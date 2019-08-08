Looking for something to do (other than veg) down the Shore this week? We’ve got you covered.
Now this is something you don’t usually see from your beach chair. Friday through Sunday, beginner and licensed skydivers will free-fall 10,500 feet onto Wildwood’s Spicer Avenue Beach. Each pro-assisted dive requires 15 minutes of training and lasts 45 seconds. Must be 18 or older and under 220 pounds to participate; participants receive photos and video.
7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday, between Adventure Pier and Mariner’s Pier, Wildwood, free to watch, $349 to dive, 856-629-7553, skydivecrosskeys.com
National and local ink stars convene for a major East Coast event that’s all about seeing, being seen, and changing how you look. In addition to displays of body art, plus live tattooing and piercing, the carnivalesque convention features sideshow acts, a beard and mustache competition, and burlesque performances.
Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, $20 per day, $40 for the weekend, 609-972-6671, wildwoodtattoo.com
Jimmy Buffett’s not performing along the South Jersey Shore this year, but fans can still get their Margaritaville on during Wildwood’s first tribute beach party. Best-dressed Parrotheads win awards. The event also includes, for some reason, pro wrestling.
5 to 10 p.m., Friday, Fox Park, Ocean Avenue between East Burk and East Montgomery Avenues, Wildwood, free, dinamediagroup.com
Vibrant, nearly tactile paintings — mostly of beach and ocean scenes — make up Letting Go, a new exhibit of works by New Yorker Josef Kote at Ocean Galleries. Hours below are when patrons can meet the artist.
7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, 9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, 609-368-7777, oceangalleries.com
The award-nabbing country music superstar does his summertime thing outdoors, with fellow country bro Chris Lane opening.
8 p.m., Friday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $39-$139, 800-653-8000, hardrockhotels.com/atlantic-city
Out of the comedian-copiloted cars, back into “didya ever notice” stand-up, Seinfeld comes to A.C. for two early nights in a row.
8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, the Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $99-$199, 888-228-4748, theborgata.com
Not to be confused with a Renaissance fair, this musical tradition celebrates the heyday of A.C.’s black entertainment district (in the 1940s and ’60s) on the site of the now-razed Club Harlem. The family-friendly festival features performances by Doug E. Fresh, Jean Carne, the Bossman, the Boss Lady London, Angela Burton, Shawn Rock, Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble, and UCC Royal Brass Band.
Noon to 8 p.m., Saturday (rain date: Sunday), Kentucky Avenue between Atlantic and Arctic Avenues, Atlantic City, free, 609-829-8706, atlanticcitynj.com
Who needs a wave pool — or waves at all — when you can hook your feet into a lightweight motorized surfboard that can hit speeds of up to 40 miles per hour? Buying one will set you back about $10,000, so spending $149 for an hour-long test ride seems about right.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Kammerman’s Marina and Siren’s Bar and Grill, 447 Carson Ave., Atlantic City, 609-348-8418, jetsurftour.com, kammermansmarina.com
Isn’t she — or he — lovely? Probably not. But a hermit crab’s shell is sometimes handsome. Isn’t she — or he — fast? Probably not. But enticing the wee creature with a leaf of lettuce or a slice of mango may do the trick in the second of O.C.’s back-to-back crustacean contests.
Pageant 6 to 6:30 p.m., races 6:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 6th Street Beach, Ocean City, 609-399-6111, ocnj.us