Burk & Montgomery Avenues, free, 609-522-2444, wildwoodsnj.com

Trevor Noah

The host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show keeps up his pursuit of commonsense justice for America today and tosses in a few zingers during this A.C. stop on his Loud & Clear Tour.

7 p.m., Sunday, the Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $59-$99, 888-228-4748, theborgata.com

Roar to the Shore Motorcycle Rally

It’s bike parking only in Wildwood when 165,000 riders descend for a Mid-Atlantic gathering that’s as loud as it is busy. Ride to a pig roast, ride among LED lights, ride along the Boardwalk, and ride past live rock music, a custom bike show, and a biker babe contest.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oak and Atlantic Avenues and various locations, Wildwood, free, 609-729-8870, roartotheshoreonline.com