The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

With the stress of daily life, it can be hard to find a moment to do something relaxing. Self-care is important, but not everyone has the time or money to simply rest. Rest can also take different forms: Pursuing a new hobby, picking up new skills like dancing, or even diving into the past to better understand the future.

No matter what form rest takes for you, here are three free events than can help you decompress.

💃Salsa and Bachata at LOVE Park

Every Friday, Love Park comes to life with the rhythm of salsa and bachata. Enjoy three hours of Sonora Ponceña, Hector Lavoe, and other genre staples. And if you don’t know how to dance, organizations Siempre Salsa Philly and Dance Republic will be giving lessons at the park.

💵Free, 📅Nov. 11, ⌚7-10 p.m., 📍 Love Park, Arch St.

👾Myths, Legends, Hermits, and Bridges of the Wissahickon

Ever hear of Wissahickon’s hidden subway stations, apocalyptic movements, and the famous hermit? The Friends of the Wissahickon will take you on a tour to explore the 1,800-acre Valley Park’s history through the lens of mysticism, mythology, and religion, amidst other topics. Among the places you will visit are Lover’s Leap, the Henry Avenue Bridge, the Hermitage, and Kelpius’ Cave. This is an adults-only event.

💵Free, 📅Nov. 12, ⌚9 a.m.-12 p.m., 📍 6035-6049 Wissahickon Ave. (at the Kiosk adjacent to the Monoshone Papermill Creek on Historic Rittenhouse Town), 🌐fow.org, 📨 Sign up.

🌸Supine Horizons

Life can be overwhelming at times, and it can be hard to just rest and live in the moment. The exhibit Supine Horizons offers just that. Folks will be able to experience soothing visual projections, ambient sound, and a calming environment that makes one feel like floating. A relaxing atmosphere where you can choose to stay in for one minute to an hour, Supine Horizons allows visitors to book time to simply rest amongst the installation, and let the outside world fall away.

💵Free, 📅Nov. 1- Dec.20, ⌚Check availability, 📍 5427 Germantown Ave.,🌐philadelphiacontemporary.org.