It’s been almost five years since NBC’s Parks and Recreation ended, but we still can’t think of Nick Offerman as anything but the meat-loving, Libertarian-leaning, department-directing Ron Swanson. Lately, though, Swanson — er, Offerman — has been hitting the road on his “All Rise” tour, sadly sans wife Megan Mullally. — Nick Vadala
8 p.m. Saturday, The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., $29.95 and up, 800-653-8000, themetphilly.com
Join hundreds of other cycling enthusiasts at the two-day Philly Bike Expo, taking over the Pennsylvania Convention Center with bike gear and experts of all kinds. Visitors can shop for top-of-the-line bikes, learn about group cycling trips, join an anti-bike-theft workshop, get schooled on tandem riding, and more. A few group rides are scheduled as part of the event, too. Visit the website for details. — Grace Dickinson
Nov. 2-3, Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Hall E, $15 ($25 for two-day pass), 215-740-7068, phillybikeexpo.com
Pennsylvania Ballet’s mid-autumn program is one of world premieres. This time it will be three pieces by a trio of up-and-coming choreographers: American Garrett Smith, Brazilian Juliano Nuñes, and Chinese choreographer Yin Yue. — Ellen Dunkel
Nov. 7-10, Merriam Theater, 250 S Broad St., 215-893-1999, paballet.org
Bob Seger began what he has claimed will be his final tour in September 2018 in Grand Rapids, Mich., not far from his native Detroit. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center, the tour, and perhaps the 74-year-old’s touring career, ends. Seger began as a soulful rocker in the early ’60s before his string of late ’70s and early ’80s Top 40 and Adult Contemporary hits, from “Night Moves” to “Against the Wind” to “Still the Same.” He’s always been nostalgic — witness “Rock and Roll Never Forgets” and “Old Time Rock and Roll.” But Friday night should be something special. — Steve Klinge
8 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St. $75 - $125. 1-800-298-4200, wellsfargocenterphilly.com.
Since his death in 2017, Tom Petty has stepped into the Chuck Berry role as the songwriter a bar band is most likely to cover when they need a surefire way to get the crowd involved. Some of those Petty old reliables like “You Wreck Me” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels” were originally released on Wildflowers, his Rick Rubin-produced 1994 solo album. At Johnny Brenda’s on Friday, that album’s 25th anniversary will be marked by an all-star band of Petty-loving Philly musicians, including Pat Finnerty, Zach Miller of Dr. Dog, Lucas Rinz of Low Cut Connie, and Patrick Berkery, who drums with Strand of Oaks and the Pernice Brothers. Expect a deep dive into the Petty catalog once Wildflowers is through. — Dan DeLuca
8 p.m. Friday at Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. $12-$15. 215-739-9684, johnnybrendas.com
Marcella Simien is the daughter of renowned zydeco bandleader Terrance Simien, and like her dad, the Louisiana-raised singer knows a thing or two about squeezing an accordion (and rubbing a washboard). But Simien traveled up the Mississippi Delta to study at the Memphis College of Art, and her “swamp-soul” sound music is as infused with blues and soul as it is with the rhythms of Creole dance music. With a top-notch band behind her, it’s a winning combination. — Dan DeLuca
Friday and Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at South, 600 N. Broad St. $15. 215-600-0220, southjazzkitchen.com.
Erykah Badu has nothing to prove. The Texas R & B and funk bandleader first broke through in 1997 and earned a “Queen of Neo-soul” moniker with Baduizm hits like “On & On” and “Otherside of the Game,” the latter recorded in Philadelphia with the Roots. Badu hasn’t bothered to release an official new album since 2010’s underrated masterwork New Amerykah Part Two, though she did drop a pair of mix tapes, including the charming telephonically themed “But You Caint You My Phone,” in 2015. Unpredictable, and not to be missed. — Dan Deluca
8 p.m. Tuesday at the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St. $39-$109. 800-653-8000, themetphilly.com
This we’re-lucky-to-have-it five-city tour pairs Johnny Cash’s daughter with a guitarist for whom the Man in Black was a formative influence when he was growing up in Los Angeles in the late 1950s. The show is called Cash and Cooder on Cash: The Music of Johnny Cash. — Dan DeLuca
8 p.m. Sunday, The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., $39.95 and up, 800-653-8000, themetphilly.com
Foolish, Superchunk’s fourth album, marked the dissolution of the romantic relationship between singer/guitarist Mac MacCaughan and bassist Laura Ballance, but in the subsequent quarter-century, the two have remained bandmates and business partners, running the venerable Merge Records. This spring, Superchunk released Acoustic Foolish, which recasts Foolish’s tightly wound punk energy and forceful bitterness as something more elegiac and wistful. The acoustic versions get fleshed out with strings, sax, and guest backing vocals, including an appearance by Swearin’s Alison Crutchfield on the classic “The First Part.” Tuesday’s show at World Café Live is one of only five U.S. acoustic shows. Torres, who recently signed to Merge, opens. — Steve Klinge
8 p.m. Tuesday at World Café Live, 3025 Walnut St. $25- $28. 215-222-1400, worldcafelive.com.
This ambitious exhibition, organized by the Art Museum with the Art Institute of Chicago and the Walker Design Center, considers almost every aspect of life and how designers will help shape it in the decades and centuries ahead. — Thomas Hine
Through March 8, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., free with museum admission, 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org
Need help narrowing down the 15-plus restaurant options for Somers Point Restaurant Week? This year’s event is joining forces with the South Jersey Jazz Society to feature live jazz at select spots during dinner service. Consider using the schedule to choose where you’ll enjoy a three-course meal. Two-course lunch options are also available. — G.D.
Nov. 1-10, select locations across Somers Point, $12.19 for lunch, $27.19 for dinner (plus tax and gratuity), somersptrestaurantwk.com
Catch mermaids swimming among sharks and pirates strolling alongside guests at the Adventure Aquarium during a 10-day event filled with photo-ops and crafting activities. Kids can also partake in a mermaid treasure hunt, collecting sticker coins while navigating the Aquarium’s exhibits, filled with more than 8,500 aquatic species. — G.D.
Nov. 2-10, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, included with general admission, 844-474-3474, adventureaquarium.com