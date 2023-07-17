Skip to content
Don’t miss the final months of Philly’s Parks on Tap traveling beer garden

Philly Parks on Tap beer garden is halfway through its seasonal run. Here are the final dates and locations.

Parks on Tap launched on the banks of the Schuylkill River just south of the Walnut Street Bridge in 2016.Read moreAlbert Yee / Albert Yee

Philadelphia’s beloved traveling beer garden that invites residents to explore the many parks and green spaces throughout Philadelphia is reaching the halfway mark of its seasonal run.

Parks on Tap, a partnership between the city’s Parks and Recreation, the Fairmount Park Conservancy and the local hospitality company behind Morgan’s Pier and The Garden at Cherry Street, has been a fixture of Philadelphia summer since 2016 — that donates a portion of all proceeds to each park it visits. The idea is simple: If you set up dining areas, sell refreshing drinks and bring in food trucks to a beautiful Philly park — the crowds will come.

From April to October, almost every day of the week, the beer garden is open to adults 21 and over (parent or guardian must accompany children) and features menu items like curry chicken sliders, smoked portabella mushroom hoagies and pulled pork with coleslaw and pickles on a Brioche Bun. Don’t forget coffee and chocolate mousse for dessert. Pro tip: Bring your own blankets or chairs in case tables are taken, and feel free to bring a furry friend, thanks to the garden’s dog-friendly policy.

As the second week in July passes, that means Parks on Tap season run is halfway over and the FOMO will hit hard come October if you missed these special events.

Parks on Tap Schedule 2023

Parks on Tap locations are open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, unless noted otherwise.

Dates
July 12 – July 16, 2023
Parks on Tap locations
Belmont Plateau
Dates
July 19 – July 23, 2023
Parks on Tap locations
Gorgas Park
Dates
July 26 – July 30, 2023
Parks on Tap locations
Pretzel Park
Dates
August 2 –August 6, 2023
Parks on Tap locations
Burholme Park
Dates
August 8 – August 13, 2023
Parks on Tap locations
Lemon Hill
Dates
August 16 – August 20, 2023
Parks on Tap locations
Clark Park
Dates
August 23 – August 27, 2023
Parks on Tap locations
Matthias Baldwin Park
Dates
August 30 – September 4, 2023
Parks on Tap locations
Penn Treaty Park
*Open Labor Day: noon–10 p.m.
Dates
September 6 – September 10, 2023
Parks on Tap locations
Columbus Square
Dates
September 13 – September 17, 2023
Parks on Tap locations
Schuylkill Banks
Dates
September 20 – September 24, 2023
Parks on Tap locations
Dickinson Square
Dates
September 27 – October 1, 2023
Parks on Tap locations
Strawberry Mansion Bridge
