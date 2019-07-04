Looking for something to do (other than veg) down the Shore this week? We’ve got you covered.
A new cabaret series at the Showboat begins with a four-night, eight-performance run from the esteemed Philly singer and actor Joilet Harris. Next month: drag queen Eric Jaffe (Aug. 2) and the Bearded Ladies Cabaret (Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30).
7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Friday, also July 5, 12, 19 and 26, Spirit Bar, Showboat, 801 Boardwalk, $15, off-boardwalkshowboat.com
It’s an ’80s-to-’90s reunion, with the era’s seminal boy band performing along with Naughty by Nature, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson. Well past their electric youth, the retro acts are certain to draw plenty of their peers/fans.
8 p.m., Friday, the Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $149 and $249, 888-228-4748, theborgata.com
Modern icons bring their R&B-, disco-, rock- and Afro pop-infused classics (and those costumes!) back to A.C. for a performance you need to bring the kids to, so they’ll understand.
8 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $54-$104, 800-653-8000, hardrockhotels.com/atlantic-city
The Sea Isle tradition returns for 7- to 12-year-old hopefuls who get 10 balls to prove they’re worthy of a spot at the big derby at Citizens Bank Park. (Hey, it worked 15 years ago for Mike Trout.)
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday (registration at 10:30 a.m.), Dealy Field, 59th to 63rd Street and Central Avenue, Sea Isle City, 609-163-0500, visitsicnj.com
North Wildwood hosts the first of four night markets. Good Mood = Good Food — with its piled-high burgers, smothered fries, and crispy avocado tacos — is joined by a dozen more food trucks. Craft sellers and neighborhood bars take part, too.
5 to 10 p.m., Sunday, also July 18, Aug. 1 and 15; Olde New Jersey Avenue, free (pay as you go), 609-318-4504, angelseanightmarket.com
And so it begins, the summertime tradition of parading decorated children along the seashore. Stone Harbor’s comparatively low-key 57th-such procession ends with family night at the fire station and the Cunard Family Clowns.
5:30 p.m. check-in and 6:30 p.m. parade, Monday, from 364 96th St. along 96th Street, free, 609-368-6101, stoneharbornj.org
Wacky Wednesday is in full swing on the Ocean City boardwalk. Last week’s pie-eating contest built up to this week’s all-ages competition to transform fried potatoes into works of art. (Same day at 6 p.m.: the Music Pier hosts O.C.’s annual freckle contest, also free.)
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, free, 609-399-6111, oceancityvacation.com
The lifeguards of Sea Isle host their centennial celebration, starting with a surfboat parade along the Promenade from 29th to 44th Street, a row-out from 43rd Street beach (site of SIC’s first lifeguard stand), and an open house at Beach Patrol HQ.
10:45 a.m. parade, noon row-out, 1 to 5 p.m. open house, Thursday (July 11), 44th Street and the Promenade, Sea Isle City free, 609-263-3655, sicbp.com