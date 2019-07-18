Looking for something to do (other than veg) down the Shore this week? We’ve got you covered.
Now in its 16th year, Friday’s major East Coast surfing competition draws the likes of Bethany Hamilton, Brad Gerlach, and Rob Machado. N.J. pro Rob Kelly hosts. Out of the water, vendors sell surfboards, apparel, and accessories. Sunday, skaters get in on the action with an all-day ’80s-themed contest at the O.C. Skatepark.
Surf: 7 a.m. to noon Friday, 7th Street beach, Ocean City, free to watch, $40 to compete; Skate: 11 a.m. Sunday (rain date: July 27), 5th Street & Asbury Ave., Ocean City, free to watch, $25 to compete; 717-243-7855, chipmiller.org
The Wetlands Institute focuses on fiddlers, blue claws, and a giant terrapin dressed as a crustacean in a day featuring crabbing lessons, a crabbing tournament, lots of crabmeat, and even crab olympics.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, free, 609-368-1221, wetlandsinstitute.org
Like horseshoes, but with real clamshells, this longtime shell-pitching tourney doesn’t require experience, but good aim is preferred. Singles and pairs can compete.
9 a.m., Saturday, 30th Street beach, Avalon, free, 609-967-0090, avalonfreelibrary.org
The Save Lucy Commission celebrates its golden anniversary at the same time the life-size pachyderm does up her 138th. Lucy’s annual block party features all the trimmings, from a trackless train to stilt walkers, plus nine-hole mini golf and birthday cake at 3 p.m.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday (rain date: Sunday), 9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate, 609-823-6473, free, tickets to activities from $1 each, lucytheelephant.org
Historic Cold Spring Village attracts train fanatics with a weekend of model gauge sets, garden railways, and a 2 p.m. lecture each day on Richard Trevithick, inventor of the modern steam engine.
10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, Cold Spring Village, 720 U.S. 9, Cape May, $14, $12 ages 3-12, 609-898-2300, hcsv.org
Virtually every Shore town celebrates halfway to the holiday, but the Wildwoods do it first. The North end brings live Christmas music, Santa Claus, and candy canes to the beach. The Crest offers early-evening family activities and photos with the big guy, and a boat parade at 8:30 p.m.
1 p.m. Saturday, North Wildwood beach, free, 609-522-7500, wildwoodsnj.com; 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Lake along New Jersey Avenue between Atlanta and Miami Avenues, free, 609-523-0202, wildwoodcrest.org
In a tradition that’s 56 years young, kids ages 3 to 10 meet the pirate himself on shore before breaking into age-based groups that search the Cape May beach for treasure. The booty is real — or real enough to satisfy these youngsters.
1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, free, 609-884-9565, discovercapemaynj.com
At 71 (yet still ageless), the ’60s pop-rock hit maker and heartthrob comes to Cape May to belt sing-along tunes such as “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” and “There’s a Kind of Hush,” proving he’s still ’Enery the Eighth, he is.
8 p.m., Wednesday, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48, 609-884-9565, capemaycity.com