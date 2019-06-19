Looking for something to do (other than vedge) down the Shore this weekend? We’ve got you covered.
Jersey clams, crabs, shrimp, and scallops (and craft beer to wash them down) draw fans. Forty acres of family maritime fun, including mini golf, in a historic setting draw even more.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, $10, Tuckerton Seaport & Baymen’s Museum, 120 W. Main St., Tuckerton, 609-296-8868, tuckertonseaport.org
A three-day (and night) Caribbean celebration covers Atlantic City with DJs, late nights, and performers donning scanty, feathered getups. DJs lead Friday night’s Flag Party, Saturday’s Wet Fete and Glow Fete, and Sunday’s Beach Fete. Saturday predawn brings J’ouvert to the beach. Later that morning, there’s a boat ride from Gardner’s Basin.
9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, Showboat Hotel, 801 Boardwalk; 10 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, various locations; 11 a.m. Sunday, various locations, $25-$50 per event, 609-318-4711, accarnival.com
Vendors, artists, and collectors travel from along the East Coast to peep all kinds of seashore art (decoys, waterfowl paintings) but mostly those colorful, worn-smooth shards. Sea glass specialists will be on hand to date and explain these found treasures.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Cape May Lewes Ferry Terminal, 43 Cape Henlopen Dr., Lewes, Del., $5 (free for age 11 and under), 302-645-7670, historiclewes.org
Since 1969 — what a year! — this marsh-top destination has helped Shore-goers explore the nature around them. This weekend-long open house offers free access to guided tours, touch tanks, animal demos, history lessons, and live local music, plus for-a-fee tours via paddleboard, kayak, and boat.
9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, free, 609-368-1211, wetlandsinstitute.org
They’re back: For the second year, a fleet of trucks 850 strong rolls onto the beach and boardwalk by the Wildwoods Convention Center. Two-wheel-drive trucks go on the boards. Four-wheel-drive beasts take on an obstacle course on the Shore’s widest stretch of sand.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free, NJTruckInvasion.com
Curry’s back on the Birds — and back in O.C. with his three-hour camp for kids in the span between kindergarten and eighth grade. It’s free, but it’s gonna be busy — about 300 kids busy. Registering online beforehand is recommended.
Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Carey Stadium, 6th Street and Boardwalk, Ocean City, free, 973-572-5223, oceancityvacation.com
Frank Bey, Blue Bone, and James Supra & Sarah Ayers provide the blues. Local makers offer the brews and the ’cue.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, free, 609-884-5405, capemaymac.org