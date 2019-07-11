Chubby Checker, The Office’s Kate Flannery, and Caissie Levy of Broadway’s Frozen grand marshal Ocean City’s 65th annual boat parade and accompanying bayside house parties. The stars do double duty, though, with Checker performing the night before at the Music Pier (825 Boardwalk) Friday at 7:30 p.m. ($25 and $30), Flannery meet-and-greeting 11 a.m. Saturday ($15), and Levy joining the Ocean City Pops 7:30 p.m. on Sunday ($45-$55).