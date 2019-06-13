Looking for something to do (other than vedge) down the Shore this week? We’ve got you covered.
As the Women’s World Cup gives fútbol another moment, Seaside Heights gets in on the action. U7 (under age seven) through U19 (under age 19) and adult coed teams swap grass for sand and cleats for socks in a weekend-long tournament that’s almost as fun to watch as it is to play in.
9 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach, 800 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, sandsoccerstorm.com
Somers Point, the town across the 9th Street Bridge from Ocean City, shows off what it’s got — including its great bay beach — at this annual free festival. Artists will be displaying, selling, and creating. Backpacks will be painted. Yoga will be practiced. Jazz will be playing.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, John F. Kennedy Park, 24 Broadway, Somers Point, free, 609-653-4991, artintheparksomerspt.weebly.com
Wildwood gets nearly fancy, serving lobster, wines from Laurita Winery, and cheesecake on a stick at this first-annual foodie fest. Saturday is geared toward grown-ups: Party band Polish Nannies go on at 6 p.m. Sunday is more kid-friendly, with a bouncy house and more live dance music.
4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free, woyftevents.com
Queer Eye’s inner and outer beauty pro exudes pride, confidence, and acceptance — always with a marvelous turn of phrase. Van Ness’ new stand-up act focuses on his lifelong dream: becoming an Olympic figure skater.
8 p.m., Saturday, Harrah’s, 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City, 800-745-3000, $54-$193, jonathanvanness.com/tour
Hip-hop legends RZA and Ghostface Killah bring their legendary hip-hop (and da ruckus) to A.C. for one night only.
8 p.m., Saturday, the Borgata, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, 888-228-4748, $89 and $129, theborgata.com
Viking Village hosts its annual seaman’s send-off. The Christian ritual features prayers for smooth sailing and bountiful harvests.
5:30 p.m., Sunday, Barnegat Light Yacht Basin, 18th Street and Bayview Avenue, 609-361-8039, free, vikingvillage.homestead.com
Proving marbles are still a thing, this Wildwood tradition (since 1922) brings out kids ages 8 to 14 for four days — and 1,200 games. It’s more fun to do than to watch, but it’s still a sight to see.
8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, Ringer Stadium, Wildwood Avenue and the Beach, 304-337-2764, free to spectators, nationalmarblestournament.org