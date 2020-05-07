Starting Friday, Wildwood and North Wildwood will be among the first beaches to reopen for people to sit — so sunbathing, reading, and laying on a blanket are all possible. (It’s already allowed — and was never restricted — in Atlantic City.) No large groups are permitted — a mandate for all beaches right now. And again, you have to stay at least six feet away from others at all times, which could get challenging if a lot of people start showing up.