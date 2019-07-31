Looking for something to do (other than veg) down the Shore this weekend? We’ve got you covered.
Tents go up and artists come down for this 57th annual show. Beach-house-ready watercolors and photographs abound, peppered with traditional acrylics, jewelry, pastels, and more by mostly mid-Atlantic artists.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Boardwalk between 8th and 13th Streets, Ocean City, free, 609-399-7628, oceancityartscenter.org
No Shore calendar is complete with at least one, but better two, baby parades. This summer’s Queen Maysea, 10-year-old West Cape May resident Corinna LaPuma, is grand marshal of the Victorian resort’s 87th competitive procession of babes.
11 a.m., Friday, Beach Avenue from Congress Street to Howard Street, Cape May, free, 609-884-9565, capemay.com
Surf culture fills the Ocean City Music Pier with live music and loads of art and craft for sale. Though many of the artists are homegrown, some ride waves from far and wide to reconnect with old buds and lil’ groms.
Noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace & Boardwalk, Ocean City, free, 609-399-6111, facebook.com/artofsurfingfestival
The original Jersey boy can still summon that extra-high lead voice for “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and more greatest hits of the ’60s and ’70s. Not bad, for 85.
8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $40-$95, 800-653-8000, frankievallifourseasons.com
Rockabilly’s revivers are on tour for their 40th anniversary, making Brian Setzer fans feel, well, a little older than yesterday. That’s cool, though: If these guys can still “Rock This Town,” so can you.
8 p.m., Saturday, Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $56-$76, 800-653-8000, ticketmaster.com
Corporate sponsors aside, this little festival features super-worthwhile booths from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center and the South Jersey Surfrider Foundation, along with treats and such from Busy Bees honey farm and Jack’s Shack. At 7 p.m., there’s an animal show.
6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free, 609-368-5102, stoneharbornj.org
The future 11-year-old summer Olympian and world’s only pro skateboarder sponsored by Nike and Polly Pocket meets, greets, takes selfies with fans, and does a demo at the O.C. Skatepark, rain or shine. Not one to limit herself, Brown is also an accomplished surfer, dancer (she’s the first champion of Dancing with the Stars: Junior), and, as a matter of course, social media sensation.
5 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. Wednesday, noon and 5 p.m. Thursday, Ocean City Skatepark, 550 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, $30, 609-399-6111, ocnj.us
In 1789, Congress made Aug. 7 a national holiday to honor lighthouses. And why not? The structures have guarded our coasts without complaint for centuries. In South Jersey, the honor goes to Cape May Point, Absecon, and Barnegat Lighthouses. Cape May’s adds a crafts show to entice visitors. A.C.’s admits ages 11 and under for free for the day.
All day, Wednesday. Cape May crafts show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 215 Light House Ave., Cape May Point, $10, $5 ages 3-12, 609-884-8656, capemaymac.org; Absecon: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City, $10, $9 seniors and students, $6 A.C. residents with ID, 609-449-1360, abseconlighthouse.org; Barnegat Light House State Park: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., $3, $1 ages 6-11, state.nj.us
Early risers have the advantage in the 110th running — or walking — of Ocean City’s most prominent display of the island’s “Greatest Family Resort”-ness. The parade route is blessedly shorter this year, and if this year’s Night in Venice parties were any indication, the wee contestants’ themes could get downright political. Deadline to enter: Tuesday; price: $5.
10:30 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Boardwalk from 6th Street to Moorlyn Terrace Street, Ocean City, free, 609-399-6111, ocnj.us