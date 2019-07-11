Looking for something to do (other than veg) down the Shore this week? We’ve got you covered.
The Cape’s concrete promenade hosts its 53rd annual display of artisan-made jewelry, paintings, sculpture and more.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, 609-884-9565, free, capemay.com
A.C.’s second annual gathering of plant-based lifestyle leaders and followers has expanded into a long weekend that begins with a vegan sports and fitness expo (free) and ends in a boozy vegan brunch. In between: a 20-truck food fest, a 5K, and a big festival of 150-plus vendors, complete with a fashion show, speed dating, and podcasts.
2 to 10 p.m. Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Showboat, 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, prices vary per event, 973-975-0280, sprouteverywhereevents.com
Meanwhile, North Wildwood hosts a competition for the state’s best barbecue, along with a weekend of live blues from Skyla Burrell, the Little Red Rooster Band, the James Supra Band with Sarah Ayers, and more.
4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Olde New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood, free, angleseablues.com, njbbq.com
Chubby Checker, The Office’s Kate Flannery, and Caissie Levy of Broadway’s Frozen grand marshal Ocean City’s 65th annual boat parade and accompanying bayside house parties. The stars do double duty, though, with Checker performing the night before at the Music Pier (825 Boardwalk) Friday at 7:30 p.m. ($25 and $30), Flannery meet-and-greeting 11 a.m. Saturday ($15), and Levy joining the Ocean City Pops 7:30 p.m. on Sunday ($45-$55).
5:30 p.m., Saturday, along the bay from Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue, Ocean City, 609-399-6111, ocnj.us
The Commodore-turned-’80s pop phenom brings back the hits — “Hello,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “Penny Lover” — to a grateful A.C. audience.
8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $78-$440, 800-653-8000, ticketmaster.com
Jersey’s largest such event goes into its ninth year with an all-ages contest on Saturday and an 18-and-up tourney on Sunday. The latter has cash prizes that range from $50 to $1,000.
11 a.m. Saturday, $25 per team; 10 a.m. Sunday (9 a.m. registration), $50 per team, beach between Wildwood and Oak avenues, 609-729-8870, wildwoodcornhole.com
L.A.’s magical-voiced high-baritone balladeer makes a stop at the Borgata along his Bridges Tour.
8 p.m. Saturday, the Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $104-$174, 888-228-4748, theborgata.com
Mosaics, birdhouses, marine life-inspired wall art, and more go on view and up for sale in an 80-vendor event. (Next one: Sept. 1.)
10 a.m. Sunday, 1901 Bayview Ave., Barnegat Light, free, 609-361-8039, visitlbiregion.com
Well before naptime, Ocean City Theatre Company offers the song-filled version of Mo Willems’ all-too-relatable story of Trixie, Trixie’s lost stuffie, and a double-miracle.
10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk (at Moorlyn Terrace), Ocean City, $10 (advance), $12 (at door), 609-399-6111, oceancitytheatrecompany.com.