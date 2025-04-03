Skip to content
Parks On Tap announces schedule, locations, and menu for 2025 season

Here’s the schedule, locations, and menu for the 2025 spring and summer season for Philly’s favorite pop-up beer garden.

Penn Treaty Park is the first to host the return of a traveling Parks on Tap, the popup beer garden series that was confined to one or two locations for the last two years.
In Philadelphia, the true sign of spring isn’t a groundhog, cherry blossoms, or birds heading home — it’s the return of Parks on Tap, the city’s roving beer garden.

The seasonal staple is back starting Wednesday, April 9, with its first stop at the Azalea Garden, near the Philadelphia Water Works and the Schuylkill River Trail.

Guests of Parks on Tap group together in circles in a park during the garden social hour.
Run by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and FCM Hospitality — the group behind Morgan’s Pier, Liberty Point, and Harper’s Garden — Parks on Tap brings local craft beer, cocktails, wine, and a cookout-inspired menu to green spaces throughout the city. Since launching in 2016, it’s welcomed more than 200,000 visitors and raised over $1 million for the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Parks On Tap will run through Oct. 12, ending at Strawberry Mansion Bridge along The Schuylkill.

People at the Park on Tap-Water Works traveling beer garden drink as the setting sun reflects off of the Schuyllkill River, behind the Phila. Museum of Art.
What to know before you go

Parks on Tap is free to attend, but the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board requires visitors to sign up for a free membership. You can do this on-site at any location, and only once for the season.

All locations are 21+ to enter unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. Dogs are welcome.

The event is cash or card-friendly, but card is preferred. Outside food and drinks are not allowed, with the exception of small snacks for young children.

Locations may close entry when at capacity — arrive early to guarantee a spot. Limited picnic tables and seating will be available at each location, but it’s best to pack blankets and chairs.

The beer garden is situated on grass and is wheelchair accessible. Every location is accessible by public transportation, bike, car, or ride-sharing app.

People gather after work at Parks on Tap along The Schuylkill. The traveling beer garden returns April 9, 2025 and will run through October.
Parks on Tap schedule & locations

  1. April 9-13 and April 16-20: 🌳 Azalea Garden,📍Waterworks Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

  2. April 23-27: 🌳 Columbus Square Park,📍1200 Wharton St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

  3. April 30-May 4: 🌳 Schuylkill River Park,📍400 S. LeCount St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

  4. May 7-May 11 (Mother’s Day weekend): 🌳 FDR Park,📍1500 Pattison Ave. & S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145

  5. May 14-18: 🌳 Matthias Baldwin Park,📍423 N. 19th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

  6. May 21-26 (Memorial Day weekend): 🌳 Clark Park,📍4300-4398 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104

  7. May 28-June 1: 🌳 Lemon Hill,📍Sedgley Dr. &, N. Lemon Hill Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

  8. June 4-June 8: 🌳 Campbell Square Park,📍2535 E. Allegheny Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134

  9. June 11-15 (Father’s Day weekend): 🌳 Belmont Plateau,📍1800 Belmont Mansion Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131

  10. June 18-22 (Juneteenth weekend): 🌳 Fernhill Park,📍4600 Morris St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144

  11. June 25-June 29: 🌳 Historic Rittenhouse Town,📍208 Lincoln Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144

  12. July 2-July 6 (Fourth of July weekend): 🌳 Schuylkill Banks,📍2501 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

  13. July 9-July 13: 🌳 Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center,📍Lansdowne Dr. &, Horticultural Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131

  14. July 16-July 20: 🌳 McMichael Park,📍3299 Midvale Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19129

  15. July 23-July 27: 🌳 Columbus Square Park, 1200 Wharton St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147

  16. July 30-Aug. 3: 🌳 Gorgas Park,📍6300 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128

  17. Aug. 6-Aug. 10: 🌳 Pretzel Park, 4300 Silverwood St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127

  18. Aug. 13-Aug. 17: 🌳 Stephen Girard Park,📍2101 W. Shunk St., Philadelphia, P. 19145

  19. Aug. 20-Aug. 24: 🌳 Dickinson Square Park,📍1600 E. Moyamensing Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

  20. Aug. 27-Sept. 1 (Labor Day weekend): 🌳 Penn Treaty Park,📍1301 N. Beach St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125

  21. Sept. 3-Sept. 7: The Discovery Center,📍3401 Reservoir Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121

  22. Sept. 10-Sept. 14: 🌳 Borski Park,📍Delaware Ave. & Orthodox St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19137

