Parks On Tap announces schedule, locations, and menu for 2025 season
Here’s the schedule, locations, and menu for the 2025 spring and summer season for Philly’s favorite pop-up beer garden.
In Philadelphia, the true sign of spring isn’t a groundhog, cherry blossoms, or birds heading home — it’s the return of Parks on Tap, the city’s roving beer garden.
The seasonal staple is back starting Wednesday, April 9, with its first stop at the Azalea Garden, near the Philadelphia Water Works and the Schuylkill River Trail.
Run by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and FCM Hospitality — the group behind Morgan’s Pier, Liberty Point, and Harper’s Garden — Parks on Tap brings local craft beer, cocktails, wine, and a cookout-inspired menu to green spaces throughout the city. Since launching in 2016, it’s welcomed more than 200,000 visitors and raised over $1 million for the Fairmount Park Conservancy.
Parks On Tap will run through Oct. 12, ending at Strawberry Mansion Bridge along The Schuylkill.
What to know before you go
Parks on Tap is free to attend, but the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board requires visitors to sign up for a free membership. You can do this on-site at any location, and only once for the season.
All locations are 21+ to enter unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. Dogs are welcome.
The event is cash or card-friendly, but card is preferred. Outside food and drinks are not allowed, with the exception of small snacks for young children.
Locations may close entry when at capacity — arrive early to guarantee a spot. Limited picnic tables and seating will be available at each location, but it’s best to pack blankets and chairs.
The beer garden is situated on grass and is wheelchair accessible. Every location is accessible by public transportation, bike, car, or ride-sharing app.
Parks on Tap schedule & locations
April 9-13 and April 16-20: 🌳 Azalea Garden,📍Waterworks Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130
April 23-27: 🌳 Columbus Square Park,📍1200 Wharton St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
April 30-May 4: 🌳 Schuylkill River Park,📍400 S. LeCount St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
May 7-May 11 (Mother’s Day weekend): 🌳 FDR Park,📍1500 Pattison Ave. & S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
May 14-18: 🌳 Matthias Baldwin Park,📍423 N. 19th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130
May 21-26 (Memorial Day weekend): 🌳 Clark Park,📍4300-4398 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104
May 28-June 1: 🌳 Lemon Hill,📍Sedgley Dr. &, N. Lemon Hill Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130
June 4-June 8: 🌳 Campbell Square Park,📍2535 E. Allegheny Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134
June 11-15 (Father’s Day weekend): 🌳 Belmont Plateau,📍1800 Belmont Mansion Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
June 18-22 (Juneteenth weekend): 🌳 Fernhill Park,📍4600 Morris St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144
June 25-June 29: 🌳 Historic Rittenhouse Town,📍208 Lincoln Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19144
July 2-July 6 (Fourth of July weekend): 🌳 Schuylkill Banks,📍2501 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
July 9-July 13: 🌳 Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center,📍Lansdowne Dr. &, Horticultural Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
July 16-July 20: 🌳 McMichael Park,📍3299 Midvale Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19129
July 23-July 27: 🌳 Columbus Square Park, 1200 Wharton St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
July 30-Aug. 3: 🌳 Gorgas Park,📍6300 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128
Aug. 6-Aug. 10: 🌳 Pretzel Park, 4300 Silverwood St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19127
Aug. 13-Aug. 17: 🌳 Stephen Girard Park,📍2101 W. Shunk St., Philadelphia, P. 19145
Aug. 20-Aug. 24: 🌳 Dickinson Square Park,📍1600 E. Moyamensing Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148
Aug. 27-Sept. 1 (Labor Day weekend): 🌳 Penn Treaty Park,📍1301 N. Beach St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125
Sept. 3-Sept. 7: The Discovery Center,📍3401 Reservoir Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121
Sept. 10-Sept. 14: 🌳 Borski Park,📍Delaware Ave. & Orthodox St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19137
Sept. 17-Sept. 21: 🌳 The Spring Gardens,📍1832 North St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130
Sept. 24-Sept. 28: 🌳 Cliveden Park,📍6415 Musgrave St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19119
Oct. 1-Oct. 5: 🌳 Powers Park,📍2965 Almond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134
Oct. 8-Oct. 12: 🌳 Strawberry Mansion Bridge,📍259 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
Parks on Tap food
Appetizers & Snacks
Cape Cod chips + veggie sticks - $2
French Onion Dip (Gluten-Free and Vegetarian) -$8
Macaroni Salad, cavatappi pasta, celery, bell pepper, pickle, creamy dressing - $6
Adult Lunchable, sweet soppressata, serrano ham, Irish cheddar, everything crackers -$12
Dip Trio, hummus, roasted red pepper & feta spread, tomatillo & avocado salsa with pita chips and veggie sticks - $12 (Vegetarian)
Southwest Caesar, romaine, grilled corn, pickled jalapeño, cotija cheese, tomato, avocado, lime, cornnuts, chipotle caesar dressing/add shrimp or chicken ($6) - $13
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken BLT, iceberg lettuce, tomato, turkey bacon, chipotle ranch, ciabatta - $16
Cubano, pork shoulder, ham, pickles, swiss, beer mustard aioli, ciabatta - $16
Cheesesteak, fried onions, cherry pepper aioli, long roll, Cooper sharp - $16
Mushroom Cheesesteak, fried onions, cherry pepper aioli, long roll, Cooper sharp - $16
Classic Cheeseburger, 6 oz. patty, special sauce, shredded lettuce, pickle, Cooper sharp, brioche bun - $16
Smoked Cauliflower Banh Mi, cucumber, carrot, & jalapeño slaw, fresh herbs - $14 (Vegan)
Hot Dog, tomatillo relish, cotija cheese, red cabbage slaw, bacon, mustard - $10
Dessert
Raspberry Cheesecake Cup, graham cracker crumble - $6
Fudge Brownie -$6
Hot Dog + chips - $8
Cheeseburger + chips - $8
Parks on Tap drinks
Cocktails
Hibiscus Lemonade: Vodka, Hibiscus, Fresh Lemonade -$11
Spicy Mango Margarita: Tequila, Triple Sec, Mango, Lime, Jalapeño -$11
Berry Sangria: Red Wine, Brandy, Mixed Berries -$11
Draft Beer
Mainstay Parks Pale Ale/American Pale Ale - 5.3% - $8
Mainstay Bowline IPA/American IPA - 7.1% - $8
Mainstay Poplar Pils/German Pilsner - 5% - $8
Mainstay King Laird/Hefeweizen - 5.3% - $8
2SP Up & Out/Hazy IPA - 6% - $8
Conshohocken Brewing Company Ring the Bell/American Lager - 4.8% - $8
Dogfish Head Festina Peche/Fruited Berliner Weisse - 4.5% - $8
Downeast Drier Side Cider/Dry Cider - 5.3% - $8
Canned Beer
Mainstay Black Cap/Sour - 5.1% - $8
Mainstay Loadline Stout/Stout - 5.9% - $8
Mainstay Helles/Helles Lager - 5% - $8
Victory Brotherly Love/Hazy IPA - 6% - $8
Spiked Cans
Surfside Vodka Tea 4.5% - $11
Surfside Vodka Strawberry Lemonade 4.5% - $11
Stateside Vodka Orange Seltzer 4.5% - $11
Wine
Pinot Grigio-Hybrid - $10
Rose-Povero - $10
Nonalcoholic
Lemonade - $3
Water - $3
Coke - $3
Diet Coke - $3
Sprite - $3
Red Bull - $6
Nonalcoholic Beer
The Athletic Free Wave - $8
The Athletic Upside Dawn - $8