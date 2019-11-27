Among the stories the Yoruba tell is the tale of Ogun. After an arduous journey, the powerful warrior — who’s an Orisha, or deity — returns home. But he’s so disheveled that his people fail to recognize him. So he retreats into the forest and takes the people’s tools with him, leaving them without weapons to protect themselves or implements with which to farm the land. Desperate, the people turn to several other Orishas for help. Finally, Oshun, goddess of love and sexuality, manages to coax Ogun out, restoring balance to society.