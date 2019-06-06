Looking for something to do (other than vedge) down the Shore this weekend? We’ve got you covered.
Seaview’s Bay Course welcomes back the world’s top pros for the final rounds of a summer golf tradition. Annie Park, last year’s surprise victor, has returned, hoping for a season turnaround. Breathing down her neck are U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 and a field that includes Lexi Thompson, Sei Young Kim, Brooke Henderson, and Brynn Walker, an amateur qualifier from St. Davids.
7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, 401 S. New York Rd., Galloway, $15-$60, 609-957-5598, shopritelpgaclassic.com
Director Guy Nattiv’s award-winner Skin opened LBI’s 11th annual film festival Thursday night (June 6), and the insightful documentary American Factory from Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar closes it. In between are the Twainian adventure movie The Peanut Butter Falcon, Jesse Eisenberg in The Art of Self Defense, more award-winners and world premieres, screenwriting workshops, and surf flicks.
Through Sunday, various times and locations, including Long Beach Island Foundation for the Arts & Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, $12-$15 per screening (festival pass: $125), lighthousefilmfestival.org
Like Christmas in July, New Year’s in June brings that holiday’s only-in-Philly tradition down the Shore, with the winning fancy brigades and string bands parading on Old New Jersey Avenue on Saturday. Get an early start on Friday night with a Mummers pub crawl.
Fancy Brigade Pub Crawl: 6 p.m., Friday, Olde New Jersey Ave., North Wildwood; Parade: 3 p.m., Saturday (rain date: Sunday), Olde New Jersey and Wildwood Avenues, free, 609-522-2955, wildwoodsnj.com
Rehoboth Beach does Independence Day early with a salute to service members of all stripes. A military village, vehicle displays (including firetrucks), a vintage plane flyover, USO Show Troupe performance, and loads of kids’ activities make for a full day’s tribute fun.
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Rehoboth Beach Bandstand, Rehoboth Ave. near the boardwalk, free, 302-227-6446, beach-fun.com
The prolific R&B hitmaker behind “Exhale (Shoop Shoop),” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “Take a Bow,” “End of the Road,” and endless more hits (not to mention new jack swing itself) brings his soul-drenched, falsetto-smooth stylings to A.C.
8 p.m., Saturday, Tropicana, 2381 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $55-$75, 800-653-8000, tropicana.net
A Fox Park pop-up pours dozens of local brews in two time slots — guests get to come to only one. Live music, food-truck fare, and craft vendors are part of the 21-and-up-only event.
Noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Fox Park, Ocean Avenue between East Burk and East Montgomery Avenues, Wildwood, $45, 609-729-8870, wildwoodbeerfest.com
Forever redefining the barbershop quartet, this fivesome makes voices their instruments in dramatic, crowd-pleasing retellings of hits both newer (“Shallow,” “Radioactive”) and not so new (“Jolene,” “The Sounds of Silence”).
8 p.m., Sunday, Etess Arena at Hard Rock Live, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $39-$119, 800-653-8000, ptxofficial.com