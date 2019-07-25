Looking for something to do (other than veg) down the Shore this week? We’ve got you covered.
It’s the summer of 50th anniversaries. That includes Wildwood’s five-event lifeguard comp (doubles row, singles row, rescue boat paddle, swim, two-mile run), pitting 15 South Jersey beach patrols against each other.
6:30 p.m., Friday, Lincoln Avenue Beach, near 3720 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free, 609-522-8258, wildwoodsnj.com
The empress of soul, Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer, and great-grandmother many times over has kept her show going on long after the Pips called it quits. Ever on her game, Knight reprises hits of her own along with those of her contemporaries and some from today — for one night only.
8 p.m., Friday, the Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $69-$89, 888-228-4748, theborgata.com
An ingenious outfit that travels the country putting on taco fests offers A.C.’s Brighton Park a weekend of local taco vendors, a margarita bar, a nacho bar, a chili pepper eating contest, a tequila expo, and the requisite carnival and yard games. Every ticket includes a drink; VIP admission gets early entry, a drink, and five free tacos. Otherwise, they’re $3 apiece.
2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Brighton Park, 124 Park Place, Atlantic City, $9.95-$49.95, free for age 10 and under, 888-827-8340, tacofests.com
When it comes to childhood obsessions, pirates rank right up there with dinosaurs and trains. Tuckerton Seaport’s all-afternoon affair includes storytelling, a treasure hunt, crafts, and a bit of education to fulfill kids’ high-seas fantasies.
Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, 120 W. Main St., Tuckerton Seaport, $9, $6 seniors, $5 ages 5-12, free for ages under 5, 609-296-8868, tuckertonseaport.org
It’s a dog day of summer when Seaside Heights lets canines explore the sand, surf, and boards (leashed) for a full eight hours, provided their humans pick up after them.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Seaside Heights Boardwalk and beach (via Blaine Ave. ramp), free, 732-830-3700, exit82.com
Parents who wonder about the veracity of strangers’ cooing over their infant’s cuteness can get confirmation (or denial) by entering the “Cutest Baby Boy” or “Cutest Baby Girl” contests at Wildwood’s 100th such baby competition. Older kids compete in “Fancy,” “Best Dressed,” “Decorated Baby Carriage,” etc. Heck, it’s worked for a century…
6 p.m., Wednesday (registration 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.; rain date, Thursday), Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free to enter, 609-729-4000, wildwoodsnj.com
Born to gospel, raised on civil rights protest anthems, and revered the world over, the folk, rock, and rhythm and blues powerhouse Staples brings her 80 years of wisdom and energy to a must-catch performance by the beach. Audience members should be prepared to show their love.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48, 609-884-9565, capemaycity.com