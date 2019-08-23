This con returns for a second year, offering enthusiasts of all stripes something to nerd out over and celebrities to spot. Last year, there was a mini cast reunion for The Office. This year, Sylvester Stallone was due to come but canceled; in his stead, organizers nabbed the latest actor to pick up the Spider-Man mantle, Tom Holland. Folks behind productions of Star Trek, Star Wars, and Harry Potter (namely, the actors who played Fred, George, and Ginny Weasley) will also be there, ready for snapping photos and signing merch. (Also keep an eye out for horror-movie director John Carpenter and Gilmore Girls’ Scott Patterson, a.k.a. Luke, who also appeared in Saw movies, and is originally from Haddonfield, N.J.) Besides the stars, there will be dozens of cosplay competitors, comic-book authors and artists, plus a slew of activities. Root around the convention center during an Avengers-themed scavenger hunt, watch professional stuntmen in the wrestling arena, duel it out in a Pokemon tournament, and catch film screenings. — Grace Dickinson