Don’t miss the final months of Philly’s Parks on Tap traveling beer garden

Philadelphia’s beloved traveling beer garden that invites residents to explore the many parks and green spaces throughout Philadelphia is reaching the halfway mark of its seasonal run.

Parks on Tap, a partnership between the city’s Parks and Recreation, the Fairmount Park Conservancy and the local hospitality company behind Morgan’s Pier and The Garden at Cherry Street, has been a fixture of Philadelphia summer since 2016 — that donates a portion of all proceeds to each park it visits. The idea is simple: If you set up dining areas, sell refreshing drinks and bring in food trucks to a beautiful Philly park — the crowds will come.

From April to October, almost every day of the week, the beer garden is open to adults 21 and over (parent or guardian must accompany children) and features menu items like curry chicken sliders, smoked portabella mushroom hoagies and pulled pork with coleslaw and pickles on a Brioche Bun. Don’t forget coffee and chocolate mousse for dessert. Pro tip: Bring your own blankets or chairs in case tables are taken, and feel free to bring a furry friend, thanks to the garden’s dog-friendly policy.

As the second week in July passes, that means Parks on Tap season run is halfway over and the FOMO will hit hard come October if you missed these special events.

Parks on Tap Schedule 2023

Parks on Tap locations are open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, unless noted otherwise.