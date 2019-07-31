The future 11-year-old summer Olympian and world’s only pro skateboarder sponsored by Nike and Polly Pocket meets, greets, takes selfies with fans, and does a demo at the O.C. Skatepark, rain or shine. Not one to limit herself, Brown is also an accomplished surfer, dancer (she’s the first champion of Dancing with the Stars: Junior), and, as a matter of course, social media sensation.