  23. Sept. 17-Sept. 21: 🌳 The Spring Gardens,📍1832 North St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

  24. Sept. 24-Sept. 28: 🌳 Cliveden Park,📍6415 Musgrave St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119

  25. Oct. 1-Oct. 5: 🌳 Powers Park,📍2965 Almond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134

  26. Oct. 8-Oct. 12: 🌳 Strawberry Mansion Bridge,📍259 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131

Philadelphians enjoying a summer evening at Parks on Tap at the Fairmount Water Works in 2023.
Parks on Tap food

Appetizers & Snacks

  1. Cape Cod chips + veggie sticks - $2

  2. French Onion Dip (Gluten-Free and Vegetarian) -$8

  3. Macaroni Salad, cavatappi pasta, celery, bell pepper, pickle, creamy dressing - $6

  4. Adult Lunchable, sweet soppressata, serrano ham, Irish cheddar, everything crackers -$12

  5. Dip Trio, hummus, roasted red pepper &amp; feta spread, tomatillo &amp; avocado salsa with pita chips and veggie sticks - $12 (Vegetarian)

  6. Southwest Caesar, romaine, grilled corn, pickled jalapeño, cotija cheese, tomato, avocado, lime, cornnuts, chipotle caesar dressing/add shrimp or chicken ($6) - $13

Sandwiches

  1. Grilled Chicken BLT, iceberg lettuce, tomato, turkey bacon, chipotle ranch, ciabatta - $16

  2. Cubano, pork shoulder, ham, pickles, swiss, beer mustard aioli, ciabatta - $16

  3. Cheesesteak, fried onions, cherry pepper aioli, long roll, Cooper sharp - $16

  4. Mushroom Cheesesteak, fried onions, cherry pepper aioli, long roll, Cooper sharp - $16

  5. Classic Cheeseburger, 6 oz. patty, special sauce, shredded lettuce, pickle, Cooper sharp, brioche bun - $16

  6. Smoked Cauliflower Banh Mi, cucumber, carrot, &amp; jalapeño slaw, fresh herbs - $14 (Vegan)

  7. Hot Dog, tomatillo relish, cotija cheese, red cabbage slaw, bacon, mustard - $10

Dessert

  1. Raspberry Cheesecake Cup, graham cracker crumble - $6

  2. Fudge Brownie -$6

Kids Menu

  1. Hot Dog + chips - $8

  2. Cheeseburger + chips - $8

Attendees lounge on blankets outdoors at Parks on Tap in FDR Park in South Philadelphia.
Parks on Tap drinks

Cocktails

  1. Hibiscus Lemonade: Vodka, Hibiscus, Fresh Lemonade -$11

  2. Spicy Mango Margarita: Tequila, Triple Sec, Mango, Lime, Jalapeño -$11

  3. Berry Sangria: Red Wine, Brandy, Mixed Berries -$11

Draft Beer

  1. Mainstay Parks Pale Ale/American Pale Ale - 5.3% - $8

  2. Mainstay Bowline IPA/American IPA - 7.1% - $8

  3. Mainstay Poplar Pils/German Pilsner - 5% - $8

  4. Mainstay King Laird/Hefeweizen - 5.3% - $8

  5. 2SP Up &amp; Out/Hazy IPA - 6% - $8

  6. Conshohocken Brewing Company Ring the Bell/American Lager - 4.8% - $8

  7. Dogfish Head Festina Peche/Fruited Berliner Weisse - 4.5% - $8

  8. Downeast Drier Side Cider/Dry Cider - 5.3% - $8

Canned Beer

  1. Mainstay Black Cap/Sour - 5.1% - $8

  2. Mainstay Loadline Stout/Stout - 5.9% - $8

  3. Mainstay Helles/Helles Lager - 5% - $8

  4. Victory Brotherly Love/Hazy IPA - 6% - $8

Spiked Cans

  1. Surfside Vodka Tea 4.5% - $11

  2. Surfside Vodka Strawberry Lemonade 4.5% - $11

  3. Stateside Vodka Orange Seltzer 4.5% - $11

Wine

  1. Pinot Grigio-Hybrid - $10

  2. Rose-Povero - $10

Nonalcoholic

  1. Lemonade - $3

  2. Water - $3

  3. Coke - $3

  4. Diet Coke - $3

  5. Sprite - $3

  1. Red Bull - $6

Nonalcoholic Beer

  1. The Athletic Free Wave - $8

  2. The Athletic Upside Dawn - $8