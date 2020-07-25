But there will be times when you can’t take the noise. And talking it through is just not working. If the noise disagreement escalates to violence, call the police. If, however, you think mediation will help, contact The Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations at 215-686-4670. But, Landau says, keep in mind that introducing a third-party for mediation doesn’t always sit well with the offending party. So make sure you’ve had that initial conversation first.