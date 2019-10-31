Since his death in 2017, Tom Petty has stepped into the Chuck Berry role as the songwriter a bar band is most likely to cover when they need a surefire way to get the crowd involved. Some of those Petty old reliables like “You Wreck Me” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels” were originally released on Wildflowers, his Rick Rubin-produced 1994 solo album. At Johnny Brenda’s on Friday, that album’s 25th anniversary will be marked by an all-star band of Petty-loving Philly musicians, including Pat Finnerty, Zach Miller of Dr. Dog, Lucas Rinz of Low Cut Connie, and Patrick Berkery, who drums with Strand of Oaks and the Pernice Brothers. Expect a deep dive into the Petty catalog once Wildflowers is through. — Dan DeLuca