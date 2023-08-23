The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire kicks off a season of whimsy, time travel and fun

Autumn is around the corner: Eagles fans are gearing up for a new season, breweries are dropping new Oktoberfest releases soon, and local farms are planning their Halloween spooktaculars. In the heart of Pennsylvania, the state’s largest Renaissance celebration has kicked off its season of swashbuckling adventures and throwback fun.

On Saturdays and Sundays now through Oct. 29, more than 150,000 fairgoers will descend upon the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire in Manheim to clink glasses with knights in shining armor, watch stunt and combat performers solve mysteries, and roam the fairgrounds with a giant turkey leg in one hand and mug of malt in the other. What humbly started as a jousting tournament in the parking lot of the Mount Hope Estate and Winery a half-century ago now boasts an 80-acre must-see destination for history reenactors and fantasy enthusiasts across the country.

Not to mention the larger-than-life costumes of Victorian-era queens, fantastical wizards — and with the dominance of fantasy, sci-fi and superhero genres in recent years — anachronistic Stormtroopers, Marvel Avengers, and even Geralt the Witcher, who bring an otherworldliness to the otherwise historical festival. Each weekend encourages cosplay and role-playing around different themes, like time travel, the wizarding world, spooky Halloween nights.

According to Candace Smith, communications and operations director for the Renaissance Faire, this year welcomes the arrival of two new exciting attractions, Queen Elizabeth I and absinthe. The annual “scenario,” an all-day performance that takes place throughout the faire, will see Queen Elizabeth arriving to meet with her royal subjects, attend the ultimate joust and celebrate her birthday through song with the villagers of Mount Hope.

The Absinthe garden and pourhouse, previously a pop-up attraction, is now a permanent fixture for guests to lounge about overgrown foliage and enjoy the faire’s very own Ren Faerie Absinthe and other cocktails.

Time-honored traditions like the sword-fighting tournament of arms, blacksmithing and glassblowing demonstrations, and dozens upon dozens of eclectic merchants and food purveyors will be in full force as well.

Tickets to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

What might catch some by surprise is that tickets to the faire can only be purchased online at parenfaire.com/buytickets. There is no in-person box office if you try to show up and buy tickets the day of. For newcomers to the faire, tickets run out quickly, especially toward the end of the season in October, said Smith.

In the first half of the season, now through Oct. 1, tickets are $32.95 for ages 12 and up with children tickets for $16.95. In the back half, up until Oct. 29, general admission tickets are $36.95 and children are $18.95. Children under four years old enter for free.

To get even cheaper tickets, check the faire’s box office website on Saturdays and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Sunset tickets for late admission at 4 p.m. are available for $20 to $24 for general admission and $8 to $10 for kids, depending on the dates selected.

But don’t forget about the furry friend, as the dog-friendly faire offers Royal Hound tickets with proof of veterinary care and vaccinations — just complete a registration form, waiver and submit a photo.

Themed weekends at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

Themed weekends bring about adult and children’s costume contests, treasure hunts and specific events like Oktoberfest Olympics and trick-or-treating in the Shire.